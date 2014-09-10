5 Things You May Not Know about Jetpack for WordPress
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin highlights five great features of the Jetpack plugin for WordPress that you may not know about, including how to enable, configure, and use them.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty walks you through the steps to easily build your own Most Shared Posts plugin for WordPress, with clear code explanations.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you the process of designing an admin page that writes and reads from our file system using the WordPress Filesystem API.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article/tutorial, Agbonghama Collins covers how to display custom data retrieved from the database in tabular format using the WP_List_Table class.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa provides a summary of the top plugins in use by the top 500K sites using WordPress, broken down by category.
By James George,
With a search replacement plugin, you can add powerful search features to your WordPress site, making it easy for visitors to find what they're looking for.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we show you how to easily build your own Most Commented On Posts plugin. This is a great way of showcasing your most popular content.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article, Narayan Prusty demonstrates and shows you how you can easily build your own social sharing plugin for WordPress from scratch.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article, we give you a brief overview of WooCommerce actions and filters, demonstrating what you can with even just a little bit of custom code.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial, I will show you how to create post series plugin. You can also integrate the same code into a theme and provide it as theme functionality.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial we'll cover OAuth, how Twitter uses it for authorizing HTTP requests to its API, and build a PHP class powered by the WordPress HTTP API.
By Jérémy Heleine,
This tutorial walks you through the steps for creating an awesome WordPress.org page for your plugin, essential to help users discover your work.
By Firdaus Zahari,
If you want to provide maximum compatibility with other plugins and themes available, asset handling in WordPress is definitely a skill you should master.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie continues his foray into OctoberCMS development by showing you how to build a widget plugin from scratch.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we create a WordPress plugin that can disable our website for users of AdBlock or display alternative ads on our website to AdBlock users.
By Narayan Prusty,
Apache Solr is an Open Source, enterprise search server. In this article we walk you through integrating Solr and WordPress for high performance search.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article, we introduce disposable email addresses (DEAs) and create a plugin using the HTTP API that prevents users from using them on your own site.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie builds a blogging theme for OctoberCMS in this step by step tutorial. Laravel powered blogging in a jiffy!
By Chris Burgess,
In this article we walk you through WordPress.org's most popular plugins for 2014 and explore some of the other popular alternative plugins available.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie will build a Google Analytics plugin for OctoberCMS from scratch to show you how simple it is. Get started today!
By Narayan Prusty,
In this article we walk you through the basics needed to submit a plugin to the official WordPress.org Plugin Directory.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this article we walk you through integrating a CAPTCHA with the WordPress comment system, using the WordPress HTTP API as you develop your own plugin.
By Nick Salloum,
OctoberCMS is a Laravel-based CMS that aims to make content management simple and user friendly. Nick explains how dead easy it is to get started with it!
By Yojance Rabelo,
Using Ajax in your WordPress website is easier than you think. With jQuery on your side, you can submit data, as well as receive data, in your own plugins.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial, we will walk you through writing a plugin that will integrate CAPTCHA (Google's reCAPTCHA) to the default WordPress registration form.
By Sally Wood,
The easiest way to create and display an author bio box is to use a plugin. So, today, I showcase eleven of the best WordPress author bio plugins.
By Collins Agbonghama,
This tutorial shows you how to write a plugin that integrates a CAPTCHA with the WordPress login system using the HTTP API and Google's reCAPTCHA.
By Collins Agbonghama,
In this tutorial we show you how to consume APIs in WordPress using the HTTP API. As an example we build a simple domain WHOIS and social data widget.
By Yojance Rabelo,
In this article we'll build a working WooCommerce payment extension for WordPress. With this extension we'll connect to the Authorize.net payment processor.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Learn how to create a tabbed WordPress login and registration widget so you can have a feature rich registration page on your WordPress powered sites.