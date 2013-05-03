Ashish is a Computer Science Engineer and works for one of the Big Four firms as a Technology Analyst. Prior to this, he co-founded an educational start-up. In his free time, Ashish read and write blogs, watches animation cartoons, movies or discovery channel. You can find his recent blogs on http://ashishtrivediblog.wordpress.com/
Ashish's articles
Introduction to Rendr
Ashish Trivedi introduces Rendr, a popular isomorphic JavaScript library, with an eye to the design, the components and the flow of a typical application.
Social Network Style Posting with PHP, MongoDB and jQuery – part 2
Learn how to build a social network type posting mechanism using jQuery, MongoDB and PHP
Social Network Style Posting with PHP, MongoDB and jQuery – part 1
Learn how to build a prototype version of a social network type post mechanism with jQuery, PHP and MongoDB
Rockmongo for PHP-Powered MongoDB Administration
Use Rockmongo to create databases, collections and documents, query collections, and import and export data in MongoDB.
Modeling Data Relationships in MongoDB
See how some of the basic data modeling concepts apply in the realm of NoSQL.
MongoDB Indexing, Part 2
In this part, we’ll take a look at a few more small but important concepts, like indexing on sub-documents and embedded fields, covered queries, and index direction. Have fun!
MongoDB Indexing, Part 1
Indexes can be a difficult to understand, this two-part series will take a closer look at them. We'll talk about different kinds of indexes in this article.