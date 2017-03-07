PHP
Article

Covering Laracon: Are Online Conferences Introvert Heaven?

By Bruno Skvorc

Working with PHP 7.1? Download our FREE PHP 7.1 Cheat Sheet!

More from this author

Tomorrow (March 8th) marks the first Laracon Online – the official Laravel conference, all online. It was started as an effort to allow people who generally can’t afford to visit the actual conference to attend.

I’ll be live covering/commenting the conference in this post (scroll down), but I’d like to talk about this unconventional conference format first.

Laracon Logo

Introvert Heaven

I’ve been to my fair share of conferences, and one thing that always happens is there’s a clique of us relatively talkative types (I suppose as speakers, we tend to feel empowered), and a whole lot, and I mean a whole lot of very quiet and reserved fellows, looking like Ed Sheeran queueing up to meet Ed Sheeran.

Awkward Ed Sheeran

(image via Reddit)

They’ll have the swag, they’ll have the laptops, and they’ll be in every talk’s audience, but getting them to take a step forward and say the first word will be almost impossible. If you’re one of these introverts, I feel you. I used to be just like that. In many scenarios I still am, and as far as I know, there’s still no definitive cure. Sometimes, the major deterrent is apparent expertise of the person you don’t dare talk to (almost always fake – everyone you ever meet will know something you don’t), sometimes it’s just general awkwardness (/me raises hand), but it usually ends with cliques being formed and all the introverts being largely left behind.

That’s not to say price isn’t a big deterrent – visiting a conference can cost one well in excess of $1000, what with the flight, the ticket, and accommodation, but I know for a fact that while most people inherently want to network, few are extroverted enough to just do it.

Do it!

That’s why I think a conference such as this one is introvert heaven. Not only has the financial barrier for attending been all but completely removed, but it also places all attendees and speakers into an environment that is, by default, comfortable to all. We’ll shy away from interacting with people face-to-face, but most of us will talk our fingers off when in chat mode. Laracon has an official Slack team which you’ll get invited to you when you buy a ticket and everyone is there – there’s no easier way to make connections, talk to speakers directly about topics that might seem interesting or to clear up confusions you felt during their talks, or just mingle and make friends – maybe set up a meet for the next real in-person conference.

Other advantages of online conferences include easier code sharing for discussing and demoing, discussing several contexts with several groups at the same time, attending in your underwear, and more.

Disadvantages?

Granted, there are some disadvantages to online conferences.

For one, the communication flow is slower and less sincere. Opinions and feelings don’t come across as smoothly in chat (modern emojis don’t help much), and it takes longer to type something out than it does to just say it and explain it with gestures.

While code sharing is simpler, demonstrating it isn’t – I’ve been in several situations where I coded something right in front of someone who said they did the same thing, only to prove that it does indeed work. I’ve also been on the receiving end of such instructions.

Meeting people in person leaves a much more complete impression – it’s easier to remember people that way, and to assess their knowledge and mental compatibility to you. Online conference chatrooms pretty much guarantee to stay only in the context of the conference’s talks, while real conferences will see a lot of unofficial mingling and getting to know people on a personal level, seeing how well you fit and, potentially, how well you’d work together one day.

None of these are dealbreakers, given the price of the conference in question and the average level of expertise in the speaker department, but still worth keeping in mind. I definitely encourage you to try and attend as many conferences as possible – both online and offline. Whatever their advantages and disadvantages, both can only benefit you.

Conclusion and coverage

Let me know in the comments what you think about online conferences and other advantages and disadvantages they have over regular conferences, and stay tuned for live coverage below! Also, don’t miss the chance to grab your own ticket – even if you can’t make it, the videos will be online afterwards for viewing at your convenience, and with the lineup that’s been announced, it’s sure to be worth the $20 – a lot of experts will be giving you their precious time.

Stream is starting on March 8th, noon CET time.

More:
conference, laracon, laravel, OOPHP, PHP, php framework, php frameworks
Meet the author
Bruno Skvorc
Bruno is a coder from Croatia with Master’s Degrees in Computer Science and English Language and Literature. He’s the editor of SitePoint’s PHP channel and a developer evangelist for Diffbot.com. He avoids legacy code like the plague and when picking projects makes sure they’re as cutting edge as possible. He’s a treadmill desk enthusiast and active (board)gamer who sometimes blogs.

Latest Themes

Browse all 7 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

A fast, simple and stunning theme you can rely on for Building companies.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Dec 22

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 5 courses
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo

Laravel 5

Get started with Laravel 5.2
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Learn PHP’s leading development framework
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

How to install and configure a local dev environment using LAMP stacks.
Premium Course
3h 8m
Premium Course
Isaac Castillo, Nov 14

Laravel 5

Premium Course
2h 7m
Premium Course
Matthew Setter, Dec 16

Zend Framework 2: The Basics

Premium Course
1h 35m
Premium Course
Kray Mitchell, Feb 13

Local Development Environments for Designers and Developers

Latest Books

Browse all 10 books
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc

Jump Start PHP Environment

Get your PHP projects set up the right way
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk

Jump Start MySQL

Master the database that powers the Web
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins

Jump Start PHP

Get up to speed with PHP in a weekend.
Premium Book
Premium Book
Bruno Skvorc, Dec 15

Jump Start PHP Environment

Premium Book
Premium Book
Timothy Boronczyk, Apr 08

Jump Start MySQL

Premium Book
Premium Book
Callum Hopkins, Sep 12

Jump Start PHP

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
00:57:26
PHP

Live Lesson on Laravel with Isaac Castillo

Have you ever been curious about Laravel, but unsure of where to even begin? Well we brought in Laravel expert Isaac Castillo to discuss...
Isaac Castillo, Jan 31
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
PHP
00:57:26
PHP

Live Lesson on Laravel with Isaac Castillo

Have you ever been curious about Laravel, but unsure of where to even begin? Well we brought in Laravel expert Isaac Castillo to discuss its diverse ecosystem while teaching you about...
Get the latest in PHP, once a week, for free.