Introducing eBay’s Trading API – Setting Up

In this tutorial series, I’ll walk you through Ebay’s Trading API. The Trading API allows you to build applications that can be used for selling in Ebay. Here are some examples of things you can do with the API:

retrieve store information

update store preferences

add products to a specific eBay store

end product listings

update product price

retrieve product information

In this tutorial, we’ll be creating an app that allows users to create a product on eBay through the use of the API.

Register an App

The first thing that you’ll need to do is register a developer account over at the eBay developer website.

Do that, and once you have verified your email, you will be greeted with a screen similar to the following:

On that page, click on the ‘Get your application keys’ link, which will lead you to the page where you can generate sandbox and production keys. Then, click the ‘Generate Sandbox Keys’ button to generate the keys that you can use for testing the app that we will be building. Also click on the ‘Generate Production Keys’ button to generate the keys that you can use when you deploy the app. Note that these keys can be used with any of the APIs that eBay provides so you’ll only have to do this once.

Once the keys are generated, click on the ‘configure settings’ link on any of the keys (sandbox or production).

Under the ‘Customize the eBay User Consent Form’ section click on the ‘Customize the eBay User Consent Form’ link. This will allow you to configure the URL used by your app. This is basically the URL to the home page of the app. Once in there, under the ‘Manage Your RuNames’ section, click on the ‘Generate a RuName for Your Application’ link. A RuName is an equivalent to an app. If you are creating different apps that will interact with different eBay APIs, you can create one RuName for each app. Once a RuName is generated, the following information will be asked of you:

display title – the title of the app that you want to display when the user gives authority to your app later on. (e.g product creator)

– the title of the app that you want to display when the user gives authority to your app later on. (e.g product creator) display description : The display description is the text that describes what your app does. (e.g this app allows users to easily add products to their eBay store)

: The display description is the text that describes what your app does. (e.g this app allows users to easily add products to their eBay store) token return method – the token return method is the method that will be used by the app after the user gives authority to your app. For this, the value supplied should be ‘FetchToken’.

– the token return method is the method that will be used by the app after the user gives authority to your app. For this, the value supplied should be ‘FetchToken’. authorization type – the type of action that your app does after the user gives authority to your app. This can be either authorization or ID.verification. Supply a value of ‘authorization’ for this field because we need the user to give authority to our app to perform different actions for them.

– the type of action that your app does after the user gives authority to your app. This can be either authorization or ID.verification. Supply a value of ‘authorization’ for this field because we need the user to give authority to our app to perform different actions for them. application type – the type of the app. This should be ‘web based’.

– the type of the app. This should be ‘web based’. accept redirect URL – the URL to which the user is redirected when they give authority to the app. Note that eBay only allows https URLs. If you want to follow along later on, I recommend you sign up for an account at openshift.com. The apps that you host there will have https by default, and it’s free.

– the URL to which the user is redirected when they give authority to the app. Note that eBay only allows https URLs. If you want to follow along later on, I recommend you sign up for an account at openshift.com. The apps that you host there will have https by default, and it’s free. reject redirect URL the URL to which the user is redirected when they reject the app.

the URL to which the user is redirected when they reject the app. privacy policy URL – the privacy policy URL. This URL is going to be included in the app description when the user is in the page for giving authority to the app.

EBay’s developer dashboard offers a variety of tools for us to play around with.

Sandbox Account

Lets take a look at the Sandbox User Registration tool. After registering a sandbox account, go to sandbox.ebay.com to test out logging in. Once you have verified that it’s working, go back to your eBay developer account page.

API Test Tool

Next is the API Test Tool. Once on that page you can see that there’s a bunch of options, but they are already pre-filled by default so you’ll have an idea of what each field does. Before we proceed with playing with this tool, here’s a brief description for each field:

Select an Environment – this allows you to switch between sandbox and production environments. Often times when you’re just testing from the API Test Tool you would want to use ‘sandbox’ for this. The main difference between the two is that sandbox can only be used with sandbox/testing eBay accounts, and production can only be used with actual eBay accounts.

– this allows you to switch between sandbox and production environments. Often times when you’re just testing from the API Test Tool you would want to use ‘sandbox’ for this. The main difference between the two is that sandbox can only be used with sandbox/testing eBay accounts, and production can only be used with actual eBay accounts. Select a key set – this allows you to change the keys that will be used for making the API calls. Most of the time you wouldn’t really have to touch this because as you select the type of environment the keys already change.

– this allows you to change the keys that will be used for making the API calls. Most of the time you wouldn’t really have to touch this because as you select the type of environment the keys already change. Select an API – this allows you to select the API to which you want to make the call. As you might already know, eBay has different sets of APIs: the trading, finding, shopping, feedback and open API’s. We’re mainly going to be using the trading API for this tutorial so go ahead and select that. Notice that after selecting the trading API, another set of fields shows up. It prompts you to either generate a user token or manually input an existing one. As we have already created a sandbox account earlier, we can just click on the ‘generate a user token’ button. That will redirect you to a page which looks like this:

Confirm that sandbox is selected for the environment, then click on the ‘continue to generate token’ button. That will redirect you to the sandbox eBay website login page. Fill it out with your sandbox login credentials. If the login is successful, it will redirect you to the authorization page:

Agree to authorize the app. Note that this is a generic app used by eBay primarily for testing. This is not the app that we created earlier. After that, you will be redirected to the following page:

All you have to do on this page is copy the generated token then click on the ‘save token’ button. Once that’s done, you can go back to the API Test Tool page and paste in the user token that you have just copied into the user token field.

Select an API Call – the actual resource in the API that you want to request. There’s a bunch of calls that you can make. You can select anything that piques your interest.

Select a Template – this can either have a value of ‘full, generic’ or ‘partial, pre-filled’. Selecting ‘full, generic’ will give you blank fields in your XML Request box while selecting ‘partial, pre-filled’ will give you some basic example fields that have already been populated. Since we’re just getting started, using ‘partial, pre-filled’ is the best choice, because that would already supply for us some of the fields required by the resource that we have selected. For example, if we select ‘GetItem’ for the API Call field, this would already supply a sample ItemID and WarningLevel for us, and all we have to do is to click on the ‘submit’ button below the XML request textarea in order to initiate the request. Once you feel comfortable with using the API you can just directly add the values to the XML request textarea to modify the actual data that’s being submitted to the API.

Select a Call Variation – each resource in the API can have different variations, but most of the time you would only want to make a Basic Call so you don’t really have to modify the default value for this field.

Select Call Request Version – the eBay API has gone through a lot of changes, and that means there’s different versions of the API still floating around in order to support older systems. Since we’re just starting to make use of the API, we can just choose the latest version, which as of this time is version 885.

Select Site ID – as you might already know there are different eBay websites. This field represents the actual eBay website where you want to make the call. Since we’re just testing using the API test tool we can just supply United States for this.

Web Service URI – the URL to which all requests are made. You don’t have to modify this field.

HTTP Headers – the information supplied in the header for each request that you make to the API. The following headers are used by default:

X-EBAY-API-COMPATIBILITY-LEVEL:your-request-version X-EBAY-API-DEV-NAME:your-dev-id X-EBAY-API-APP-NAME:your-app-id X-EBAY-API-CERT-NAME:your-cert-id X-EBAY-API-SITEID:your-site-id X-EBAY-API-CALL-NAME:YourAPICallMethod

Explaining the unclear ones:

X-EBAY-API-SITEID – the id of the eBay website to which you want to make the request. Here’s a list of Site ID’s which you can use. You would want to find the Site Name and then note that corresponding eBay Site ID.

– the id of the eBay website to which you want to make the request. Here’s a list of Site ID’s which you can use. You would want to find the Site Name and then note that corresponding eBay Site ID. X-EBAY-API-CALL-NAME – the resource or method in the API that you would want to call. Here’s a reference to the calls that you can make with the trading API.

– the resource or method in the API that you would want to call. Here’s a reference to the calls that you can make with the trading API. XML Request – the body of your request. The trading API only supports XML and SOAP formats. But XML looks more concise so we’re going to use XML for this one. It’s also the default format used in the API Test Tool so it’s really the way to go. Here’s a sample XML Request:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <GetItemRequest xmlns="urn:ebay:apis:eBLBaseComponents"> <ItemID>110072510158</ItemID> <RequesterCredentials> <eBayAuthToken>your-user-token</eBayAuthToken> </RequesterCredentials> <WarningLevel>High</WarningLevel> </GetItemRequest>

Breaking it down, this specifies the xml version and encoding that we’re using:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

This is the wrapper for our request. It uses the GetItem request method. Note that GetItem is the name of the method in the API but we have to append Request to it. The xmlns is used to specify the namespace which the call belongs to. Most of the time the value for this would be urn:ebay:apis:eBLBaseComponents . And when I say most of the time it means most of the methods in the Trading API use this specific namespace.

<GetItemRequest xmlns="urn:ebay:apis:eBLBaseComponents"> </GetItemRequest>

Next is the ID of item in ebay.

<ItemID>110072510158</ItemID>

To find this information, search for an item in eBay and then click on any of the results that are returned. The URL will look something like this:

http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Apple-MacBook-Pro-15-4-2-66Ghz-Dual-Core-8GB-RAM-250GB-Latest-OS-X-10-9-/301305989202?pt=UK_Computing_Apple_Laptops_ET&hash=item46273c8852

The item id is the set of numbers which comes right after the title of the item.

Next is the wrapper for the requester’s credentials:

<RequesterCredentials> </RequesterCredentials>

The requester credentials wrapper should contain the user token. We’ve already seen how to acquire a user token earlier for a sandbox account. Acquiring a user token for the app would basically be the same but we would have to handle saving the token in a database so that we could make use of it at a later time.

<eBayAuthToken>your-user-token</eBayAuthToken>

Next is the Warning Level. This can have a value of either High or Low. This should always be set to High to tell eBay to return warnings for unrecognized, deprecated elements or invalid values. This would allow you to check the response if something has gone wrong with the request.

<WarningLevel>High</WarningLevel>

Call Response – the actual response returned by the API. There’s no need to modify this as it is simply used for displaying the response.

API Call Use Report

The last tool we’re going to walk through is the API Call Use Report. This allows you to generate reports of your API usage for a specific time range. This is a nice tool to have if you’re deploying an app later on, as this would allow you to determine if you are exceeding the API call limits for the specific API that you’re using for your app. In that case, you can just submit an application to eBay to increase your API limit.

Database

We will be using MySQL for this app. The following tables will be used:

settings – stores the general app settings like the user token and app id.

– stores the general app settings like the user token and app id. store_settings – stores the eBay store settings to be used when creating products.

– stores the eBay store settings to be used when creating products. products – stores product details.

– stores product details. condition_types – stores the item condition IDs and their corresponding name.

– stores the item condition IDs and their corresponding name. listing_types – stores the listing codes.

– stores the listing codes. listing_durations – store the listing duration codes.

Create a new database using something like phpmyadmin and then execute the following SQL statements to create the individual tables:

settings

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `settings` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `user_token` text NOT NULL, `dev_id` varchar(300) NOT NULL, `app_id` varchar(300) NOT NULL, `cert_id` varchar(300) NOT NULL, `run_name` varchar(300) NOT NULL, `site_id` varchar(60) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) )

store_settings

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `store_settings` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `store_name` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `county` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `street` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `country_code_type` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `ebay_website` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `postal_code` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `category_mapping` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `category_prefill` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `currency_code` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `item_location` varchar(300) NOT NULL, `dispatch_time` int(11) NOT NULL, `listing_duration` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `listing_type` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `condition_type` varchar(60) NOT NULL, `optimal_picturesize` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `out_of_stock_control` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `get_it_fast` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `include_prefilled` tinyint(1) NOT NULL, `shipping_profile` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `return_profile` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `payment_profile` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `shipping_service` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `shippingservice_priority` int(11) NOT NULL, `shippingservice_cost` double NOT NULL, `shippingservice_additionalcost` double NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) )

products

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `products` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `title` varchar(80) NOT NULL, `category_id` varchar(90) NOT NULL, `price` double NOT NULL, `qty` int(11) NOT NULL, `brand` varchar(160) NOT NULL, `description` text NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) )

condition_types

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `condition_types` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL, `name` varchar(160) NOT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) )

listing_types

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `listing_types` ( `name` varchar(160) NOT NULL )

listing_durations

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS `listing_durations` ( `name` varchar(60) NOT NULL )

For the condition types, listing types, and listing durations, we can just insert the default data directly. Also execute the following queries to do so.

INSERT INTO `listing_durations` (`name`) VALUES ('Days_1'), ('Days_10'), ('Days_120'), ('Days_14'), ('Days_21'), ('Days_3'), ('Days_30'), ('Days_5'), ('Days_60'), ('Days_7'), ('Days_90'), ('GTC');

INSERT INTO `listing_types` (`name`) VALUES ('AdType'), ('Auction'), ('Chinese'), ('FixedPriceItem'), ('Half'), ('LeadGeneration'), ('PersonalOffer'), ('Shopping'), ('Unknown');

INSERT INTO `condition_types` (`id`, `name`) VALUES (1000, 'New'), (1500, 'New Other'), (1750, 'New with defects'), (2000, 'Manufacturer refurbished'), (2500, 'Seller refurbished'), (3000, 'Used'), (4000, 'Very Good'), (5000, 'Good'), (6000, 'Acceptable'), (7000, 'For parts or not working');

Conclusion

In this part, we prepared our environment and set everything up for a smooth development workflow in parts 2 and 3. Stay tuned for the followup in which we’ll start building our application’s logic!