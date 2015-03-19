License to SIGKILL
By Richard Schneeman,
Secret Agent Richard Schneeman walks through the signals you should be using to kill processes, along with the code to handle the signals.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov digs deeper into the Dota API and rails, tracking player's ability upgrades, additional units, and tower/barrick status.
By Darko Gjorgjievski,
Darko Gjorgjievski shows your the right way to learn Nokogiri to extract data from the web. Scrape HTML like a pro without all the headaches of learning.
By Jesse Herrick,
Shelly Cloud is a PaaS that allows you to publish a Rails App in 5 minutes or less. Jesse Herrick puts this claim to the test in this post.
By Darko Gjorgjievski,
Darko Gjorgjievski takes you beyond the simple tutorials about Ruby error handling to the next level.
By Vasu K,
Vasu K takes you through the changes and improvements coming in Rails 5. Changes to API work, turbolinks, and testing are all included.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya takes a tour through Julia, a language aimed a scientific computing, through the lens of the Ruby developer.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu reports his findings on his first year in Ruby and what he discovered about the Ruby Community. Jump start your Ruby introduction.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich walks through the creation of a Rails Application Template for a real JSON API. The template covers a log of info, such as JSON and Docker.
By Fred Heath,
Fred Heath walks through some common programming problems using Ruby Hashes as the solution.
By Vasu K,
If you need to track custom analytics, Parse is a perfect option. Vasu K shows you how to use Parse to track user analytics from Rails and javascript.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov moves from authentication to authorization in Rails, covering CanCanCan, the premier authorization gem in the Rails ecosystem.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya reveals two basic graph algorithms: depth first and breadth first. He walks through their definition, then implements each one in Ruby.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick walks through using Google, Device, and OmniAuth to get authentication working for your Rails app in no time.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao takes your Tmux-fu to the next level with 10 excellent tips about improving your dev with Tmux.
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman explains how Ruby uses memory, running through various examples and methods. This information is something every Ruby dev should know.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
A. Hasan writes the 4th entry in Ruby on Medicine, focused on solving problems in medicine with Ruby. In this post, it's substitution across multiple files.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov dives into the Steam API to authenticate and retrieve match data for DOTA. This is a very interesting foray into a different API.
By Vasu K,
Vasu K walks through how to setup a subscription-based service using Stripe in Rails. Subscription plans are notoriously hard to setup, but this is easy.
By Imran Latif,
Imran Latif explores Ruby's most important hook methods. Learn what these methods are and how Ruby's favorite gems are using them.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov continues the Authentication in Rails series, covering OmniAuth and OAuth 2.0. Ilya configures Twitter, Facebook, and other providers.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao explores Ru, a utility that bring Ruby to the command line. Benjamin runs through several examples of using Ruby to make CLI tasks easy.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya continues exploring RethinkDB in Ruby, focusing on Map Reduce and Table Joins. See how RethinkDB takes a complex map reduce and makes it easy
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick combines Jekyll, the most popular static-site generator, with Rails, the most popular dynamic site framework. Use the right tool for the job.
By Richard Schneeman,
Richard Schneeman dives into what really happens when you install a Ruby gem. The post is deep and illuminating and will teach you something about gems.
By Jonathan Cutrell,
Jonathan Cutrell brings explores BitBar, a free app that allows you to put scriptable output in your MacOS X menu bar. JC uses Ruby to make two cool widgets
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Continuing the Ruby on Medicine series, Abder-Rahman Ali introduces how to use regular expressions to search through a large file to find the gene sequence.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhiavat Pandya walks through an introduction to RethinkDB. He explains the concepts behind this NoSQL database, as well as examples of using it in Ruby.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick runs several Markdown processing Ruby gems through the ringer to find the cream of the crop. Features and Benchmarks lead the way.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
Abder-Rahman Ali continues the Ruby on Medicine series, showing how to use Ruby to smoothly scroll through VERY large (think, GBs) text files.