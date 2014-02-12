Victor is a professional web developer from Grenoble, France. He enjoys using modern web technologies to help his customers build efficient and maintainable web applications. He is one of the top contributors the Symfony2 PHP framework. Victor always keeps an eye on the latest technologies that could help him in his daily job, lately he has been focusing on HHVM and Dart.
Victor's articles
A Look at Hack, the PHP Replacement in HHVM
PHP
Victor Berchet continues his look at HHVM and Hack, this time demonstrating syntax and the typing system
HHVM and Hack – Can We Expect Them to Replace PHP?
PHP
Introduction into Hack, an optionally statically typed upgrade to PHP from Facebook, straight out of the HHVM project.