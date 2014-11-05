Ahmad Ajmi is a self-taught front-end developer passionate about the Web, open source, and programming.
Ahmad's articles
An Introduction to the CSS Grid Layout Module
Ahmad Ajmi introduces CSS Grid Layout Module, showing beginner-friendly examples of how to use CSS Grid, as well as discussing current browser support and what to do if you need to support older browsers — from using a mobile-first layout as a fallback, to using other CSS fallbacks and even a polyfill.
WordPress Theme Automation With Gulp
Ahmad Ajmi looks at automating your web development workflow using Gulp, in particular, how to do so when you're managing a WordPress theme.
Multilingual Support for AngularJS
Ahmad Ajmi shows how to build a page application that requires a multilingual support with more than one language using AngularJS.
Manage RTL CSS with Sass and Grunt
Ahmad shows us how to use the power of Sass and Grunt to make CSS for multi-lingual sites with left-to-right and right-to-left languages a breeze.
Using Helper Classes to DRY and Scale CSS
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.