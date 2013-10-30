Jacek is a web developer specialized in building extensive web applications, mainly e-commerce solutions. The technologies he uses on a daily basis include PHP, MySQL, HTML+CSS and JS+jQuery. During the last few years he was the head developer of a highly customized online store platform in Poland. Now he's working on the development of several e-commerce websites running in Poland and Germany, often having hundreds of thousands pageviews a day. To take a break from coding, he does challenging crossfit workouts, goes out to taste some new food or dives into an interesting psychology magazine or book.
Automatic PHP Code Generation with Memio
Jacek Barecki explores Memio, a library one can use to generate PHP code programmatically. It uses Twig templates and an OOP interface to make things easy!
Understanding OpCache
Jacek Barecki answers some common questions you might have about OpCache - the bytecode cache that's included by default in PHP 5.5 and above
Implementing Multi-Language Support
Jacek Barecki discusses common approaches to localizing your app's different parts, adding multi-language support to various aspects of a PHP web app
How to Speed Up Your App’s API Consumption
Jacek Barecki discusses how you can speed up your app's API consumption - make it perform API requests better and faster
Keeping Your PHP Code Well Documented
Learn to keep your PHP code well documented through some experts tips from Jacek Barecki
The Pros and Cons of Zend PHP Certification
Jacek Barecki discusses his foray into Zend PHP certification, describing his view on the pros and cons to this much talked about exam
Imagick vs GD
In this comparison of Imagick vs GD, learn the pros and cons of each of these PHP image manipulation libraries.
Auto-translating User’s Content Using Google Translate API
Use Google Translate API to automatically translate user submitted comments on your website to predefined languages
Using Google Translate API with PHP
Learn the basics of using Google Translate API with your PHP application, and implement a demo case.