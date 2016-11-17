Leverage Heroku’s Metrics for Better App Performance

Today, we are going to talk about performance related items on Rails and Heroku. I’d like to introduce the Heroku metrics dashboard and how to make performance optimizations to our application based on that.

Heroku is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering for hosting web applications and is one of the easiest services for getting your application online quickly. Though it’s built on top of AWS, it has many features wrapped around it that make it easy and appealing over other cloud-computing services. One such feature is it’s metrics dashboard which provides insights on how an application is performing at the infrastructure level.

In this tutorial we’ll see how to make use of this to optimize our Rails application.

Note that Heroku metrics only helps on the resource utilization side, like CPU, Memory, and IO, but it wouldn’t help us much on our application performance. There are many tools for application monitoring, such as New Relic and Skylight. I would definitely recommend using such services alongside Heroku metrics.

In this tutorial, we will first see an overview of the metrics dashboard, what kind of insights it has to offer, and a few important error codes you should know. Then, we will build a sample Rails application with a couple of tables and host it on Heroku.

Once hosted, we will overload our server and see the Heroku metrics showing us the problem. Based on that, we’ll explore some best practices to fine tune things and see the result of our fixes in action.

Let’s get started.

Heroku Metrics Overview

As we have seen above, Heroku metrics provides insights on your application performance. The metrics dashboard would only be enabled and accessible for applications on the paid tier. You can access your application’s metrics dashboard from your application page in Heroku.

Dashboard

First, let’s see the metrics that Heroku’s dashboard offers. By default, Heroku gathers the following metrics for your dynos.

Memory Usage

This provides insight on the memory usage of your application for a process type. This metric provides you the Total Memory usage, Swap usage, and Memory Quota. All of these metrics are collected on the dyno level. There’s also RSS, which is the total amount of memory that is on all dynos on the selected process type.

Dyno Load

The Dyno load represents the load your dynos are incurring. This is the number of CPU tasks that are in the queue awaiting a free dyno.

Events

This represents the events and errors occurring in n the application. Events like deployment, restart, and scaling are all recorded here. Also, it captures the errors that have occurred. We’ll look at some of the important errors you tend to see often below.

While these are captured for all dynos, there are couple of metrics that are only captured for web dynos.

Response time

This shows the average response time of our application and the 95th percentile. The 95th percentile indicates that 95% of the application requests were served faster than the indicated time.

Throughput

This gives us insights on the number of requests our application has received in a minute. It shows the number of requests that have been successfully handled and number of requests that have not.

Errors

Now, let’s look at few important error codes that you may encounter on the dashboard.

R14 & R15

The infamous R14 error code represents a memory overflow issue. Meaning, your application is using more memory than available on your dyno. When your application’s memory requirement exceeds the quota, Heroku starts providing swap memory, which is the memory that is stored on disk. But, this can directly affect your application’s response time.

This can occur for many reasons, but more common cases are for memory leaks. If you see a continuous climbing graph on your memory usage, it’s a good indication that your application might be leaking memory.

The R15 is the error code follows R14 if your application simply hasn’t stopped consuming more memory. When this error occurs, Heroku will automatically restart the application. The quota for each of the dyno plans can be found here.

H10

This is an error code that you should be kept aware of and, when this occurs, you better fix it immediately. H10 represents an application crash. Most web servers have configuration around the number of workers and silent restarting of crashed workers. If it isn’t configured for your application or if yours is a single threaded/single worker application, this error code means your application is down.

H12 & H13

These error codes are related to the request/response time. H12 is triggered every time a request times out, meaning, it takes more than 30 seconds to return a response. The 30-second limit is at the Heroku router level.

H13 is also kind of request timeout, but when it happens within the application. When your web server has a lower threshold for request timeout, say 10 seconds, and a request takes 15 seconds to process, the connection will be closed by your web server. When this happens, Heroku triggers an H13.

The errors covered above are some that are more common than others. The full list of error codes their explanation could be found here.

With the basic overview of the Heroku dashboard, I want to show you a sample application’s optimization based on what we have discussed above.

Sample Application

Our sample application is going to be quite small and trivial. You can generate it with the following commands:

rails new heroku-metrics-example -d postgresql rake db:create && rake db:migrate rails g scaffold post title body:text railg g scaffold comment body post:references rake db:migrate

I’ve just created a Rails application with two scaffolds: posts and comments. Now, we’ll add a seed file to generate sample data for testing. This step is optional, but it’s just to put some processing time into each request. I’m using the faker gem to generate the seed data. Below is the content of the seed file.

100.times do |t| post = Post.create(title: Faker::Lorem.word, body: Faker::Lorem.paragraphs(3).join(' ')) puts("Created Post - #{post.id}") rand(10..50).times do |c| comment = Comment.create(body: Faker::Lorem.paragraph, post: post) puts("Created Comment - #{comment.id} for Post #{post.id}") end end

Now, let’s initialize git repository and deploy to Heroku:

git init git add . git commit -m "Initial commit" heroku apps:create git push heroku master heroku run rake db:migrate heroku run rake db:seed

The Rails application is now successfully deployed to Heroku. Let’s begin to put load into our application to generate some metrics.

For this tutorial, I’m using Heroku’s hobby dyno which comes with 512 MB of RAM. There is more information about dyno types here

Request Timeouts

I’m using siege to stress the server. Below is the current settings of my load test.

siege -t 5M -c 30 https://rocky-coast-29518.herokuapp.com/posts -v

Here I’m generating 30 concurrent users for 5 minutes continuously to the posts endpoint. After the run, you can see the impact it had on the application using Heroku metrics:

As you can see, the requests started to timeout quickly. Why?

The first and foremost reason for this is our web server. Rails, by default comes with WEBrick, which is a simple HTTP server for Ruby. It is and should be, mainly used for development purposes. WEBrick is a single threaded web server with no concurrency support, so only one request is processed at a time. To fix this, let’s configure a different web server.

We are going to use Puma, which is the web server Heroku recommends.

Adding the web server is quite simple. Just add the gem "puma" to your Gemfile and do bundle install .

Once installed, create the puma configuration file under config/puma.rb and add the below lines to it.

workers Integer(ENV['WORKERS'] || 4) threads_count = Integer(ENV['THREADS'] || 5) threads threads_count, threads_count preload_app! rackup DefaultRackup port ENV['PORT'] || 3000 environment ENV['RACK_ENV'] || 'development' on_worker_boot do ActiveRecord::Base.establish_connection end

I’m passing the worker count from an environment variable to the workers method, defaulting it to 4. Then on line 3, I’m passing the minimum threads and maximum threads both as 5. On the final block, when a worker starts I’m establishing an Active Record connection.

After the configuration, create a file called Procfile in the root of your application and add the below line to it and deploy the application to Heroku.

web: bundle exec puma -C config/puma.rb

Once deployed, I started the load test with the same specifications. Immediately, I start seeing the improved result. The response time went down significantly, as does the memory footage. We can also see an increase in the throughput:

After updating our web server, we see a tremendous improvement in the performance of the application.

Memory Overload

Our performance is fine, but we can still get more out of our resource. Looking at the graphs, you can see we are only using half the available memory available.

Let’s update the workers count to 5 and threads count to 10 on Heroku. Let’s run the load test again, this time with more concurrent users. Below is the updated load test configuration.

siege -t 5M -c 200 https://rocky-coast-29518.herokuapp.com/posts -v

I have just updated the concurrent users from 30 to 200! No, as you might’ve expected, the application didn’t come crashing down. But we did start over using our resources. There was an increase in throughput, but we started seeing many failed requests and memory overload.

There are couple of reasons this happened:

Our worker and thread setup is not quite correct. We’re using 5 workers and 10 threads each. But the DB plan used in this example only has 20 connections max. So, some threads didn’t get a DB connection and failed at that stage. Because our worker count is more for the memory size and since the workers use memory we started seeing R14s.

To fix this, I have updated the worker count to 3 and thread count to 8. When I re-ran the test, there were no request timeouts or memory overload.

As a side effect of the load we are putting on the app, the response time increased and throughput reduced a little bit. But, slow requests are better than failed requests at any time.

There are also a couple of things that can be fixed on the application level too. For example, the /posts endpoint is loading the entire posts table which is quite bad and could be fixed by adding pagination or lazy loading. But, we are focused here on optimizing the resources available to us. You could learn more about Rails performance optimization here.

Conclusion

As we’ve seen, Heroku’s application metrics are quite handy and helpful for optimizing our Rails application. A few configuration tweaks can result in some big improvements.

The most common method for fixing load issues is provisioning more resources, which is fine. But, I’d still suggest taking a look at the metrics to see if the application is actually making use of the resources available before pouring more resources into it.

In the steps discussed above, there is no one standard value to set for workers or threads count, since it’s relative to the application, dyno size, and service (eg: DB) constraints. I would suggest tweaking it until you could find a balance between the resource usage and your throughput and response time.

The sample application used here is available on github.

Thanks for reading!