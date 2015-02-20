Introduction to Silex – A Symfony Micro-framework
By Younes Rafie
PHP
Silex is a PHP micro-framework based on Symfony components and inspired by the Sinatra Ruby framework. In this article, we are going to get started with the framework and see the how it fits our needs.
Installation
The best and recommended way to install Silex is through composer:
// composer.json
{
"require": {
"silex/silex": "1.3.*@dev",
"twig/twig": "1.17.*@dev"
},
"require-dev": {
"symfony/var-dumper": "dev-master"
}
}
Run
composer update --dev to load the dependencies and generate the autoloader. We also required
twig because we want to use it as our template engine, and the new
var-dumper from Symfony as a development dependency – read more about it here.
Creating a Folder Structure
One of the things I like about Silex is that it gives you a bare bones framework that you can organize in any way you want.
|-app/
|----config/
|-resources/
|----views/
|----logs/
|-src/
|----MyApp/
|-public/
|----index.php
|----.htaccess
|-vendor/
|-composer.json
For instance, I don’t like my root application folder to be called
web, I prefer the normal
public folder. The
src directory is where we put our application specific code while the other folders are rather self explanatory.
Our
public/index.php file will create a new
Silex\Application which is our app container instance, and this is where we are going to wire the components.
// public/index.php
<?php
require_once __DIR__ . '/../vendor/autoload.php';
$app = new Silex\Application();
$app->run();
Now if you hit your root application URL, you should see a page not found error. You can turn on debugging by setting the
debug mode in the container to
true.
If you are having problems accessing your routes, make sure that your server document root is pointing to the public folder. You can check the doc for more info about configuring your webserver.
// public/index.php
//...
$app['debug'] = true;
$app->run();
Now if we try again we get a descriptive
NotFoundHttpException, because we didn’t register any routes.
Routing
Registering a route is straightforward, you simply map a URL pattern to a controller function.
// public/index.php
$app->get('/', function(){
return "Hello world";
});
We can handle
get,
post,
put and
delete, or we can use the
match method to handle any request method. The handle function must return either a string or a
Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Response instance.
// public/index.php
$app->get('/', function(){
return new Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Response("Hello world");
});
Routing Parameters
$app->get("/users/{id}", function($id){
return "User - {$id}";
});
We can add multiple parameters to the URL pattern, the only convention is that the name of the URL pattern parameter must match the name used in the function, or you’ll get a
RuntimeException. You can also specify a URL pattern using the
assert method, and a default value using the
value method.
$app->get("/users/{id}", function($id){
return "User - {$id}";
})
->value("id", 0) //set a default value
->assert("id", "\d+"); // make sure the id is numeric
One of my favorite route methods is
convert: it allows us to intercept the request and change the parameter value before passing it to the callback function.
$app->get("/users/{user}", function($user){
// return the user profile
return "User {$user}";
})->convert("user", function($id){
$userRepo = new User();
$user = $userRepo->find($id);
if(!$user){
return new Response("User #{$id} not found.", 404);
}
return $user;
});
In this example, the
convert method takes a user id, looks up the database and returns the user. A 404 response is returned if the user is not found.
If you are a Laravel fan, you are used to filters like
auth,
csrf and
guest. In Silex, however, you can provide a callback function to behave like a filter.
$app->get("/users/{user}", function($user){
// return the user profile
return "User {$user}";
})->before(function($request, $app){
// redirect if the user is not logged in
})
->after(function($request, $response){
// log request events
})
->finish(function(){
// log request event
});
Similarly, you can use the
after and
finish methods. But keep in mind that the
finish method doesn’t have access to the
request and
response because the response is already sent to the user.
Named Routes
When dealing with multiple routes it makes sense to name them descriptively. This can be helpful when updating the URL format or generating template links.
$app->get("/users/list", function(Silex\Application $app){
return "List of users";
})->bind('users');
If you are using the URL Generator Service Provider, you can generate a link directly to the route.
<a href="{{ app.url_generator.generate('users') }}">Users</a>
Controllers
In real world applications, we don’t use closures for routing, but rather create separate controller classes to handle the requests.
$app->get("/", "MyApp\Controller\HomeController::index");
Grouping Controllers
One of the main benefits of using class controllers is the ability to group them. When creating a RESTful API, the URL’s will be something like this:
/users
/users/id[PUT, DELETE]
/users/id/edit
A really clean way to deal with this is to group the controllers into something called controller providers. Our
User controller provider must implement the
ControllerProviderInterface and define the
connect method.
// src/MyApp/Controller/Provider/User.php
class User implements ControllerProviderInterface{
public function connect(Application $app)
{
$users = $app["controllers_factory"];
$users->get("/", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::index");
$users->post("/", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::store");
$users->get("/{id}", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::show");
$users->get("/edit/{id}", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::edit");
$users->put("/{id}", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::update");
$users->delete("/{id}", "MyApp\\Controller\\UserController::destroy");
return $users;
}
}
The
$app['controllers_factory'] returns a new
Silex\ControllerCollection which holds our routing collection. The
UserController will handle the registered requests.
// src/MyApp/Controller/UserController.php
class UserController{
public function index(){
// show the list of users
}
public function edit($id){
// show edit form
}
public function show($id){
// show the user #id
}
public function store(){
// create a new user, using POST method
}
public function update($id){
// update the user #id, using PUT method
}
public function destroy($id){
// delete the user #id, using DELETE method
}
}
The only remaining part is to attach our controller collection to our application. When working with routes, I prefer the Laravel approach of registering them inside a separate file and including them.
// app/routes.php
$app->mount("/users", new \MyApp\Controller\Provider\User());
The
mount method takes the prefix and our
User provider class as parameters.
Additionally, one of the benefits of using controller collections is the ability to use the
before,
after and
finish filters without having to call them on every route.
// src/MyApp/Controller/Provider/User.php
class User implements ControllerProviderInterface{
public function connect(Application $app)
{
//...
$users->before(function(){
// check for something here
});
}
}
Providers
We mentioned this term before but it simply stands for a small class that ties a component to the Silex application. There is a list of pre-included providers and, to use one, you simply register it to the application instance.
// app/providers.php
$app->register(new Silex\Provider\TwigServiceProvider(), array(
'twig.path' => __DIR__.'/../views',
));
Of course this should be done after requiring Twig inside your composer and updating dependencies. Now if you visit the
TwigServiceProvider::register method you can see that we can access the
Twig_Environment from the container.
$app->get(function(){
return $app['twig']->render('home.twig');
});
To create your own provider for Silex, you need to implement the
Silex\ServiceProviderInterface and define the
register method. You can read more in the doc.
Conclusion
Silex is a small and fast framework for Symfony fans. This introduction is aimed at getting you on board and trying the framework. We didn’t cover everything but hopefully I can make you exited to give it a go. If you have any questions or opinions let me know in the comments!
Younes is a freelance web developer, technical writer and a blogger from Morocco. He's worked with JAVA, J2EE, JavaScript, etc., but his language of choice is PHP. You can learn more about him on his website.
