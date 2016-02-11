Georgie's articles
Quick Tip: The Right Way to Use Figure & Figcaption Elements
HTML & CSS
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur shares some tips for using the figure and figcaption semantic elements correctly.
How Good Are Your HTML and CSS Comments?
HTML & CSS
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur looks at best practices for commenting HTML and CSS, and why well structured comments can make all the difference.
How to Use ARIA Effectively with HTML5
HTML & CSS
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur explains how web developers can use ARIA roles and attributes within their HTML effectively today.