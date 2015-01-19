David Brumbaugh is CTO of SaaS provider 3B Alliance, LLC. He’s been involved in Internet development since 1994. His articles have been published by Dice, C/C++ User's Journal, PC Techniques and John Wiley & Sons. David specializes in software design in PHP/mySQL, HTML/Javascript, C++ and C#/SQL Server, focused on application security, eCommerce,and WordPress plugin development.