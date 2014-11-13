Freelance coder. Organizer of the Dallas Ruby Brigade. Author of Mastering Ruby: Strings and Encodings. C‽O of Never Done & creator of checkt.
Aaron's articles
Happy Ending: An Epic Saga of Guard and Docker
Ruby
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Aaron Lasseigne tells a tale of Rails, Rspec, Guard, and Docker. It's an epic saga that has a happy ending, where tests run free in Container Kingdom.
New Methods in Ruby 2.2
Ruby
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Most of the fanfare around Ruby 2.2 has focused on garbage collection (GC) upgrades. Aaron Lasseigne explores what other new toys 2.2 delivered.
Clojure Loops in Ruby
Ruby
By Aaron Lasseigne,
Feeling inspired I decided to port this new Clojure loop into Ruby. I settled on using continuations, a little known Ruby feature, to make it all work.