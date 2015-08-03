Why You Should Use Neo4j in Your Next Ruby App
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
I have needed to store a lot of data in my time and I’ve used a lot of the big contenders: PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, Redis, and MongoDB. While I’ve built up extensive experience with these tools, I wouldn’t say that any of them have ever made the task fun. I fell in love with Ruby because it was fun and because it let me do more powerful things by not getting in my way. While I didn’t realize it, the usual suspects of data persistence were getting in my way. But I’ve found a new love: let me tell you about Neo4j.
What is Neo4j?
Neo4j is a graph database! That means that it is optimized for managing and querying connections (relationships) between entities (nodes) as opposed to something like a relational database which uses tables.
Why is this great? Imagine a world with no foreign keys. Each entity in your database can have many relationships referring directly to other entities. If you want to explore the relationships there are no table or index scans, just a few connections to follow. This matches up well with the typical object model. It is more powerful, though, because Neo4j, while providing a lot of the database functionality that we expect, gives us tools to query for complex patterns in our data.
Introducing ActiveNode
To connect to Neo4j we’ll be using the
neo4j gem. You can find instructions for connecting to Neo4j in your Rails application in the gem’s documentation. Also the app with the code shown below is available as a running Rails app in this GitHub repository (use the
sitepoint Git branch). When you’ve got your database up and running use the
rake load_sample_data command to populate your database.
Here is a basic example of an
Asset model from an asset management Rails app:
app/models/asset.rb
class Asset
include Neo4j::ActiveNode
property :title
has_many :out, :categories, type: :HAS_CATEGORY
end
Let’s break this down:
- The
neo4jgem gives us the
Neo4j::ActiveNodemodule, which we
includeto make a model.
- The class name
Assetmeans that this model will be responsible for all nodes in Neo4j labeled
Asset(labels play a similar role to table names except that a node can have many labels).
- We have a
titleproperty to describe the individual nodes
- We have an outgoing
has_manyassociation for
categories. This association helps us find
Categoryobjects by following
HAS_CATEGORYrelationships in the database.
With this model we can perform a basic query to find an asset and get it’s categories:
2.2.0 :001 > asset = Asset.first
=> #<Asset uuid: "0098d2b7-a577-407a-a9f2-7ec4153cfa60", title: "ICC World Cup 2015 ">
2.2.0 :002 > asset.categories.to_a
=> [#<Category uuid: "91cd5369-605c-4aff-aad1-b51d8aa9b5f3", name: "Classification">]
Anybody familiar with
ActiveRecord or
Mongoid will have seen this hundreds of times. To get a bit more interesting, let’s define a
Category model:
class Category
include Neo4j::ActiveNode
property :name
has_many :in, :assets, origin: :categories
end
Here our association has an
origin option to reference the
categories association on the
Asset model. We could instead specify
type: :HAS_CATEGORY again if we wanted to.
Creating Recommendations
What if we wanted to get all assets that share a category with our asset?
2.2.0 :003 > asset.categories.assets.to_a
=> [#<Asset uuid: "d2ef17b5-4dbf-4a99-b814-dee2e96d4a09", title: "WineGraph">, ...]
So what just happened? ActiveNode generated a query to the database which specified a path from our asset to all other assets which share a category. The database then returned just those assets to us. Here’s the query that it used:
MATCH
asset436, asset436-[rel1:`HAS_CATEGORY`]->(node3:`Category`),
node3<-[rel2:`HAS_CATEGORY`]-(result_assets:`Asset`)
WHERE (ID(asset436) = {ID_asset436})
RETURN result_assets
Parameters: {ID_asset436: 436}
This is a query language called Cypher, which is Neo4j’s equivalent to SQL. Note particularly the ASCII art style of parentheses surrounding node definitions and arrows representing relationships. This Cypher query is a bit more verbose because ActiveNode generated it algorithmically. If a human were to write the query it would look something like:
MATCH source_asset-[:HAS_CATEGORY]->(:Category)<-[:HAS_CATEGORY]-(result_assets:Asset)
WHERE ID(source_asset) = {source_asset_id}
RETURN result_assets
Parameters: {source_asset_id: 436}
I find Cypher easier and more powerful than SQL, but we won’t worry too much about Cypher in this article. If you want to learn more later you can find great tutorials and a thorough refcard.
As you can see, we can use Neo4j to span across our entities. Big deal! We can also do this in SQL with a couple of
JOINS. While Cypher seems cool, we’re not breaking any major ground yet. What if we wanted to use this query to make some asset recommendations based on shared categories? We’ll want to sort the assets to rank those with the most categories in common. Let’s create a method on our model:
class Asset
...
Recommendation = Struct.new(:asset, :categories, :score)
def asset_recommendations_by_category(common_links_required = 3)
categories(:c)
.assets(:asset)
.order('count(c) DESC')
.pluck('asset, collect(c), count(c)').reject do |_, _, count|
count < common_links_required
end.map do |other_asset, categories, count|
Recommendation.new(other_asset, categories, count)
end
end
end
There are a few interesting things to note here:
- We are defining variables as part of our chain to use later (
cand
asset).
- We are using the Cypher
collectfunction to give us a result column containing an array of the shared categories (see the table below). Also note that we are getting full objects, not just columns/properties:
|asset
|collect(c)
|count(c)
|#<Asset>
|[#<Category>]
|1
|#<Asset>
|[#<Category>, #<Category>, …]
|4
|#<Asset>
|[#<Category>, #<Category>]
|2
|…
|…
|…
Did you notice that there is not a
GROUP BY clause? Neo4j is smart enough to realize that
collect and
count are aggregation functions and it groups by the non-aggregation columns in our result (in this case that’s just the
asset variable).
Take that SQL!
As a last step we can make recommendations on more than just categories in common. Image that we have the following sub-graph in Neo4j:
In addition to shared categories, let’s account for how many creators and viewers assets have in common:
class Asset
...
Recommendation = Struct.new(:asset, :score)
def secret_sauce_recommendations
query_as(:source)
.match('source-[:HAS_CATEGORY]->(category:Category)<-[:HAS_CATEGORY]-(asset:Asset)').break
.optional_match('source<-[:CREATED]-(creator:User)-[:CREATED]->asset').break
.optional_match('source<-[:VIEWED]-(viewer:User)-[:VIEWED]->asset')
.limit(5)
.order('score DESC')
.pluck(
:asset,
'(count(category) * 2) + (count(creator) * 4) + (count(viewer) * 0.1) AS score').map do |other_asset, score|
Recommendation.new(other_asset, score)
end
end
end
Here we delve deeper and start forming our own query. The structure is the same but, rather than finding just one path between two assets via a shared category, we also specify two more optional paths. We could make all three paths optional, but then Neo4j would need to compare our asset with every other asset in the database. By using a
match rather than an
optional_match for our path through
Category nodes we require that there be at least one shared category. This vastly limits our search space.
In the diagram there is one shared category, zero shared creators, and two shared viewers. This means that the score between “Ruby” and “Ruby on Rails” would be:
(1 * 2) + (0 * 4) + (2 * 0.1) = 2.2
Also note that we’re doing a calculation (and sorting) on a
count aggregation of these three paths. That’s so cool to me that it makes me tingle a little to think about it…
Easy Authorization
Let’s tackle another common problem. Suppose your CEO comes by your desk and says “We’ve built a great app, but customers want to be able to control who can see their stuff. Could you build in some privacy controls?” It seems simple enough. Let’s just throw on a flag to allow for private assets:
class Asset
...
property :public, default: true
def self.visible_to(user)
query_as(:asset)
.match_nodes(user: user)
.where("asset.public OR asset<-[:CREATED]-user")
.pluck(:asset)
end
end
With this you can display all of the assets which a user can see either because the asset is public or because the viewer owns it. No problem, but again not a big deal. In another database you could just do a query on two columns/properties. Let’s get a bit crazier!
The Product Manager comes to you and says “Hey, thanks for that, but now people want to be able to give other users direct access to their private stuff”. No problem! You can build a UI to let users add and remove
VIEWABLE_BY relationships for their assets and then query them like so:
class Asset
...
def self.visible_to(user)
query_as(:asset)
.match_nodes(user: user)
.where("asset.public OR asset<-[:CREATED]-user OR asset-[:VIEWABLE_BY]->user")
.pluck(:asset)
end
end
That would have been a join table otherwise. Here you just throw in another path by which users can have access to an asset. You take a moment to appreciate Neo4j’s schemaless nature.
Satisfied with your days’ work you lean back in your chair and sip your afternoon coffee. Of course, that’s when the Social Media Customer Care Representative drops by to say “Users love the new feature, but they want to be able to create groups and assign access to groups. Can you do that? Oh, also, could you allow for an arbitrary hierarchy of groups?” You stare deeply into their eyes for a few minutes before responding: “Sure!”. Since this is starting to get complicated, let’s look at an example:
If both of the assets are private your code so far gives Matz and tenderlove access to Ruby and DHH access to the Ruby on Rails. To add group support you start by following directly assigned groups:
class Asset
...
def self.visible_to(user)
query_as(:asset)
.match_nodes(user: user)
.where("asset.public OR asset<-[:CREATED]-user OR asset-[:VIEWABLE_BY]->user OR asset-[:VIEWABLE_BY]->(:Group)<-[:BELONGS_TO]-user")
.pluck('DISTINCT asset')
end
end
That was pretty easy, since you just needed to add another path. It’s two hops, sure, but that’s old hat for us by now. Tenderlove and Yehuda will be able to see the “Ruby on Rails” asset because they are members of the “Railsists” group. Also note: now that some users have multiple paths to an asset (like Matz to Ruby via the Rubyists group and via the
CREATED relationship) you need to return
DISTINCT asset.
Specifying an arbitrary path through a hierarchy of groups takes you a bit more time, though. You look through the Neo4j documentation until you find something called “variable relationships” and give it a shot:
class Asset
...
def self.visible_to(user)
query_as(:asset)
.match_nodes(user: user)
.where("asset.public OR asset<-[:CREATED]-user OR asset-[:VIEWABLE_BY]->user OR asset-[:VIEWABLE_BY]->(:Group)<-[:HAS_SUBGROUP*0..5]-(:Group)<-[:BELONGS_TO]-user")
.pluck('DISTINCT asset')
end
end
Here you’ve done it! This query will find assets accessible to a group and traverse any set of zero to five
HAS_SUBGROUP relationships, finally ending on a check to see if the user is in the last group. You’re the hero of the story and your company showers you with bonuses for getting the job done so quickly!
Conclusion
There are many awesome things that you can do with Neo4j (including using it’s amazing web interface to explore your data with Cypher) which I’m not able to cover. Not only is it a great way to store your data in an easy and intuitive way, it provides a lot of benefits for efficient querying of highly connected data (and believe me your data is highly connected, even if you don’t realize it). I encourage you to check out Neo4j and give it a try for your next project!
Brian Underwood is a developer advocate for Neo4j and one of the maintainers of the neo4j.rb project. He is currently traveling the world with his wife and three year old son. You can find him as cheerfulstoic on GitHub, Twitter, Google+, or his website.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns