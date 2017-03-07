Covering Laracon: Are Online Conferences Introvert Heaven?

Tomorrow (March 8th) marks the first Laracon Online – the official Laravel conference, all online. It was started as an effort to allow people who generally can’t afford to visit the actual conference to attend.

I’ll be live covering/commenting the conference in this post (scroll down), but I’d like to talk about this unconventional conference format first.

Introvert Heaven

I’ve been to my fair share of conferences, and one thing that always happens is there’s a clique of us relatively talkative types (I suppose as speakers, we tend to feel empowered), and a whole lot, and I mean a whole lot of very quiet and reserved fellows, looking like Ed Sheeran queueing up to meet Ed Sheeran.

(image via Reddit)

They’ll have the swag, they’ll have the laptops, and they’ll be in every talk’s audience, but getting them to take a step forward and say the first word will be almost impossible. If you’re one of these introverts, I feel you. I used to be just like that. In many scenarios I still am, and as far as I know, there’s still no definitive cure. Sometimes, the major deterrent is apparent expertise of the person you don’t dare talk to (almost always fake – everyone you ever meet will know something you don’t), sometimes it’s just general awkwardness (/me raises hand), but it usually ends with cliques being formed and all the introverts being largely left behind.

That’s not to say price isn’t a big deterrent – visiting a conference can cost one well in excess of $1000, what with the flight, the ticket, and accommodation, but I know for a fact that while most people inherently want to network, few are extroverted enough to just do it.

That’s why I think a conference such as this one is introvert heaven. Not only has the financial barrier for attending been all but completely removed, but it also places all attendees and speakers into an environment that is, by default, comfortable to all. We’ll shy away from interacting with people face-to-face, but most of us will talk our fingers off when in chat mode. Laracon has an official Slack team which you’ll get invited to you when you buy a ticket and everyone is there – there’s no easier way to make connections, talk to speakers directly about topics that might seem interesting or to clear up confusions you felt during their talks, or just mingle and make friends – maybe set up a meet for the next real in-person conference.

Other advantages of online conferences include easier code sharing for discussing and demoing, discussing several contexts with several groups at the same time, attending in your underwear, and more.

Disadvantages?

Granted, there are some disadvantages to online conferences.

For one, the communication flow is slower and less sincere. Opinions and feelings don’t come across as smoothly in chat (modern emojis don’t help much), and it takes longer to type something out than it does to just say it and explain it with gestures.

While code sharing is simpler, demonstrating it isn’t – I’ve been in several situations where I coded something right in front of someone who said they did the same thing, only to prove that it does indeed work. I’ve also been on the receiving end of such instructions.

Meeting people in person leaves a much more complete impression – it’s easier to remember people that way, and to assess their knowledge and mental compatibility to you. Online conference chatrooms pretty much guarantee to stay only in the context of the conference’s talks, while real conferences will see a lot of unofficial mingling and getting to know people on a personal level, seeing how well you fit and, potentially, how well you’d work together one day.

None of these are dealbreakers, given the price of the conference in question and the average level of expertise in the speaker department, but still worth keeping in mind. I definitely encourage you to try and attend as many conferences as possible – both online and offline. Whatever their advantages and disadvantages, both can only benefit you.

Conclusion and coverage

Let me know in the comments what you think about online conferences and other advantages and disadvantages they have over regular conferences, and stay tuned for live coverage below! Also, don’t miss the chance to grab your own ticket – even if you can’t make it, the videos will be online afterwards for viewing at your convenience, and with the lineup that’s been announced, it’s sure to be worth the $20 – a lot of experts will be giving you their precious time.

Stream is starting on March 8th, noon CET time.