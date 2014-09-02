PHP News You May Have Missed – September, October 2014
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc lists some news you may have missed in the PHP world due to being preoccupied with some bigger announcements. Keep up!
By Matthew Beaumont,
Matthew Beaumont lists seven great reasons to consider the newly released Yii 2 for your next project's framework
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward went to DrupalCon Amsterdam 2014 and came back with some insight for those who were unable to attend but would still like to be kept in the loop.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta implements a sample application with Coinbase's API for receiving Bitcoin
By Phil Sturgeon,
A guide to using PHPbrew and VirtPHP to achieve perfectly fast virtual environments for development and testing on multiple PHP versions
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco shows you how to use the basic functions of Coinbase's Bitcoin PHP API SDK
By Younes Rafie,
Younes continues his series by showing readers how to fetch Google Analytics data for their properties via the Google Analytics V3 API
By Léonard Hetsch,
Learn how to combine various independent Symfony components to build your own PHP framework
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how we can log into the Google Analytics API from PHP to start querying it for analytics data
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Romero demonstrates interactive debugging with PsySH - a REPL for PHP you can embed in your apps!
By Bruno Skvorc,
After having spent a year as SitePoint's PHP editor, Bruno Skvorc reflects on it
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien explains how you can install custom PHP extensions on Heroku - in this example, we install the Phalcon Framework
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains the basics of LDAP and how you can use it with PHP to store structured contact data
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen explains how you can use Capifony to easily deploy your Symfony application - multiple releases, asset control, and everything else!
By Arno Slatius,
Arno Slatius goes through the changes we can expect in the newest version of the Yii framework
By Bruno Skvorc,
This week marks the release of PhpStorm 8. Now that the day has finally come, Bruno Škvorc takes a look at what new features are included, and finish up with a giveaway of free licenses.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta introduces Ardent, a way to improve your Laravel models with auto-validation and auto-hydration
By Bruno Skvorc,
There's a conference coming up in Zagreb, Croatia, on October 2nd, called ZgPHP. It's one day, free and has a throng of awesome speakers. Are you coming?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - build the full app now!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - learn how to install it.
By George Fekete,
George Fekete expands on previous posts about common PHP mistakes by listing 18 critical oversights in PHP and general web development
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc recaps the PHP news from August and September you may have missed
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren explains how you can generate XLS files with charts using PHPExcel - a PHP library
By Bruno Skvorc,
The PHPSummerCamp is over - this is what we've seen and learned!
By Bogomil Shopov - Bogo,
UserSnap is a JS widget your clients can use to send you detailed bug reports. See how you can send PHP errors to it and improve those reports.
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Toran, a Satis alternative, is software which enables you to have your own Packagist for Composer package management.
By Jeroen Meeus,
Jeroen Meeus explains Access Restriction - ways of blocking direct embeds and hotlinking of your website's content
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif dives deep into streaming and output buffering in PHP, explaining the ins and outs on various demos. Tune in to streamify your app.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Versionscan is a tool that can help you determine the outstanding faults of your installed version of PHP. Being aware of the problem is half the solution!