Darko Gjorgjievski
Darko is a back-end devleoper who enjoys working with Ruby & discovering and learning new things about the language every day.
Darko's articles
Understanding Scope in Ruby
Darko Gjorgjievski goes deep into understanding scope in Ruby. Learn about scope gates, how blocks affect things, and more in this in-depth post.
Model Web Pages with the Page Object Pattern
Darko Gjorgjievski dives into the Page Object pattern for modelling a web page within Ruby. Makes interacting with existing pages easy.
Nokogiri Fundamentals: Extract HTML from the Web
Darko Gjorgjievski shows your the right way to learn Nokogiri to extract data from the web. Scrape HTML like a pro without all the headaches of learning.
Ruby Error Handling, Beyond the Basics
Darko Gjorgjievski takes you beyond the simple tutorials about Ruby error handling to the next level.
Watir-Webdriver: Control the Browser
Watir-WebDriver is a Ruby gem which allows you to automate your browser (click a button, submit a form, wait for some text to appear, and so on).
A Guide to the Ruby CSV Library, Part II
A Guide to the Ruby CSV Library, Part I
