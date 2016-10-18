Home-Made Twitter and Gmail Notifications with PHP and Arduino
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio presents Voyager - an admin interface for Laravel with database management, media library, and menu builder! Laravel is now even more user friendly!
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas Punt goes through the four stages of PHP execution - from lexing to compilation and optimization. Here's what you make happen, daily!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This year's final Sourcehunt deals with some packages and libraries that have potential and inertia, but never really got critical mass. Let's change that!
By Memi Allamani,
Memi Allamani takes you through a crash course of implementing a merged Google+ / Facebook login with Oauth.io
By Younes Rafie,
In this "next level Laravel" post, Younes explains an interesting approach to designing relationships with Eloquent: polymorphic relations.
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes quickly goes through some of the most exciting PHP 7.1 updates - come see what's new in this not-major-not-minor new version!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris looks into two of the most feared and hated core functions of PHP: exec and eval. But are they really that evil?
By Patrick van Bergen,
Patrick looks at an example use of GDELT - the world's database of events - and uses it to analyze some world trends with PHP and SQL. Check it out!
By Luka Žitnik,
Luka covers some Logstash basics, and teaches you how to send event messages from PHP to it on Windows. Yes - PHP on Windows - still alive and kicking!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris explains what event sourcing is, how to use it, when to apply it, and why. Check out this advanced DDD pattern in an easy to learn format!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates the full process of writing custom code for deploying different commits of your app to an SFTP server using Git and PhpSecLib
By Bruno Skvorc,
We talked to Scott Arciszewski who is intent on writing a PHP polyfill for libsodium, with the potential to increase the security of at least 27% of the web
By Cal Evans,
Cal Evans, the godfather of the PHP community, discusses the cost of using open source projects, and what you need to do to pay it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes presents Eloquent Observers - a method of subscribing to changed on models and having those models notify all subscribers of changes. Check it out!
By Scott Molinari,
Scott Molinari takes a look at Packer and analyzes its viability for the typical PHP developer of today - find out whether or not it's worth learning about!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta develops a product search API for Amazon products with Amazon Products Advertisement API
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes extends OctoberCMS by building a soft-delete plugin, allowing you to delete posts by marking them as trashed, while still keeping them in the DB!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how to use Laravel and Guzzle to build our own full Dropbox client with the Dropbox API!
By Christopher Thomas,
Christopher Thomas shows us the full process of implementing 2FA - two factor authentication - in Laravel, using Google Authenticator!
By Ahmed Khan,
Ahmed Khan gives us a brief overview of the new exception and error classes in PHP 7, and how they can impact your future, current, and past code!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's build a PHPSnake game together! In this part, we make a game loop and check for key presses!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how easy it is to get stared with developing Shopify powered PHP apps with Guzzle and Shopify's HTTP API.
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt demonstrates a cool and somewhat practical travel lifehack on how to develop PHP apps on an iPad with some neat dedicated apps!
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter takes an introductory look at atoum - an alternative to PHPUnit with an interesting twist
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris shows us how we can connect PHP to Minecraft in a way that lets us create terrains and buildings from PHP code!