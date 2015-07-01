PHP Summer Camp 2015 Review
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at a workshop-laden conference in Rovinj, Croatia - the annual PHP Summer Camp. What did we work on this year? Who came? Find out in the review!
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie re-introduces Monolog, the PSR-3 logging package for PHP which allows you to log messages from your app to files, Slack channels, and much more
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern introduces API.ai, a service which allows you to tie voice control to your apps by recognizing natural language and applying callbacks to phrases
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll walk you through 5 useful functions PHP provides to manipulate and extract data from arrays.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham re-introduces PDO ahead of the PHP 7 launch, preparing you for a transition from the soon-to-be removed insecure and deprecated mysql extension!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces the Web Driver API integration with PHPUnit by utilizing Facebook's Webdriver for PHP to simulate a browser and automate it
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny explains the Symfony-powered request-response flow in Drupal, showing you exactly what goes on under the hood when your app is run
By Bruno Skvorc,
ReadTheDocs is a popular platform for free hosting of Sphinx-generated project documentation. Bruno shows you how to use it when documenting PHP projects!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this introduction, Bruno Skvorc introduces BDD in Laravel by installing and using Behat and PhpSpec to develop a simple testable feature.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos, SitePoint's resident Drupal expert, introduces the theming changes in the upcoming version 8 of the popular and powerful CMS
By Arno Slatius,
Arno takes a look at some bundled Yii 2 components for rendering data in grids and lists, covering everything from configuration to pagination
By Scott Molinari,
Scott Molinari introduces Appserver.io - a full-stack PHP environment with a multi-threaded production-ready PHP-based server!
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll show you how to make your code more succinct by using the ternary operator to write shorthand if-else conditional statements in PHP.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through a bare-bones introduction to Elasticsearch, the amazingly fast search engine you can populate with custom data and use with PHP.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar talks about a much ignored issue in the world of coding - accessibility. Which tools do it right? Which ones do it wrong? Find out!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie demonstrates the use of Selenium for acceptance testing and browser automation in tandem with PHPUnit
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this tutorial, Bruno implements a Redis cache into an existing application - learn how you can speed up your apps by many factors in just minutes!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo compares three popular PHP console libraries, building the same functionality in each. Wondering which one is right for you? Find out!
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff explains Defensive Programming - an approach to programming that aims to predict and intercept problems before they exist by following good practices
By Younes Rafie,
Input validation is important in any application. In this brief look at Respect/Validation, Younes Rafie introduces a different, framework-agnostic package.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta goes through another set of common caching techniques in PHP: Varnish, Memcached and libraries like Doctrine Cache and Stash
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta covers three common approaches to caching in PHP: Zend Opcache, Query Caching and Expires Headers.
By Bruno Skvorc, James Hibbard,
Craig Buckler compared PHP and Node in his smackdown, and now Bruno and James, SitePoint's editors, have their say.
By Craig Buckler,
Choosing a server-side language is a subjective decision. Should you consider the reliable PHP or the more revolutionary Node.js? Let battle commence...
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny introduces Drupal 8's PrivateTempStore and shows you how to use it to develop multi-step forms (wizards)
By Jasmine Elias,
If you're happy and you know it, syntax error! In a week of misplaced semicolons and forgotten commas, we had a lot to talk about.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc uses Twig, Bootstrap and Diffbot's PHP client to build a search engine app for Diffbot-powered harvested data collections
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces Diffbot's crawling and searching functionality as he crawls the entire SitePoint.com domain in one go, and then queries the data.