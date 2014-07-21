Stephan is a Dublin-based developer originally from Germany. Holding a degree in computer science and being a code wrangler at heart, he works as a technical cloud adviser inside the IBM Bluemix team by day and moonlights as a front-end developer and JavaScript engineer. He loves traveling, writing, music, and building stuff that helps people.
Stephan's articles
Build and Publish Your Own Grunt Plugin
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max shows how to build your own little Grunt plugin and publish it via the npm package manager.
The Command Line API for Fun and Profit
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max demonstrates an array of techniques for using the command line api to make your JavaScript development and debugging experience smoother.
Optimizing the Critical Rendering Path
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max explains what exactly is the critical rendering path and how we can use that knowledge to make our pages load faster and thus improve the UX.
An Introduction to WAI-ARIA
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max offers an introduction to using WAI-ARIA roles and properties in your HTML to make your pages and apps more accessible to assistive technology.