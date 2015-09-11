Quick Tip: How to Automate Social Media Posting with Jetpack
By Nathan Segal,
Do you use a WordPress blog, and wish to automate your social media posting of new blog entries? Learn how to use JetPack to do so!
By Nathan Segal,
Do you use a WordPress blog, and wish to automate your social media posting of new blog entries? Learn how to use JetPack to do so!
By Craig Buckler,
Whether you find the WordPress toolbar useful or useless, it's easy to customize the menus or remove them entirely. Craig reveals how...
By Danish Ashrafi,
Danish Ashrafi shares some of the most popular Genesis Framework plugins and their key features that will help you extend and further enhance your website.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes extends OctoberCMS by building a soft-delete plugin, allowing you to delete posts by marking them as trashed, while still keeping them in the DB!
By Simon Codrington,
In this quick tip, Simon Codrington covers how to add archive pages as menu items so that it is easy to link to them within the WordPress menu builder.
By Jérémy Heleine,
In this quick tip, Jérémy Heleine covers how you can translate a WordPress plugin description to make it more user friendly in any language.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how we can add WordPress SVG media support and also improve WordPress’ processing, handling and display of SVGs overall.
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler provides a walk through of the process to setup your first digital download and integrate the Easy Digital Downloads plugin with your site.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington covers extending the ‘Quick-Edit’ admin screen that provides a quick way to change the content of your posts, without the full post editor.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu reviews 8 of the best free related post plugins available on the WordPress repository to help boost user engagement on your site.
By Firdaus Zahari,
In this tutorial, Firdaus Zahari shows you how to implement AJAX file uploads in your WordPress plugins.
By Chris Burgess,
Plugins are one of the key strengths of WordPress. Chris Burgess shares a list of resources to help you learn WordPress plugin development from scratch.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood covers a few more WordPress Plugins designed to make the lonely, angst-ridden life of the online writer just that smidgen easier.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington revisits his article on an Introduction to Plugin Development with this real world example of WordPress Plugin Development.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers how to increase opt-ins with Contact Form 7 by creating an auto-checked box that will help your email list grow by leaps and bounds.
By Firdaus Zahari,
Firdaus Zahari shares a quick tip on how to prevent WordPress plugin incompatibilities by taking a defensive approach in plugin activation.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood shares WordPress plugins for musicians that will help encourage people to stay on your site, buy your music, go to gigs, and leave reviews.
By James George,
James George explains how to customize your site using the new Divi Builder Plugin, a page builder used in the popular Divi theme, with any WordPress theme.
By Christopher Pitt,
Composer recently went into beta and made plugin development much easier. Chris Pitt shows you how by developing an "evil" data-snooping plugin!
By Ryan Chang,
Backups are critical, yet they're often overlooked. Ryan Chang shows you how to easily create scheduled backups for WordPress for free in 5 minutes.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie looks at building awesome OctoberCMS form field widgets for deeply customized inputs and making OctoberCMS a true business-worthy CMS
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie uses OctoberCMS to build project and team management functionality into it, creating a fantastic app in a matter of minutes!
By James George,
Faceted search provides advanced filtering for search results. In this article, James George covers WordPress faceted search with the FacetWP plugin.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama Collins shows you how to build a counter plugin that counts the times users login to a WordPress site with the stats displayed in the dashboard.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari provides an overview of the top 5 premium pricing table plugins for WordPress that will help you make the right choice for your website.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max shows how to build your own little Grunt plugin and publish it via the npm package manager.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks us though the final part of his 3 part tutorial covering building a WordPress carousel plugin.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos finishes his Drupal 8 reusable forms plugin by utilizing pseudo fields and third party settings to persist configuration
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos builds a plugin base for reusable forms in Drupal 8 using the new and very powerful plugin system.