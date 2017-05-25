Zoran's articles
Using Background Processing to Speed Up Page Load Times
PHP
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran Antolović explains what background processing is, why it's important, and how to set it up with Beanstalkd and Supervisor.
Building an Image Gallery Blog with Symfony Flex: Data Testing
PHP
By Zoran Antolovic,
After setting up and organizing files for a Symfony Flex project, Zoran populates the database with data to test application performance.
Building an Image Gallery Blog with Symfony Flex: the Setup
PHP
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran covers the basics of setting up and organizing files for a Symfony Flex project, including tips, tricks and helper scripts to speed up development.
Web App Performance Testing with Siege: Plan, Test, Learn
PHP
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran uses Siege to benchmark and load-test a Symfony app, killing it in the process. He then uses cache to revive it and make it work under pressure!