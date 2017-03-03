Vlad is a software architect, developer and a small business technology consultant based out of sunny Miami, FL. When not working on http://boatsetter.com or http://wealthbot.io, he likes to travel, learn anything and everything, compete and train in no-gi grappling or Brazilian jiu jitsu, thai boxing, and just focus his life on well-being, good nutrition and all things fitness-related. His professional goal and passion is to help companies make the best of their development efforts, to build structured and maintainable technology stacks.