Marcello Duarte
Marcello is head of training at web and software development company Inviqa, and an active contributor to open-source projects. He is the co-creator of PhpSpec, a popular BDD-flavoured testing and design tool for PHP developers, and author of Phunkie. – a functional library containing most common functional structures and patterns found in Haskell (for free), based on the abstract algebra theory of categories.
Marcello's articles
Functional Programming with Phunkie: Building a PHP JSON Parser
Marcello Duarte
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
Functional Programming with Phunkie: Parser Combinators in PHP
Marcello Duarte
Marcello Duarte of Inviqa shares some functional programming insight with us by teaching us how to build Parser combinations with Phunkie! Hardcore!