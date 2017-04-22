WordPress - Proudly sponsored by SiteGround
Article

How to Customize the WordPress ToolBar

By Craig Buckler

toolbox

This article is part of a series created in partnership with SiteGround. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

More from this author

I have a love/hate affair with the dark grey toolbar introduced in WordPress 3.3. (It was previously named the Admin Bar in WordPress 3.1 and that name stuck for many — including the API authors!). Looking at the positives, the toolbar provides a consistent set of quick links when you’re viewing the administration panels or the live website. That said, it can cause problems when creating themes or confuse site editors who think everyone can see it.

WordPress toolbar

Fortunately, it’s easy to change the toolbar. We’re going to achieve it using a custom WordPress plugin, but you could also consider adding identical code to your theme’s functions.php file.

The WordPress Admin Bar API

The WP_Admin_Bar class provides the following methods:

  • add_node() — creates a new menu item (or child menu item) on the toolbar
  • remove_node() — remove a menu item from the toolbar
  • add_group() — allows toolbar items to be grouped into distinct sections
  • get_node() — returns a Toolbar object with the properties of a single toolbar item.

We’re going to use add_node() and remove_node() in our new plugin…

Create a New Plugin

Create a new file in the WordPress wp-content/plugins/ folder named admin-bar.php then add the following plugin header:

<?php
/*
Plugin Name: Admin Bar
Plugin URI: http://www.sitepoint.com/
Description: Modifies the WordPress admin bar
Version: 1.0
Author: Craig Buckler
Author URI: http://twitter.com/craigbuckler
License: MIT
*/

You can now activate this plugin in the WordPress administration panel. It won’t do anything yet but you can make additions, save then refresh to view the updates.

WordPress activate plugin

Remove the Entire Toolbar

Add the following line to the plugin code to remove the toolbar:

// remove admin bar
add_filter('show_admin_bar', '__return_false');

Save then refresh to check that it’s gone!

Remove Toolbar Items

Presuming you haven’t removed the toolbar, you can remove existing items with the remove_node() method. For this, we need to create a new function named update_adminbar() which is passed an WP_Admin_Bar object ($wp_adminbar). This function is called when the admin_bar_menu action hook is activated:

// update toolbar
function update_adminbar($wp_adminbar) {

  // remove unnecessary items
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('wp-logo');
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('customize');
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('comments');

}

// admin_bar_menu hook
add_action('admin_bar_menu', 'update_adminbar', 999);

In this example we’re removing the:

  • the “About WordPress” menu which is rarely necessary for post editors
  • the “Customize” theme editor, and
  • the “Comments” link (perhaps because we’ve disabled comments).

Save admin-bar.php then refresh to verify it worked.

remove WordPress toolbar items

You can remove any item by passing its ID to the remove_node() method. The ID can be found in the HTML source:

WordPress toolbar item IDs

Find the HTML ID then remove “wp-admin-bar-” from the start of the string to give you the toolbar menu ID name.

Add New Toolbar Items

The add_action() hook we called above sets a priority of 999. Any new menus we define in update_adminbar() will appear at the right-hand end of the toolbar after all other items. You can set a lower priority to use a different position. The WordPress logo has a priority of 10 with each additional toolbar item adding another 10 to that total. Therefore, using a priority of 11 would add items to the right of the WordPress logo, e.g.

add_action('admin_bar_menu', 'update_adminbar', 11);

We’ll leave the priority at 999 because we’re removing items which have to be added before we can remove them!

Next, we’ll add two new menu items which link to the SitePoint home page and the SitePoint Community Forums. The add_node() method accepts an associative array which defines a single toolbar item:

  • id — the toolbar item ID (required)
  • title — the toolbar item text. HTML tags are also permitted.
  • parent — the ID of the parent node (if the item is part of a sub-menu)
  • href — the link href attribute
  • group — makes the node a group (boolean). Group nodes are not visible in the toolbar, but nodes added to it are.
  • meta — an array of further link attributes: class, rel, onclick, target, title and tabindex. A special html value can set the HTML used for the node.

We can therefore add the SitePoint main menu and Forum sub-menu item in our plugin’s update_adminbar() function:

// update toolbar
function update_adminbar($wp_adminbar) {

  // remove unnecessary items
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('wp-logo');
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('customize');
  $wp_adminbar->remove_node('comments');

  // add SitePoint menu item
  $wp_adminbar->add_node([
    'id' => 'sitepoint',
    'title' => 'SitePoint',
    'href' => 'https://www.sitepoint.com/',
    'meta' => [
      'target' => 'sitepoint'
    ]
  ]);

  // add Forum sub-menu item
  $wp_adminbar->add_node([
    'id' => 'spforum',
    'title' => 'Forum',
    'parent' => 'sitepoint',
    'href' => 'https://www.sitepoint.com/community/',
    'meta' => [
      'target' => 'sitepoint'
    ]
  ]);

}

// admin_bar_menu hook
add_action('admin_bar_menu', 'update_adminbar', 999);

Note: [] declares an array in PHP 5.4 and above. If you’re using a previous version, replace it with array().

Save admin-bar.php then refresh to see the new toolbar:

Customized WordPress Toolbar

You should now be able to create the perfect WordPress toolbar for every project!

More:
plugin, siteground, toolbar, WordPress
Meet the author
Craig Buckler
Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 4 courses
2h 1m
Premium Course
Justyn Hornor

Introduction to WordPress

New to WordPress? No problem!
1h 14m
Premium Course
Jeremy Ferguson

WordPress Development

WordPress for developers
57m
Premium Course
James Farmer

WordPress: How To

WordPress, from beginner to expert with WPMU Dev.
Premium Course
2h 1m
Premium Course
Justyn Hornor, Jun 17

Introduction to WordPress

Premium Course
1h 14m
Premium Course
Jeremy Ferguson, May 21

WordPress Development

Premium Course
57m
Premium Course
James Farmer, Mar 07

WordPress: How To

Latest Books

Browse all 3 books
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins

Jump Start PHP

Get up to speed with PHP in a weekend.
Premium Book
Mick Olinik

The WordPress Anthology

Get under the hood of WordPress and customize it to meet your needs!
Premium Book
Allan Cole

Build Your Own Wicked WordPress Themes

Create versatile WordPress themes that really sell!
Premium Book
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins, Sep 12

Jump Start PHP

Premium Book
Premium Book
Mick Olinik, Dec 01

The WordPress Anthology

Premium Book
Premium Book
Allan Cole, Aug 01

Build Your Own Wicked WordPress Themes

Recommended
Sponsors
06:01
WordPress

Easily Change Your WordPress URL

Have you ever needed to move your WordPress installation? Perhaps you have a development site to move to a production environment, or wish...
Charles Costa, Aug 03
WordPress

10 Easy WordPress Security Tips

If your WordPress installation has ever been cracked, Craig provides ten simple solutions which can enhance security within minutes.
Craig Buckler, a day ago
WordPress
06:01
WordPress

Easily Change Your WordPress URL

Have you ever needed to move your WordPress installation? Perhaps you have a development site to move to a production environment, or wish to move a site into a subfolder, or relocate...
WordPress
WordPress

10 Easy WordPress Security Tips

If your WordPress installation has ever been cracked, Craig provides ten simple solutions which can enhance security within minutes.
Get the latest in WordPress, once a week, for free.