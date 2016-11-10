7 Design Patterns to Refactor MVC Components in Rails

In our previous post, The Basics of MVC in Rails, we discussed theoretical aspects of the MVC design pattern. We defined what MVC stands for, identified what each MVC component is responsible for, addressed what happens when a component contains redundant logic, and, most importantly, we introduced the concept of refactoring. In this article, as promised, we’ll show you each design pattern at work.

Service Objects (and Interactor Objects)

Service Objects are created when an action:

is complex (such as calculating an employee’s salary)

uses APIs of external services

clearly doesn’t belong to one model (for example, deleting outdated data)

uses several models (for example, importing data from one file to several models)

Example

In the example below, work is performed by the external Stripe service. The Stripe service creates a Stripe customer based on an email address and a source (token), and ties any service payment to this account.

Problem

The logic of operation with an external service is located in the Controller.

The Controller forms data for an external service.

It’s difficult to maintain and scale the Controller.

class ChargesController exception flash[:error] = exception.message redirect_to new_charge_path end end

To solve these issues, we encapsulate our work with an external service.

class ChargesController < ApplicationController def create CheckoutService.new(params).call redirect_to charges_path rescue Stripe::CardError => exception flash[:error] = exception.message redirect_to new_charge_path end end class CheckoutService DEFAULT_CURRENCY = 'USD'.freeze def initialize(options = {}) options.each_pair do |key, value| instance_variable_set("@#{key}", value) end end def call Stripe::Charge.create(charge_attributes) end private attr_reader :email, :source, :amount, :description def currency @currency || DEFAULT_CURRENCY end def amount @amount.to_i * 100 end def customer @customer ||= Stripe::Customer.create(customer_attributes) end def customer_attributes { email: email, source: source } end def charge_attributes { customer: customer.id, amount: amount, description: description, currency: currency } end end

The result is a CheckoutService that’s responsible for customer account creation and payment. But, having solved the problem of too much logic in the Controller, we still have another problem to solve. What happens if an external service throws an exception (for example, when a credit card is invalid) and we have to redirect the user to another page?

class ChargesController < ApplicationController def create CheckoutService.new(params).call redirect_to charges_path rescue Stripe::CardError => exception flash[:error] = exception.error redirect_to new_charge_path end end

To handle this scenario, we include a CheckoutService call and intercept exceptions with the Interactor Object. Interactors are used to encapsulate business logic. Each interactor usually describes one business rule.

The Interactor pattern helps us achieve the Single Responsibility Principle (SRP) by using plain old Ruby objects (POROs) – leaving models responsible only at the persistence level. Interactors are similar to Service Objects, but generally return several values that show the state of execution and other information (in addition to executing actions). It’s also common practice to use Service Objects inside Interactor Objects. Here’s an example of this design pattern usage:

class ChargesController < ApplicationController def create interactor = CheckoutInteractor.call(self) if interactor.success? redirect_to charges_path else flash[:error] = interactor.error redirect_to new_charge_path end end end class CheckoutInteractor def self.call(context) interactor = new(context) interactor.run interactor end attr_reader :error def initialize(context) @context = context end def success? @error.nil? end def run CheckoutService.new(context.params) rescue Stripe::CardError => exception fail!(exception.message) end private attr_reader :context def fail!(error) @error = error end end

Moving all exceptions that are related to card errors, we can achieve a skinny Controller. Now, the Controller is responsible only for redirecting a user to pages for successful payment or unsuccessful payment.

Value Objects

The Value Object design pattern encourages simple, small objects (which usually just contain given values), and lets you compare these objects according to a given logic or simply based on specific attributes (and not on their identity). Examples of values objects are objects representing money values in various currencies. We could then compare these value objects using one currency (e.g. USD). Value objects could also represent temperatures and be compared using the Kelvin scale, for instance.

Example

Let’s assume we have a smart home with electric heat, and the heaters are controlled through a web interface. A Controller action receives parameters for a given heater from a temperature sensor: the temperature (as a numerical value) and the temperature scale (Fahrenheit, Celsius, or Kelvin). This temperature is converted to Kelvin if provided in another scale, and the Controller checks whether the temperature is less than 25°C and whether it is equal to or greater than the current temperature.

Problem

The Controller contains too much logic related to conversion and comparison of temperature values.

class AutomatedThermostaticValvesController < ApplicationController SCALES = %w(kelvin celsius fahrenheit) DEFAULT_SCALE = 'kelvin' MAX_TEMPERATURE = 25 + 273.15 before_action :set_scale def heat_up was_heat_up = false if previous_temperature < next_temperature && next_temperature < MAX_TEMPERATURE valve.update(degrees: params[:degrees], scale: params[:scale]) Heater.call(next_temperature) was_heat_up = true end render json: { was_heat_up: was_heat_up } end private def previous_temperature kelvin_degrees_by_scale(valve.degrees, valve.scale) end def next_temperature kelvin_degrees_by_scale(params[:degrees], @scale) end def set_scale @scale = SCALES.include?(params[:scale]) ? params[:scale] : DEFAULT_SCALE end def valve @valve ||= AutomatedThermostaticValve.find(params[:id]) end def kelvin_degrees_by_scale(degrees, scale) degrees = degrees.to_f case scale.to_s when 'kelvin' degrees when 'celsius' degrees + 273.15 when 'fahrenheit' (degrees - 32) * 5 / 9 + 273.15 end end end

We moved the temperature comparison logic to the Model, so the Controller just passes parameters to the update method. But the Model still isn’t ideal — it knows too much about how to handle temperature conversions.

class AutomatedThermostaticValvesController < ApplicationController def heat_up valve.update(next_degrees: params[:degrees], next_scale: params[:scale]) render json: { was_heat_up: valve.was_heat_up } end private def valve @valve ||= AutomatedThermostaticValve.find(params[:id]) end end class AutomatedThermostaticValve < ActiveRecord::Base SCALES = %w(kelvin celsius fahrenheit) DEFAULT_SCALE = 'kelvin' before_validation :check_next_temperature, if: :next_temperature after_save :launch_heater, if: :was_heat_up attr_accessor :next_degrees, :next_scale attr_reader :was_heat_up def temperature kelvin_degrees_by_scale(degrees, scale) end def next_temperature kelvin_degrees_by_scale(next_degrees, next_scale) if next_degrees.present? end def max_temperature kelvin_degrees_by_scale(25, 'celsius') end def next_scale=(scale) @next_scale = SCALES.include?(scale) ? scale : DEFAULT_SCALE end private def check_next_temperature @was_heat_up = false if temperature < next_temperature && next_temperature <= max_temperature @was_heat_up = true assign_attributes( degrees: next_degrees, scale: next_scale, ) end @was_heat_up end def launch_heater Heater.call(temperature) end def kelvin_degrees_by_scale(degrees, scale) degrees = degrees.to_f case scale.to_s when 'kelvin' degrees when 'celsius' degrees + 273.15 when 'fahrenheit' (degrees - 32) * 5 / 9 + 273.15 end end end

To make the Model skinny, we create Value Objects. When initializing, value objects take on values of degrees and scale. When comparing these objects, the spaceship method ( <=> ) compares their temperature, converted to Kelvin.

Received value objects also contain a to_h method for attribute mass-assignment. Value objects provide the factory methods from_kelvin , from_celsius , and from_fahrenheit for the easy creation of the Temperature object in a certain scale, e.g. Temperature.from_celsius(0) will create an object with temperature 0°C or 273°К.

class AutomatedThermostaticValvesController < ApplicationController def heat_up valve.update(next_degrees: params[:degrees], next_scale: params[:scale]) render json: { was_heat_up: valve.was_heat_up } end private def valve @valve ||= AutomatedThermostaticValve.find(params[:id]) end end class AutomatedThermostaticValve < ActiveRecord::Base before_validation :check_next_temperature, if: :next_temperature after_save :launch_heater, if: :was_heat_up attr_accessor :next_degrees, :next_scale attr_reader :was_heat_up def temperature Temperature.new(degrees, scale) end def temperature=(temperature) assign_attributes(temperature.to_h) end def next_temperature Temperature.new(next_degrees, next_scale) if next_degrees.present? end private def check_next_temperature @was_heat_up = false if temperature < next_temperature && next_temperature <= Temperature::MAX self.temperature = next_temperature @was_heat_up = true end end def launch_heater Heater.call(temperature.kelvin_degrees) end end class Temperature include Comparable SCALES = %w(kelvin celsius fahrenheit) DEFAULT_SCALE = 'kelvin' attr_reader :degrees, :scale, :kelvin_degrees def initialize(degrees, scale = 'kelvin') @degrees = degrees.to_f @scale = case scale when *SCALES then scale else DEFAULT_SCALE end @kelvin_degrees = case @scale when 'kelvin' @degrees when 'celsius' @degrees + 273.15 when 'fahrenheit' (@degrees - 32) * 5 / 9 + 273.15 end end def self.from_celsius(degrees_celsius) new(degrees_celsius, 'celsius') end def self.from_fahrenheit(degrees_fahrenheit) new(degrees_celsius, 'fahrenheit') end def self.from_kelvin(degrees_kelvin) new(degrees_kelvin, 'kelvin') end def <=>(other) kelvin_degrees <=> other.kelvin_degrees end def to_h { degrees: degrees, scale: scale } end MAX = from_celsius(25) end

The result is a skinny Controller and a skinny Model. The Controller doesn’t know anything about temperature-related logic, and the Model doesn’t know anything about temperature conversions either, using only the methods of Temperature value objects.

Form Objects

Form Object is a design pattern that encapsulates logic related to validating and persisting data.

Example

Let’s assume we have a typical Rails Model and Controller action for creating new users.

Problem

The Model contains all validation logic, so it’s not reusable for other entities, e.g. Admin.

class UsersController < ApplicationController def create @user = User.new(user_params) if @user.save render json: @user else render json: @user.error, status: :unprocessable_entity end end private def user_params params .require(:user) .permit(:email, :full_name, :password, :password_confirmation) end end class User < ActiveRecord::Base EMAIL_REGEX = /@/ # Some fancy email regex validates :full_name, presence: true validates :email, presence: true, format: EMAIL_REGEX validates :password, presence: true, confirmation: true end

One solution is to move the validation logic to a separate singular responsibility class that we might call UserForm :

class UserForm EMAIL_REGEX = // # Some fancy email regex include ActiveModel::Model include Virtus.model attribute :id, Integer attribute :full_name, String attribute :email, String attribute :password, String attribute :password_confirmation, String validates :full_name, presence: true validates :email, presence: true, format: EMAIL_REGEX validates :password, presence: true, confirmation: true attr_reader :record def persist @record = id ? User.find(id) : User.new if valid? @record.attributes = attributes.except(:password_confirmation, :id) @record.save! true else false end end end

After we move the validation logic to UserForm , we can use it inside the Controller like this:

class UsersController < ApplicationController def create @form = UserForm.new(user_params) if @form.persist render json: @form.record else render json: @form.errors, status: :unpocessably_entity end end private def user_params params.require(:user) .permit(:email, :full_name, :password, :password_confirmation) end end

As a result, the user Model is no longer responsible for validating data:

class User < ActiveRecord::Base end

Query Objects

Query Object is a design pattern that lets us extract query logic from Controllers and Models into reusable classes.

Example

We want to request a list of articles with the type “video” that have a view count greater than 100 and that the current user can access.

Problem

All query logic is in the Controller (all query conditions are imposed in the Controller);

This logic isn’t reusable

It’s hard to test

Any changes to the article scheme can break this code

class Article < ActiveRecord::Base # t.string :status # t.string :type # t.integer :view_count end class ArticlesController < ApplicationController def index @articles = Article .accessible_by(current_ability) .where(type: :video) .where('view_count > ?', 100) end end

Our first step in refactoring this controller would be to hide and encapsulate underlying query conditions and provide a simple API for the query model. In Rails, we can do this by creating scopes:

class Article < ActiveRecord::Base scope :with_video_type, -> { where(type: :video) } scope :popular, -> { where('view_count > ?', 100) } scope :popular_with_video_type, -> { popular.with_video_type } end

Now we can use this simple API to query everything we need without worrying about the underlying implementation. If our article scheme changes, we’ll only need to make changes to the article class:

class ArticlesController < ApplicationController def index @articles = Article .accessible_by(current_ability) .popular_with_video_type end end

This is far better, but now some new problems arise. We need to create scopes for every query condition we want to encapsulate, bloating the Model with different combinations of scope for different use cases. Another issue is that scopes are not reusable across different models, meaning you can’t just use the scope from the Article class to query the Attachment class. We’re also breaking the single responsibility principle by throwing all query-related responsibilities into the Article class. The solution to these problems is to use a Query Object.

class PopularVideoQuery def call(relation) relation .where(type: :video) .where('view_count > ?', 100) end end class ArticlesController < ApplicationController def index relation = Article.accessible_by(current_ability) @articles = PopularVideoQuery.new.call(relation) end end

Wow, it’s reusable! Now we can use this class to query any other repositories that have a similar scheme:

class Attachment < ActiveRecord::Base # t.string :type # t.integer :view_count end PopularVideoQuery.new.call(Attachment.all).to_sql # "SELECT \"attachments\".* FROM \"attachments\" WHERE \"attachments\".\"type\" = 'video' AND (view_count > 100)" PopularVideoQuery.new.call(Article.all).to_sql # "SELECT \"articles\".* FROM \"articles\" WHERE \"articles\".\"type\" = 'video' AND (view_count > 100)"

Also, if we want to chain them, it’s simple. The only thing we have to take into account is that the call method should conform to the interfaces of ActiveRecord::Relation :

class BaseQuery def |(other) ChainedQuery.new do |relation| other.call(call(relation)) end end end class ChainedQuery < BaseQuery def initialize(&block) @block = block end def call(relation) @block.call(relation) end end class WithStatusQuery < BaseQuery def initialize(status) @status = status end def call(relation) relation.where(status: @status) end end query = WithStatusQuery.new(:published) | PopularVideoQuery.new query.call(Article.all).to_sql # "SELECT \"articles\".* FROM \"articles\" WHERE \"articles\".\"status\" = 'published' AND \"articles\".\"type\" = 'video' AND (view_count > 100)"

We now have a reusable class with all query logic encapsulated, with a simple interface, that’s easy to test.

View Objects (Serializer/Presenter)

A View Object allows us to take data and calculations that are needed only for surfacing a representation of the Model in the View – such as an HTML page for a website or a JSON response from an API endpoint – out of the Controller and Model.

Example

There are various actions (calculations) happening in the View. The View:

Creates an image URL from protocol host and image path

Takes an article title and description; if there are not any custom values, it takes default ones

Concatenates first name and last name to display full name

Applies the right formatting for article creation date

Problem

The View contains too much calculation logic.

#before refactoring #/app/controllers/articles_controller.rb class ArticlesController < ApplicationController def show @article = Article.find(params[:id]) end end #/app/views/articles/show.html.erb <% content_for :header do %> <title> <%= @article.title_for_head_tag || I18n.t('default_title_for_head') %> </title> <meta name='description' content="<%= @article.description_for_head_tag || I18n.t('default_description_for_head') %>"> <meta property="og:type" content="article"> <meta property="og:title" content="<%= @article.title %>"> <% if @article.description_for_head_tag %> <meta property="og:description" content="<%= @article.description_for_head_tag %>"> <% end %> <% if @article.image %> <meta property="og:image" content="<%= "#{request.protocol}#{request.host_with_port}#{@article.main_image}" %>"> <% end %> <% end %> <% if @article.image %> <%= image_tag @article.image.url %> <% else %> <%= image_tag 'no-image.png'%> <% end %> <h1> <%= @article.title %> </h1> <p> <%= @article.text %> </p> <% if @article.author %> <p> <%= "#{@article.author.first_name} #{@article.author.last_name}" %> </p> <%end%> <p> <%= t('date') %> <%= @article.created_at.strftime("%B %e, %Y")%> </p>

To solve this problem, we create a basic presenter class and then create an ArticlePresenter class instance. ArticlePresenter methods return the desired tags with appropriate calculations:

#/app/controllers/articles_controller.rb class ArticlesController

Great! We have a View that doesn’t include any logic related to calculations, and all the components have been moved out to the presenter and are reusable in other Views, like so:

#/app/views/articles/show.html.erb <% presenter @article do |article_presenter| %> <% content_for :header do %> <%= article_presenter.meta_title %> <%= article_presenter.meta_description %> <%= article_presenter.og_type %> <%= article_presenter.og_title %> <%= article_presenter.og_description %> <%= article_presenter.og_image %> <% end %> <%= article_presenter.image%> <h1> <%= article_presenter.title %> </h1> <p> <%= article_presenter.text %> </p> <%= article_presenter.author_name %> <% end %>

Policy Objects

The Policy Objects design pattern is similar to Service Objects, but is responsible for read operations while Service Objects are responsible for write operations. Policy Objects encapsulate complex business rules and can easily be replaced by other Policy Objects with different rules. For example, we can check if a guest user is able to retrieve certain resources using a guest Policy Object. If the user is an admin, we can easily change this guest Policy Object to an admin Policy Object that contains admin rules.

Example

Before a user creates a project, the Controller checks whether the current user is a manager, whether they have permission to create a project, whether the number of current user projects is under the maximum, and checks the presence of blocks on the creation of projects in Redis key/value storage.

Problem

Only the Controller knows about policies of project creation

The Controller contains excessive logic

class ProjectsController < ApplicationController def create if can_create_project? @project = Project.create!(project_params) render json: @project, status: :created else head :unauthorized end end private def can_create_project? current_user.manager? && current_user.projects.count < Project.max_count && redis.get('projects_creation_blocked') != '1' end def project_params params.require(:project).permit(:name, :description) end def redis Redis.current end end def User < ActiveRecord::Base enum role: [:manager, :employee, :guest] end

To make the Controller skinny, we move policy logic to the Model. As a result, the check is entirely moved out of the Controller. But now the User class knows about Redis and the Project class logics, and so the Model becomes fat.

def User < ActiveRecord::Base enum role: [:manager, :employee, :guest] def can_create_project? manager? && projects.count < Project.max_count && redis.get('projects_creation_blocked') != '1' end private def redis Redis.current end end class ProjectsController < ApplicationController def create if current_user.can_create_project? @project = Project.create!(project_params) render json: @project, status: :created else head :unauthorized end end private def project_params params.require(:project).permit(:name, :description) end end

In this case, we can make the Model and Controller skinny by moving this logic to a policy object:

class CreateProjectPolicy def initialize(user, redis_client) @user = user @redis_client = redis_client end def allowed? @user.manager? && below_project_limit && !project_creation_blocked end private def below_project_limit @user.projects.count < Project.max_count end def project_creation_blocked @redis_client.get('projects_creation_blocked') == '1' end end class ProjectsController < ApplicationController def create if policy.allowed? @project = Project.create!(project_params) render json: @project, status: :created else head :unauthorized end end private def project_params params.require(:project).permit(:name, :description) end def policy CreateProjectPolicy.new(current_user, redis) end def redis Redis.current end end def User < ActiveRecord::Base enum role: [:manager, :employee, :guest] end

The result is a clean Controller and Model. The policy object encapsulates the permission check logic, and all external dependencies are injected from the Controller into the policy object. All classes do their own work and no one else’s.

Decorators

The Decorator Pattern allows us to add any kind of auxiliary behavior to individual objects without affecting other objects of the same class. This design pattern is widely used to divide functionality across different classes, and is a good alternative to subclasses for adhering to the Single Responsibility Principle.

Example

Let’s assume there are many actions (calculations) happening in the View:

The title is displayed differently depending on the presence of title_for_head value

value The View displays a default car image when not provided with a custom car image URL

The View displays default text when values are undefined for brand, model, notes, owner, city, and owner phone

The View shows a text representation of the car’s state

The View displays formatted car object date of creation

Problem

The View contains too much calculation logic.

#/app/controllers/cars_controller.rb class CarsController < ApplicationController def show @car = Car.find(params[:id]) end end #/app/views/cars/show.html.erb <% content_for :header do %> <title> <% if @car.title_for_head %> <%="#{ @car.title_for_head } | #{t('beautiful_cars')}" %> <% else %> <%= t('beautiful_cars') %> <% end %> </title> <% if @car.description_for_head%> <meta name='description' content= "#{<%= @car.description_for_head %>}"> <% end %> <% end %> <% if @car.image %> <%= image_tag @car.image.url %> <% else %> <%= image_tag 'no-images.png'%> <% end %> <h1> <%= t('brand') %> <% if @car.brand %> <%= @car.brand %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </h1> <p> <%= t('model') %> <% if @car.model %> <%= @car.model %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('notes') %> <% if @car.notes %> <%= @car.notes %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('owner') %> <% if @car.owner %> <%= @car.owner %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('city') %> <% if @car.city %> <%= @car.city %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('owner_phone') %> <% if @car.phone %> <%= @car.phone %> <% else %> <%= t('undefined') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('state') %> <% if @car.used %> <%= t('used') %> <% else %> <%= t('new') %> <% end %> </p> <p> <%= t('date') %> <%= @car.created_at.strftime("%B %e, %Y")%> </p>

We can address this problem with the Draper decorating gem, which moves all logic to CarDecorator methods:

#/app/controllers/cars_controller.rb class CarsController < ApplicationController def show @car = Car.find(params[:id]).decorate end end #/app/decorators/car_decorator.rb class CarDecorator < Draper::Decorator delegate_all def meta_title result = if object.title_for_head "#{ object.title_for_head } | #{I18n.t('beautiful_cars')}" else t('beautiful_cars') end h.content_tag :title, result end def meta_description if object.description_for_head h.content_tag :meta, nil ,content: object.description_for_head end end def image result = object.image.url.present? ? object.image.url : 'no-images.png' h.image_tag result end def brand get_info object.brand end def model get_info object.model end def notes get_info object.notes end def owner get_info object.owner end def city get_info object.city end def owner_phone get_info object.phone end def state object.used ? I18n.t('used') : I18n.t('new') end def created_at object.created_at.strftime("%B %e, %Y") end private def get_info value value.present? ? value : t('undefined') end end

The result is a neat View without any calculations:

#/app/views/cars/show.html.erb <% content_for :header do %> <%= @car.meta_title %> <%= @car.meta_description%> <% end %> ​ <%= @car.image %> <h1> <%= t('brand') %> <%= @car.brand %> </h1> <p> <%= t('model') %> <%= @car.model %> </p> <p> <%= t('notes') %> <%= @car.notes %> </p> <p> <%= t('owner') %> <%= @car.owner %> </p> <p> <%= t('city') %> <%= @car.city %> </p> <p> <%= t('owner_phone') %> <%= @car.phone %> </p> <p> <%= t('state') %> <%= @car.state %> </p> <p> <%= t('date') %> <%= @car.created_at%> </p>

Wrapping Up

These concepts should provide you with a basic understanding of when and how you can refactor your code. There are many tools for managing code complexity. By carefully placing your logic from the beginning of development, you can reduce the amount of time you need to spend refactoring.