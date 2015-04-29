4 Best Chart Generation Options with PHP Components
By Vaibhav Singhal,
Vaibhab looks at four popular chart generation options that have a PHP side, in addition to a possible (but optional) JavaScript side.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren takes a look at Nette Framework, the 3rd most popular framework from our recent survey. Come see what's special about it - and what isn't!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc visually guides you through setting up a DigitalOcean droplet and deploying a PHP app to it with DeployBot
By Jasmine Elias,
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo explains the concept of Chain of Responsibility in a down-to-earth manner, backing it up with examples.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar builds a leaderboard app with Silex and Github's API in which you can easily find out the most popular users of a language in a region
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno wrote a quick tutorial on boxing up apps as Phar archives and distributing them as executable bins via Composer
By Jasmine Elias,
This week, we discovered a fun drinking game for web devs. 1. think of a noun. 2. google "noun.js". 3. if it exists, drink.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explores Github's Public Event data through Google BigQuery, and builds a demo PHP app around it for checking project popularity. Check it out!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny guides you through adding new functionality to Drupal - support for several editors per single node, but without access to others of the same type
By Christopher Thomas,
Laravel 5.1 is here! Chris explains what event broadcasting is and demonstrates how to use it to build a real-time Laravel 5.1 app with Pusher!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc reintroduces Vagrant driven development in a post that covers the theory behind it - the what, the why, and the how.
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren shows you how easy it is to build a custom Symfony2 Twig filter, all while using PHPUnit to respect TDD practices.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick goes in depth with Bolt CMS, implementing custom content types along with their pagination and single record views. You won't believe how easy it is!
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields dives into effective pagination techniques with jQuery and Ajax in PHP using the Silex framework for the sake of simplicity
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article, Aleksander Koko takes a look at the various third party JavaScript and PHP libraries used by WordPress today.
By Jasmine Elias,
We examine the responsive images phenomenon, as well as the latest news on CSS, HTML, JavaScript, PHP and .NET.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compiles a list of Composer tips and tricks for efficient workflows.
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum adds CRUD functionality to a previously bootstrapped Laravel application. See how simple it is to get going with real life projects!
By Nick Salloum,
Nick Salloum bootstraps a new Laravel CRUD project in this tutorial, laying the foundation for the next part in which CRUD features get added.
By Younes Rafie,
Following up on his previous post, Younes Rafie implements searching and categories into his Youtube Laravel application.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny uses ajax functionality in Drupal 8 to add some UX magic to a form from a previous tutorial - all without a single line of JavaScript. See how!
By Younes Rafie,
The Youtube API can be a powerful ally in creating your own video watching app. See how Younes does it in this intro to using Youtube with Laravel!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno revisits eZ Publish, now eZ Platform, and takes a look at the new installation experience. You can now get started with eZ on Vagrant in minutes!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows you how easy it is to build a micro application with Laravel's Lumen micro-framework. See how to build an API app for Markdown!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues his series about Symfony2 Authentication and Authorization by adding Registration and Login
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about authorization and authentication in Symfony2 with Taylor Ren's tutorial - covering an invite system, verification, and more.
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki explores Memio, a library one can use to generate PHP code programmatically. It uses Twig templates and an OOP interface to make things easy!
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias talks about exclusive emails, PHP frenzy, digital waste and ipsums.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this recap post, Bruno Skvorc lists some of the most important and most relevant resources for getting started with PHP7.