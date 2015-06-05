Nihal's articles
An Interview with Elixir Creator José Valim
Ruby
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with well-known Rubyist and creator of the Elixir language, Jose Valim.
An Interview with Dave Thomas
Ruby
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with Dave Thomas, author of the Pragmatic Programmer, to discuss Agile approaches and programming in general.
Why Ruby?
Ruby
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu explains why he loves Ruby with 5 of the aspects of the language that excite him. There's a great chance they'll excite you, too.
The Ruby Community: An Introduction
Ruby
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu reports his findings on his first year in Ruby and what he discovered about the Ruby Community. Jump start your Ruby introduction.