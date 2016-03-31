I am a front-end developer who has a keen interest in working with various libraries and reading about latest developments in my field. I also publish a list of most popular web development articles of the week every Tuesday on the website Freadio.
Nitish's articles
Seven Ways You Can Place Elements Using CSS Grid Layout
Nitish Kumar shows seven ways in which CSS Grid Layout lets front-end developers quickly and intuitively place content on the web.
How to Order and Align Items in Grid Layout
Nitish Kumar shows how you can quickly order and align content using the shiny new CSS Grid Layout module.
A Guide to the Auto-Placement Algorithm in CSS Grid
Nitish Kumar gets close and personal with the workings of the auto-placement algorithm in the CSS Grid Layout module
Where Things Are at in the CSS Grid Layout Working Draft
Nitish Kumar gives an update on how the CSS Grid Layout working draft is looking at the moment after recent changes.
Introducing the CSS text-align-last Property
Nitish Kumar looks at the text-align-last property, how it can be used and its various cross-browser quirks to keep an eye out for.
Introducing the CSS clip-path Property
Nitish Kumar explores the CSS clip-path property and how to use it to clip portions of elements.
Introducing the CSS Grid Layout
The CSS Grid Layout spec is set to make complex web design layouts much easier for developers. Nitish looks at the spec and how to start exploring it today.
How to Use PostCSS with Gulp
PostCSS and Gulp have both become popular front-end tools. Nitish takes a look at how you can use both tools together as part of your automated workflow.