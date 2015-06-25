Super Easy Activity Feeds with Stream
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski shows you how to add activity feeds to your Rails app. Show likes, shares, pins, etc. to engage users and create interest.
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath zeroes in on several anti-patterns that are commonly perpetrated by Ruby Rookies. Fred also shows how to solve them.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues his series on Rails Authentication frameworks with a look at Clearance. Clearance is a simple auth framework by ThoughtBot.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates the advantages of persisting multiple checkbox data to a database in Rails by means of a has_and_belongs_to_many_association.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas deploys a Rails app to OpenShift, an easy deployment solution by the good people at RedHat. Learn a new easy deployment option for Rails.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A.Hasan walks through counting the frequency of words in a large text file with Ruby. This technique is useful skill to have in your Ruby tool belt.
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Aaron Lasseigne tells a tale of Rails, Rspec, Guard, and Docker. It's an epic saga that has a happy ending, where tests run free in Container Kingdom.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane shows you how to easily and quickly create APIs with Napa. Napa does one thing: API and it does it well.
By Jamie Patel,
Jamie Patel shows you how to easily make real-time web applications with RethinkDB, Pusher, and Ruby.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich shows you how to write tests against your JSON schema, as well as equip your app to validate incoming requests using the committee gem.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya pens his second installment in a look a the Elixir-based web framework, Phoenix. This post covers forms and helpers.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich explains how to use the PRMD gem to help generate, validate, and document your JSON Schema-based API.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane walks through how to deploy a Rails application to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is a step-by-step tutorial to show what's involved.
By Darko Gjorgjievski,
Darko Gjorgjievski goes deep into understanding scope in Ruby. Learn about scope gates, how blocks affect things, and more in this in-depth post.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas follows up his Pathway for New Rubyists article with a path for those who are new to Rails. Start out your Rails journey right.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski pens the fourth post in a series on Rails Authentication, this one focused on Authlogic.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya takes an introductory look at Phoenix from a Rails perspective. Phoenix is a web framework written in Elixir on top of Erlang.
By Brian Underwood,
Brian Underwood makes a great case why you should use Neo4j in your next Ruby app. Good examples and usable sample code. Check it.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan explains the writing of a script to count "considered words". The script filters out numbers and email addresses, among other items.
By Darko Gjorgjievski,
Darko Gjorgjievski dives into the Page Object pattern for modelling a web page within Ruby. Makes interacting with existing pages easy.
By Devdatta Kane,
Devdatta Kane introduces intergration JasperReports and Rails, allowing Rails devs to create robust, good-looking reports easily.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with Dave Thomas, author of the Pragmatic Programmer, to discuss Agile approaches and programming in general.
By Hendra Uzia,
Hendria Uzia explains how to use enumerators with ActiveRecord::Enum and PostgreSQL Enumerated Types.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski explores another file uploading solution in Paperclip. Paperclip is a very popular gem written by ThoughtBot.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs through a great list of resources for new Rubyists. There are blogs, courses, and forums that will lead new Rubyists to learning.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya explains the humble beginnings of WebSockets and how you can use them in Ruby today and in the future.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao offers this excerpt from his Ruby Closures book about creating your own lazy enumerable. See how fibers and enumerators work magic.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich pens a tutorial on using Kiba, a lightweight ETL framework written in Ruby. Move and process your data like a boss.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu explains why he loves Ruby with 5 of the aspects of the language that excite him. There's a great chance they'll excite you, too.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick walks through the creation of a functional blog site using Jekyll. Learn how to add search and customize the default templates.