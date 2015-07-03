Implementing Lazy Enumerables in Ruby
Ruby
This post is an excerpt from The Ruby Closures Book, written by Benjamin himself. If you like this post (and you will), tell us what you enjoyed at the end to be entered into a draw for a free copy! Now…read on…
I’ve always been fascinated by Ruby’s lazy enumeration, a feature that was introduced in Ruby 2.0. In this article, we take a deep dive into lazy enumeration, learning how Ruby implements this interesting programming technique by making your own lazy enumerable.
What exactly is lazy? Is Ruby trying to slack off? Being lazy refers to the style of evaluation. To let this sink in, consider the opposite of lazy evaluation: eager evaluation.
There really isn’t much to talk about regarding eager evaluation, as it’s the standard way Ruby works. But sometimes, being eager is a bad thing. For instance, what do you think this evaluates to:
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).map { |x| x * x }.take(10)
You might expect the result to be
[1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, 64, 81, 100]. Unfortunately, the Ruby interpreter doesn’t know when to stop. The problem here is
1.upto(Float::INFINITY).
1.upto(Float::INFINITY) represents an infinite sequence. How does it look like in the console?
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY)
=> #<Enumerator: 1:upto(Infinity)>
No surprise here, an enumerator is returned. Let’s try to force values out from the enumerator using
Enumerator#to_a:
irb> 1.upto(5).to_a
=> [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
To infinity and beyond!:
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).to_a
You shouldn’t be surprised by now that this will lead to an infinite loop. Notice that
Enumerator#to_a is useful to “force” values out of an enumerator. In fact,
Enumerator#to_a is aliased to
Enumerator#force. This is useful, as you will see later on, when you want to know all the values produced by an enumerator.
Bringing on the Lazy!
How do we get values from an infinite list then? Introducing
Enumerable#lazy:
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lazy.map { |x| x * x }
=> #<Enumerator::Lazy: #<Enumerator::Lazy: #<Enumerator: 1:upto(Infinity)>>:map>
It appears that the
1.upto(Float::INFINITY) enumerator has been made lazy by wrapping it with an
Enumerator::Lazy. This lazy enumerator itself wraps around a lazy version of map. Let’s try the very first expression again, but this time with
Enumerable#lazy:
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lazy.map { |x| x * x }.take(10)
=> #<Enumerator::Lazy: #<Enumerator::Lazy: #<Enumerator::Lazy: #<Enumerator: 1:upto(Infinity)>>:map>:take(10)>
Ah,
Enumerable#take is also wrapped up! How do we get all the values?
Enumerable#to_a to the rescue:
irb> 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lazy.map { |x| x * x }.take(10).to_a
=> [1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, 64, 81, 100]
How does this magic work? We are about to find out. We will implement our own version of lazy enumerables, albeit a minimal version. Along the way, you will also learn interesting aspects of Ruby’s enumerators.
Building the Skeleton
The first order of things is to decide where our implementation should live. To do that, we just have to find out where
Enumerator::Lazy lives. If we head over to the official documentation, there’s a clue:
So,
Enumerator is the parent of
Lazy. In code:
class Lazy < Enumerator
end
Instead of re-opening Ruby classes like that (I get involuntary twitches), for our little exercise we are going to invent another name. A quick trip to the thesaurus yields something similar to
Lazy. Introducing,
Lax!:
class Lax < Enumerator
end
External VS Internal Iteration
What does inheriting from
Enumerator buy us? To answer that question, we need a refresher on what an Enumerator is. From the docs:
A class which allows both internal and external iteration.
What is the difference between the two flavors of iteration? The key lies with who controls the iteration.
For internal iteration, it is the
Array object (or any
Enumerable) that controls the iteration. In fact, that’s how you normally interact with
Enumerables.
External iteration on the other hand, is controlled by some other object wrapped around an
Enumerable.
Why would you want external iterators in the first place? Well, sometimes you do not want to iterate through all of the elements in one go. You want to be able to tell the enumerable, “give me exactly one now, and when I need the next one, I will ask again”. External iterators give you that ability.
Creating an Enumerator from an Enumerable
I mentioned that an
Enumerator wraps an
Enumerable. We can see that in code:
irb> e = Enumerator.new([1,2,3])
irb> e.next
=> 1
irb> e.next
=> 2
irb> e.next
=> 3
irb> e.next
StopIteration: iteration reached an end
from (irb):7:in `next'
When we wrap an array with an enumerator, we can call
Enumerator#next multiple times to retrieve the next value. When there are no more values left, the
StopIteration exception is raised.
Notice that Ruby complains about using
Object#to_enum instead, or using it with a block. Let’s use a block, because that is more interesting:
e = Enumerator.new do |yielder|
[1,2,3].each do |val|
yielder << val
end
end
Let’s see the code in action in
irb:
irb(main):008:0> e = Enumerator.new do |yielder|
irb(main):009:1* [1,2,3].each do |val|
irb(main):010:2* yielder << val
irb(main):011:2> end
irb(main):012:1> end
=> #<Enumerator: #<Enumerator::Generator:0x007fb9798e0668>:each>
As usual, we can call
Enumerator#next:
irb(main):013:0> e.next
=> 1
irb(main):014:0> e.next
=> 2
irb(main):015:0> e.next
=> 3
irb(main):016:0> e.next
StopIteration: iteration reached an end
from (irb):16:in `next'
from (irb):16
from /Users/benjamintan/.rbenv/versions/2.2.0/bin/irb:11:in `<main>'
Let’s look at the code again, because there’s more than meets the eye. There are a few questions that come up:
e = Enumerator.new do |yielder|
[1,2,3].each do |val|
yielder << val
end
end
- What is this
yielderobject that is passed into the block?
- What does
yielder do?
- Most importantly, how is it possible that simply wrapping an
Enumerableenables the retrieval of the elements one by one?
We can answer the first two questions. The
yielder object is passed into the block when you create an
Enumerator object using with a block.
The purpose of the
yielder object is to store the instructions for the next yield. Not the value, but the instructions. That’s what
yielder does. The
is aliased to the
yield method, but it has nothing to do with the
yield keyword. Yes, it is confusing.
When
Enumerator#next is called, it returns the next value and returns. This suggests that the
yielder object must remember some form of state. How is this achieved? The return value from the previous code listing gives us a clue:
#<Enumerator: #<Enumerator::Generator:0x007fb9798e0668>:each>
This tells us that an
Enumerator object contains another object called
Enumerator ::Generator.
Generators, Fibers, Oh My!
Let’s take a detour and explore
Enumerator::Generator. Generators are able to convert an internal iterator, such as
[1,2,3], into an external one. It is the secret sauce which allows the one-by-one retrieval of the elements.
Here is how generators work:
- First, it computes some result
- This result is handed back to the caller
- In addition, it also saves the state of the computation so that the caller can resume that computation to generate the next result
One way to do that is to use a little known Ruby construct called a fiber. The
Fiber class is perfect of converting an internal iterator to an external one.
I’ve not used fibers much myself, but nonetheless, they are pretty fun to explore. Let’s do a quick run through of the basics.
A fiber is created with
Fiber.new, along with a block that represents the computation. Let’s look at this example:
f = Fiber.new do
x = 0
loop do
Fiber.yield x
x += 1
end
end
We create a fiber, and give it a block of computation. This block contains a loop that doesn’t end. What is this
Fiber.yield? That is the secret sauce! We will get to that in a second.
When you create a fiber like in the above example, the block isn’t executed immediately. So, how do you execute the block? With
Fiber#resume. Observe:
irb> f = Fiber.new do
irb* x = 0
irb> loop do
irb* Fiber.yield x
irb> x += 1
irb> end
irb> end
=> #<Fiber:0x007fb979023e58>
irb> f.resume
=> 0
irb> f.resume
=> 1
irb> f.resume
=> 2
Now back to the secret sauce. What you have just created is an infinite number generator. The reason the loop doesn’t run indefinitely is because of the behavior of
Fiber.yield. First of all, this has no relation to the
yield keyword, as you know it.
The code executes
Fiber.yield x when
Fiber#resume is called, the value is returned to the caller, and control is given back to the caller. Until the next time
Fiber#resume is called, then
x is incremented, the loop goes for another round, executes
Fiber.yield x again, and gives control back to the caller.
Implementing
Lax, Our Very Own
Enumerator::Lazy
Now that we understand how generators work, let’s head back to the
Enumerator::Lax implementation. We don’t t have to use
Enumerator::Generator directly, since that is taken care for us by the
yielder object.
Let’s think about how the client would use our code. In fact, we will try to mimic the real implementation as much as possible. Here’s an example:
1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lax
.map { |x| x*x }
.map { |x| x+1 }
.take(5)
.to_a
This should get us
[2, 5, 10, 17, 26].
Here’s where the sleight of hand comes in. When
lax is called, an instance of the
Lax enumerator is returned. When
map is called, this method is called on a
Lax instance, not the
map defined on the enumerable.
To enable something like
1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lax and
[1,2,3].lax and return a new
Lax instance, we have to add a new method into the
Enumerable module:
module Enumerable
def lax
Lax.new(self)
end
end
class Lax < Enumerator
end
self is the actual enumerable. It is passed in as an argument to the
Lax constructor. If you run the code now, you wouldn’t get any errors, but you will still get the infinite loop. That’s because all we did was just providing an extra level of indirection without doing anything interesting.
We know that we need to populate the
yielder, so let’s do that:
class Lax < Enumerator
def initialize(receiver)
super() do |yielder|
receiver.each do |val|
yielder << val
end
end
end
end
Even with this tiny piece of code, we can already iterate an infinite collection, one by one:
irb> e = 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lax
=> #<Lax: #<Enumerator::Generator:0x007f8324155c30>:each>
irb> e.next
=> 1
irb> e.next
=> 2
irb> e.next
=> 3
Implementing Lazy
map
Now, we need to implement method chaining on methods such as
map and
take, for example. Because
Enumerable::Lax returns a
Lax instance, this means we need to define
Lax versions of
map and
take. Each invocation of
map and
take in turn return yet another
Lax instance.
How would the map method in
Lax look like? For starters:
def map(&block)
end
We also know that we need to return a new
Lax instance. This time,
self is going to be a another
Lax instance.
def map(&block)
Lax.new(self)
end
What we really want is to populate the yielder object with elements that are modified by the
map method. That means that we somehow must pass in two things into the
Lax instance in
map: the
yielder object and the element to be mapped. We can pass these via a block argument like so:
def map(&block)
Lax.new(self) do |yielder, val|
yielder << block.call(val)
end
end
What does this do? It looks like the block of
map is invoked with
val, and that element is then passed into the yielder. That’s not completely accurate though. It is more like the instructions on how to treat a mapped value are stored inside the yielder.
Since
Lax can receive a block, we need to modify the constructor to handle this case:
class Lax < Enumerator
def initialize(receiver)
super() do |yielder|
receiver.each do |val|
if block_given?
yield(yielder, val)
else
yielder << val
end
end
end
end
end
When there’s a block supplied, as in the case of the
Lax version of
map, we then yield the block, passing in the
yielder object and the element
val.
Does it work? Let’s find out!
p 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lax
.map { |x| x*x }
.map { |x| x+1 }
.first(5)
Enumerable#first(5) returns the first 5 elements of the enumerable, which gives you
[2, 5, 10, 17, 26].
Implementing Lazy
take
Now that we have seen how
map is implemented, let’s try implementing
take. As its name suggests,
Enumerable#take(n) returns the first
n elements from the Enum. The lazy version will return a
Lax instance wrapped with
Enumerable#take.
class Lax < Enumerator
# initialize and map goes here
def take(n)
taken = 0
Lax.new(self) do |yielder, val|
if taken < n
yielder << val
taken += 1
else
raise StopIteration
end
end
end
end
The logic for
take should be easy enough to understand. The interesting thing here is how
take signals that the iteration has ended – it raises a
StopIteration exception.
Don’t get mad, because that is exactly how Ruby implements it. We can handle that exception inside the constructor, and simply do nothing when we detect a
StopIteration exception:
class Lax < Enumerator
def initialize(receiver)
super() do |yielder|
begin
receiver.each do |val|
if block_given?
yield(yielder, val)
else
yielder << val
end
end
rescue StopIteration
end
end
end
# map and take goes here ...
end
Before we take the code for another spin, here is what you should have:
module Enumerable
def lax
Lax.new(self)
end
end
class Lax < Enumerator
def initialize(receiver)
super() do |yielder|
begin
receiver.each do |val|
if block_given?
yield(yielder, val)
else
yielder << val
end
end
rescue StopIteration
end
end
end
def map(&block)
Lax.new(self) do |yielder, val|
yielder << block.call(val)
end
end
def take(n)
taken = 0
Lax.new(self) do |yielder, val|
if taken < n
yielder << val
taken += 1
else
raise StopIteration
end
end
end
end
With that in place, let’s try out the code:
p 1.upto(Float::INFINITY).lax
.map { |x| x*x }
.map { |x| x+1 }
.take(10)
.to_a
If you get
[2, 5, 10, 17, 26], then it worked!
Summary
Lazy enumerables seem magical when you first encounter them. In fact, even when you start unravelling the pieces which make up lazy enumerables, you will undoubtedly find interesting bits of Ruby that you might not have otherwise encountered.
Before writing this chapter, I’ve never encountered
Enumerator::Yielder,
Enumerator::Generator and
Fiber. Thankfully, the Rubinius implementation of Enumerable has been a great help. Learning about how the behavior of
Fiber.yield was the “AHA!” moment for me.
Benjamin is a Software Engineer at EasyMile, Singapore where he spends most of his time wrangling data pipelines and automating all the things. He is the author of The Little Elixir and OTP Guidebook and Mastering Ruby Closures Book. Deathly afraid of being irrelevant, is always trying to catch up on his ever-growing reading list. He blogs, codes and tweets.
