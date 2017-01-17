Make Your Own Social Network, Game Server, or Knowledgebase! – Sourcehunt
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
By Christopher Vundi,
Christopher continues building the Laravel Social Network project by fully implementing Stream functionality with follows, friending, and notifications.
By Christopher Vundi,
Ever wanted to add user following and real-time notifications to your Laravel apps? Now you can - easily: with Stream. Let's see how to bootstrap it!
By Younes Rafie,
After we published Francesco's Laravel Package development workflow a month ago, Younes chimes in with his own Laravel Package development approach!
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
By Craig Buckler,
Despite being one of the easier Content Management Systems, WordPress can be bewildering for some users. Fortunately, the experience can be simplified.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas shows us the difference between Pthreads 2 and 3 and explains the upgrade procedure - the changes are big and backwards-incompatible, but worth it.
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert discusses an interesting approach to creating arrays and collections that automatically enforce certain types - both scalar and fully custom
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explains the most recent version of pthreads targeting PHP 7+ and demonstrates all the new features it brought along. Get started with parallelism!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco tells us about his workflow for building Laravel packages - from PSR-4 baby steps to Facades, Francesco justifies and explains the steps he takes.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Laracon: the official Laravel conference, is online in this edition. Let's talk about online vs offline conferences, and how they help / hinder networking!
By Vlad Kobilansky,
Vlad considers the current state of PHP frameworks in 2017 - where are we? Where can we go from here? Which ones have the highest potential?
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes looks at Fractal - a PHP League package for formatting and transforming JSON, YAML, and other data formats to something consistent. APIs rejoice!
By Deji Akala,
We look at Sylius - a fully tested and super-robuts e-commerce platform/framework, and use it to learn some proper Test Driven Development!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris goes through the whole process of building a PHP async library for converting HTML to PDF - magical stuff!
By Eugene Dementjev,
Eugene explains Forwarding Decorators: a crazy concept for approaching modularity in apps - wrapping them in other classes and recompiling everything.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio explores the Reddit API - from searching to authenticating with Oauth and downloading user data. Come tame this powerful beast!
By Tahir Taous,
In this tutorial, Tahir Taous explains how to create a child theme and modify the new SitePoint WordPress Base Theme.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris adds some unexpected functionality to PHP, and all without custom extensions or recompiling. Let's unlock the power of macros and preprocessors!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Peridot - a testing suite with a different approach. Can we BDD test our units? Should we?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's January's Sourcehunt with 7 new libs/packages to keep and eye on or to contribute to. Use open source? Give back by helping out!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern builds a fully custom calendar application using the Google Calendar API and the Laravel framework - check it out!
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris Vundi focuses on fine tuning our online Laravel and Braintree courses website by tweaking the subscription plans and securing the app
By Christopher Vundi,
Let's build a subscription based courses-site with Laravel and Braintree! Come and learn how to start selling subscriptions with ease!