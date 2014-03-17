Surendra Mohan, who has served a few top-notch software organizations in varied roles, is currently a freelance software consultant. He has been working on various cutting-edge technologies like Drupal, Moodle, etc. for over 9 years. He also delivers technical talks at various community events like Drupal Meetups and Drupal Camps. Surendra has also authored the book ‘Administrating Solr’ published by Packt Publishing.