How to Write JavaScript-Style Test Watchers in PHP
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris writes test watchers: auto-compiling PHP from Preprocess files, and auto-testing after every file-change. No need to manually run PHPUnit ever again!
By Bruno Skvorc,
What is the theory of constraints, and can be it be applied to PHP application development? The answer to the latter is oh yes, and for the former, dive in!
By Christian Haschek,
Christian shows you how to deliver unexpected and large amounts of data (zip bombs) to people who might be attempting to access or crawl your server.
By Reza Lavarian,
Let's build a Laravel powered lyrics website and give it the superpower of rapid fuzzy searching with Algolia and Laravel Scout!
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
By Bert Ramakers,
Bert introduces us to the concept of poka yoke - hyper defensive programming by forcing some checks and safeguards that make our code robust and sturdy.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know PHP has an extension for determining genders of first names? It's quite pointless on all levels, and still in the core manual. Weird!
By Christopher Thomas,
In part 2 of this popular series, we convert a voice-operated Laravel weather forecast app into an SMS-powered one! Join us as we expand PHP's horizons!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris explains what snapshot testing is on some ReactJS code, before applying it to PHP and giving you something to think about when you close this tab!
By Christopher Thomas,
Let's design a Laravel application and integrate it with Twilio so users can make phone calls to the number and get weather forecasts - no data required!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development
By Joel Degan,
Joel walks us through the complex process of auto-trading cryptocurrency and turning profits over night with Laravel, APIs, Bitcoin, and various exchanges!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
By Christopher Pitt,
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's the difference between technical and visual debt in code? Which one is more important, more dangerous? Let's discuss their balance in this editorial.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran uses Siege to benchmark and load-test a Symfony app, killing it in the process. He then uses cache to revive it and make it work under pressure!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio re-introduces you to Symfony Console - the command-line solution for all your PHP needs away from the browser. Let's build some terminal apps!
By Lasse Rafn,
Is it possible to use Laravel Mix - the "Webpack simplifier" - in non-Laravel projects? Let's find out! Join Lasse Rafn on this explanatory journey!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Claudio re-introduces a tool that most revolutionized the way we develop PHP apps: Composer, PHP's dependency manager. Still unfamiliar with it? Dive in!
By Danny van Kooten,
Danny explains why he moved from Laravel to a Go version of his app and explains which advantages a Golang rewrite of his web app brought him.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This time, we look at a package that lets us interactively add code to Laravel from the command line, an image drawing package, and much more.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explores PDS-Skeleton, a new idea in the PHP world aiming to standardize file and folder layouts of packages and apps. No more "where's that class?"!
By Prosper Otemuyiwa,
In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
By Deji Akala,
We focus on Behat now to further extend Sylius in true TDD fashion. We write stories, we test against them, and then we develop features to make them pass!
By Deji Akala,
Deji extends the core of Sylius by adding some back end features via true TDD: writing PhpSpec tests first, seeing that they fail, and then making them pass
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte of Inviqa shares some functional programming insight with us by teaching us how to build Parser combinations with Phunkie! Hardcore!