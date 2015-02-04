Lukas Kahwe Smith is a partner at Liip. His enthusiasm for the web and open source is only rivaled by his love of ultimate frisbee. He was co-release-manager for PHP 5.3. He is part of the Symfony core team, is co-leading PHPCR and Symfony CMF and has contributed to various parts of the Doctrine project. Basically whatever he manages to fit into his busy life as an ultimate frisbee player.