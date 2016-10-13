DRY Off Your Rails Code with ActiveSupport::Concerns

If you have been building Rails applications for a while, you have likely noticed a folder called concerns . This folder gets created inside the app/controllers and app/models directories whenever you generate a new Rails application. I thought it was useless until recently when we had to make use of it at work.

In this short tutorial, I want to show you how to harness the power of concerns .

We are going to build a mini tweeting application in Rails, I will call it Twik . In the application, we will have two TwitsController . One controller will be namespaced under admin (so it’s actions are accessible to just admins), and the other will be in the conventional Rails namespace. We will share functionality using ActiveSuppourt::Concern to make sure we abide by the DRY principle.

After seeing how it works for controllers, I’ll show you how to use ActiveSupport::Concern in models.

Let’s get started.

Application Setup

Generate your Rails application:

rails new twik -T

Add the following gems to your Gemfile :

... gem 'devise' gem 'bootstrap-sass'

Now bundle install your gems.

Run the command to install Devise:

rails g devise:install

Now let’s generate our Admin model:

rails g devise Admin

Rename app/assets/stylesheets/application.css to app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss and paste in the following:

#app/assets/stylesheets/application.scss @import "bootstrap-sprockets"; @import "bootstrap";

Navigate to app/assets/javascripts/application.js and add the line above the last require :

... //= require bootstrap-sprockets (ADD THIS) //= require_tree .

Create the file app/views/layouts/_navigation.html.erb, and paste in the following:

#app/views/layouts/_navigation.html.erb <nav class="navbar navbar-default"> <div class="container-fluid"> <!-- Brand and toggle get grouped for better mobile display --> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle collapsed" data-toggle="collapse" data-target="#navbar-collapse" aria-expanded="false"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <% if admin_signed_in? %> <%= link_to "Twik", admin_twits_path, class: "navbar-brand" %> <% else %> <%= link_to "Twik", root_path, class: "navbar-brand" %> <% end %> </div> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbar-collapse"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav navbar-right"> <li><%= link_to 'Home', root_path %></li> <% if admin_signed_in? %> <li><%= link_to 'My Account', edit_admin_registration_path %></li> <li><%= link_to 'Logout', destroy_admin_session_path, :method => :delete %></li> <% else %> <li><%= link_to 'Login', new_admin_session_path %></li> <% end %> </ul> </div> </div> </nav>

Now edit app/views/layouts/application.html.erb to look like this:

#app/views/layouts/application.html.erb <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Twik</title> <%= csrf_meta_tags %> <%= stylesheet_link_tag 'application', media: 'all', 'data-turbolinks-track': 'reload' %> <%= javascript_include_tag 'application', 'data-turbolinks-track': 'reload' %> </head> <body> <%= render "layouts/navigation" %> <div class="container-fluid"> <%= yield %> </div> </body> </html>

Twits Controllers and Concerns.

We want to write as little code as possible, ensuring that we do not repeat things. To achieve this we will use concerns to share actions in both controllers. Confused? Do the following:

Generate your Twit model: rails g model Twit tweet:text .

. Generate your TwitsController: rails g controller TwitsController .

. Navigate to app/controllers/concerns and create the file twitable.rb, pasting in the following:

#app/controllers/concerns/twitable.rb module Twitable extend ActiveSupport::Concern included do before_action :set_twit, only: [:show, :edit, :destroy, :update] end def index @twits = Twit.all end def new @twit = Twit.new end def show end def create @twit = Twit.new(twit_params) if @twit.save flash[:notice] = "Successfully created twit." redirect_to @twit else flash[:alert] = "Error creating twit." render :new end end private def twit_params params.require(:twit).permit(:tweet) end def set_twit @twit = Twit.find(params[:id]) end end

Now, let’s examine the code above.

Using extend ActiveSupport::Concern tells Rails that we are creating a concern. The code within the included block will be executed wherever the module is included. This is best for including third party functionality. In this case, we will get an error if the before_action is written outside of the included block. At this point, we are good to include our Twitable module to the controllers that need this behavior.

With that done, our TwitsController is very concise:

#app/controllers/twits_controllers.rb class TwitsController < ApplicationController include Twitable end

We need an admin directory to house the controller for admins:

mkdir app/controllers/admin touch app/controllers/admin/twits_controllers.rb

Now paste this code into the file you just created:

#app/controllers/admin/twits_controllers.rb class Admin::TwitsController < ApplicationController include Twitable def edit end def update if @twit.update_attributes(twit_params) flash[:notice] = "Successfully updated twit." redirect_to admin_twit_path else flash[:alert] = "Error creating twit." render :edit end end def destroy if @twit.destroy flash[:notice] = "Successfully deleted twit." redirect_to twits_path else flash[:alert] = "Error deleting twit." end end end

Is that not cool? We do not have to repeat our code. Now, let’s create the views, so we can test if all of these really works:

mkdir -p app/views/admin/twits touch app/views/admin/twits/index.html.erb touch app/views/admin/twits/new.html.erb touch app/views/admin/twits/show.html.erb touch app/views/admin/twits/edit.html.erb touch app/views/twits/new.html.erb touch app/views/twits/show.html.erb touch app/views/twits/index.html.erb

Paste the code below in the respective files.

Admin Twit Edit Page

#app/views/admin/twits/edit.html.erb <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-offset-4 col-sm-4 col-xs-12"> <%= form_for @twit, :url => {:controller => "twits", :action => "update" } do |f| %> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :tweet %> <%= f.text_field :tweet, class: "form-control" %> </div> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.submit "Update", class: "btn btn-primary" %> <%= link_to "Cancel", :back, class: "btn btn-default" %> </div> <% end %> </div> </div> </div>

Admin Twit Index Page

#app/views/admin/twits/index.html.erb <div class="container-fluid"> <p id="notice"><%= notice %></p> <h1>Listing Twits</h1> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12"> <%= link_to "New Tweet", new_admin_twit_path, class: "btn btn-primary pull-right" %> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-striped table-bordered table-hover"> <tbody> <% @twits.each do |twit| %> <tr> <td class="col-sm-8 col-xs-8"><%= twit.tweet %></td> <td class="col-sm-4 col-xs-4"><%= link_to 'Show', admin_twit_path(twit), class: "btn btn-primary" %> <%= link_to 'Edit', edit_admin_twit_path(twit), class: "btn btn-default" %> <%= link_to "Delete", admin_twit_path(twit), class: "btn btn-danger", data: {:confirm => "Are you sure?"}, method: :delete %> </td> </tr> <% end %> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Admin New Twit Page

#app/views/admin/twits/new.html.erb <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-offset-4 col-sm-4 col-xs-12"> <%= form_for @twit do |f| %> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :tweet %> <%= f.text_field :tweet, class: "form-control" %> </div> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.submit "Submit", class: "btn btn-primary" %> <%= link_to "Cancel", :back, class: "btn btn-default" %> </div> <% end %> </div> </div> </div>

Admin Twit Show Page

#app/views/admin/twits/show.html.erb <div> <h2><%= @twit.tweet %></h2> </div>

Twit Index Page

#app/views/twits/index.html.erb <div class="container-fluid"> <p id="notice"><%= notice %></p> <h1>Listing Twits</h1> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12"> <%= link_to "New Tweet", new_twit_path, class: "btn btn-primary pull-right" %> </div> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-xs-12"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-striped table-bordered table-hover"> <tbody> <% @twits.each do |twit| %> <tr> <td><%= twit.tweet %></td> <td><%= link_to 'Show', twit, class: "btn btn-primary" %></td> </tr> <% end %> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div> </div>

New Twit Page

#app/views/twits/new.html.erb <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-offset-4 col-sm-4 col-xs-12"> <%= form_for @twit do |f| %> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.label :tweet %> <%= f.text_field :tweet, class: "form-control" %> </div> <div class="form-group"> <%= f.submit "Submit", class: "btn btn-primary" %> <%= link_to "Cancel", :back, class: "btn btn-default" %> </div> <% end %> </div> </div> </div>

Twit Show Page

#app/views/twits/show.html.erb <div> <h2><%= @twit.tweet %></h2> </div>

Now start up your Rails server by running rails server . Navigate through your website and you’ll see that everything works fine. Your codebase is neat and your controllers are thin, thanks to concern .

Concerns in Models

ActiveSupport::Concern works in Rails models, just like we saw in controllers. If you grasp what we did above you will be able to implement it in your models where necessary. Let’s say we have a reply feature in our application. With this feature, users can reply to twits (duh). Alongside the reply feature, we have a voting feature allowing users to vote on twits and replies. So, now we have three models: Twit , Reply , and Vote .

Twit and Reply have many votes , so their models look like this:

class Twit < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :votes, as: :votable has_many :replies def vote! votes.create end end class Reply < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :votes, as: :votable belongs_to :twits def vote! votes.create end end class Vote < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :votable, polymorphic: true end

Using concerns, you can make things look pretty and neat. Here is how you might want to do it:

module Votable extend ActiveSupport::Concern included do has_many :votes, as: :votable end def vote! votes.create end end class Twit < ActiveRecord::Base include Votable has_many :replies end class Reply < ActiveRecord::Base include Votable belongs_to :twit end

I am sure you will agree with me that this path is much better.

Conclusion