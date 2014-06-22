Using Guzzle with Twitter via Oauth
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
A tutorial on how you can use OAuth to authenticate Guzzle with Twitter and make it into a Twitter client - uses Guzzle's own Oauth adapter
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
A tutorial on how you can use OAuth to authenticate Guzzle with Twitter and make it into a Twitter client - uses Guzzle's own Oauth adapter
By Misel Tekinder,
Misel Tekinder gets you up and running with ImpressPages - a CMS that puts emphasis on stylish and easy content editing while maintaining customizability
By Vito Tardia,
An in depth implementation guide to building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post will show you how to install custom PHP extensions into Zend Server 7. The tutorial focuses on Phalcon, but applies to all extensions.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this post, we'll take a look at Zend Server 7 - what it brings to the table, what it impresses with, and where it falls short.
By Vito Tardia,
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here are seven mistakes PHP developers often do - from wrong database drivers to too much transparency, read this list to find out what you shouldn't do
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on social network authentication and demonstrates how you can implement Twitter and Facebook as a login system
By Bruno Skvorc,
We take a look at OroCRM and extend it with some Symfony bundles. See how you can harness the power of Oro and tweak it to fit your needs!
By Peter Nijssen,
After logging in with social networks, all that's left is merging accounts - and that's what Peter does in this part: merge the Google+ account with another
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on implementing social network logins with your app by demonstrating Google+ authentication
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to install a working instance of OroCRM on a Vagrant Homestead Improved box in this step by step guide by Bruno Skvorc
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen starts a series on building a social network authentication system, allowing your users to log in with social network accounts
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta introduces you to FluentPDO - a small and simple PDO library built to solve your data manipulation needs. See what it can do.
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh dissects, explains and implements real time data pagination with cursor based pagination
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through some real world examples of using Phake to execute common tasks we may not be willing to deal with manually.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Themosis is a new plugin for WordPress which enables MVC-powered plugin development for WP with rigid Laravel-like structure
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains the role of Phake - an automation tool for PHP based on Ruby's Rake which lets you automate mundane tasks you don't want to deal with
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos covers the Drupal 8 version of EntityFieldQuery in depth, explaining the differences from Drupal 7 and demonstrating its use.
By Bruno Skvorc,
ImpressPages4 is a dead simple CMS designed for non technical users as much as it is for technical users - see how to get it up and running on a VM in 60s!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Is it possible to get eZ Publish up and running in a Vagrant box hosted on Windows? Let's find out.
By Anh Ho,
Anh Ho wraps up the construction of the infinite scrolling module for OXID eShop by fully implementing the front end and back end code
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you get XDebug to work though PHPStorm across a Vagrant layer all the way to your PHP app. Don't let virtual machines impede your debugging!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another round of new authors joined us in the past couple of months, and we're taking this opportunity to welcome them to the team! Care to join us?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Ever wondered how you can install PHP extensions from source? Bruno Škvorc explains in this step by step tutorial.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen demonstrates the use of Mockery, a mocking library by Padraic Brady you can use to mock your dependencies while doing TDD
By Bruno Skvorc,
Stress-test your app with ApacheBench - a tool designed to nuke your application with as many requests as you tell it to - see how strong your server is.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explains Relationships, Contextual Filters and Field Rewriting in Drupal's Views 3
By Bruno Skvorc,
Help develop PHP by running compilation and tests on your local development environment. This post will help you install 5.6 RC1 on Laravel Homestead