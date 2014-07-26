Quick Tip: Install Recki-CT into a Vagrant Ubuntu Box
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you can install Recki-CT and JitFu into a vagrant box in 4 short steps
By Aleksander Koko,
The grand finale is here: Aleksander Koko finishes his series by binding the EmberJS side with Laravel into one whole Single Page App.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Join us in welcoming our new authors to the fold - ten new brave souls joined the SitePoint author roster through July and August - time to get to know them
By Aleksander Koko,
Alexander Koko continues his series by explaining how you can build REST resources with Laravel and its command line tool, artisan.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Php 5.6 has been released. Learn what's new, how to upgrade and install it into your VMs, and what to do next to master it
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko continues his REST app tutorial by building the database and faking some content into it. Ready for advanced features? Jump in!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren introduces PINQ - a PHP library based on LINQ for providing a unified API for querying arrays, iterators and external data sources
By Bruno Skvorc,
This quick tip will show you how to install Phalcon on a Homestead Improved instance, and will help you get a sample Phalcon app up and running
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander begins a series on building a REST application on Heroku with REST API, EmberJS and Laravel. Part one sets up our project structure and database!
By Taylor Ren,
In this article, we briefly introduced the basic functionality of PINQ and how to use it in a web app.
By Danny Englander,
Danny Englander explains some tricks he uses to fine tune his Drupal Themes - from pattern matching to argument break-ups
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how you can build a simple API interface for your legacy application with the Toro router class
By Ivo Lukac,
Ivo Lukac explains why he feels eZ Publish is the right choice for your next CMS, especially if your project is a large one
By Rajiv Seelam,
Rajiv Seelam addresses long running tasks, retries, delays and timeouts in this third installment on IronMQ push queues and Laravel
By Vova Feldman,
Vova Feldman explains how his company tackled the problem of converting URLs into unique 64bit integers to achieve optimum MySQL performance while querying
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta wraps up his validation series by showing us how we can implement custom validations with Laravel, the right way
By Tom Butler,
Tom Butler did an analysis on DI container performance and published his results in this post. They're not what you would expect.
By Amit Gupta,
Amit Gupta explains data validation in Laravel and teaches you how to do it right - decoupled, abstracted and clean
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta demonstrates the use of one of PHP's fastest routing engines - PHRoute by nikic. Forty times faster than Laravel's!
By Peter Nijssen,
Sensiolabs, the company behind Silex and Symfony, offers Insight as a service to help you check your code's quality and security issues. Here's a quick demo
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Alex explains what Fractal is and how you can use it to keep your JSON output consistent, even after database schema changes
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc argues against legacy code in well established projects, stating that new versions should not only supersede older ones, but also kill them.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can use MS Interop to create Microsoft Word documents in PHP ready, immediately ready for the printer
By Aleksey Asiutin,
Aleksey Asiutin explains some precision loss cases when dealing with fixed point math in PHP with the BCMath extension. Learn to avoid the pitfalls!
By Denis Rendler,
Denis Rendler introduces InvoiceNinja, a self-hosted invoicing application for freelancers
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius tells us about the four features that make PhpED the right IDE for him
By Bruno Skvorc,
See what happened in the past couple of months in the PHP community - from name changes to new versions, there's something for everyone
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki answers some common questions you might have about OpCache - the bytecode cache that's included by default in PHP 5.5 and above
By Bruno Skvorc,
Diffbot is a machine learning algorithm which relies on visual information - it parses content visually and determines parts of it as a human would.
By Jeroen Meeus,
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.