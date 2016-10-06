Quick Tip: Use Enums in Rails for Mapped Values
Ruby
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
When I worked in a call center, we used to mark cases with different statuses. This allowed upper management to get a handle on where cases stood, what the bottlenecks were and flow of calls. Thankfully it has been a long time since I worked in a call center, but I have pondered how I would accomplish this task with Rails. Thankfully, Rails has a solution known as Enums.
When you are adding statuses to a model, you might be tempted to use strings to set the status. This makes perfect sense because different statuses tend to be named things like ‘pending’, ‘under review’, and ‘completed’.
However, Rails encourages you to take advantage of Enums to replace these strings with integers. It seems counter-intuitive at first, but it is actually a perfect fit for the problem.
Enums allow you to map string values to integers in the database so they can be queried by name:
class CustomerCase < ApplicationRecord
enum status: [:open, :closed,:under_review, :pending]
end
Now in the Rails console, we can do the following:
$ customer_case.open?
We can even use scopes:
$ CustomerCase.open
Just so we can really practice using Enums, I highly recommend creating a small Rails App:
$ rails new call_center
Change into that directory and generate a quick scaffold with lots of attributes:
$ rails generate scaffold CustomerCase title:string description:text status:integer agent:string
Notice that the
status field is an integer.
Migrate the database:
$ rails db:migrate
Open up app/models/customer_case.rb and input the following:
class CustomerCase < ApplicationRecord
enum status: [:open, :closed, :under_review, :pending]
end
Now we have a small application up and running. Go ahead and create a couple of cases yourself with different attributes in the rails console (
rails c):
$ CustomerCase.create(title: "Case 1", description: "Our first case", status: :open, agent: "Me")
=> #<CustomerCase id: 1, title: "Case 1"...status: "open"
$ CustomerCase.create(title: "Case 2", description: "Our second case", status: :pending, agent: "Me")
=> #<CustomerCase id: 2, title: "Case 2"...status: "pending"
It’s also a good idea to change the line in app/views/customercase/form.html.erb that corresponds to the Enums so you can pick the actual statuses:
...
</div>
<div class="field">
<%= f.label :status %><br>
<%= f.collection_select :status, CustomerCase.statuses.map{ |a| [a.first,a.first] }, :first, :second %>
</div>
I suggest creating as many different cases as possible and testing the different possibilities from the Rails console:
$ bundle exec rails c
$ cse = CustomerCase.create(title:"Case Title", description:"what has happend", status: "open" )
$ cse.open?
=> true
$ cse.closed?
=> false
$ cse.pending?
=> false
$ CustomerCase.open.to_a
CustomerCase Load (0.1ms) SELECT "customer_cases".* FROM "customer_cases" WHERE "customer_cases"."status" = ? [["status", 0]]
=> #<ActiveRecord::Relation..
The last example calling the
open scope shows the SQL used to query the database. The query is using
0 for the value, not
open, as expected.
You can also change the status of the case:
$ cse.pending!
(0.1ms) begin transaction
SQL (1.0ms) UPDATE “customercases” SET “status” = ?, “updatedat” = ? WHERE “customercases”.”id” = ? [[“status”, 3], [“updatedat”, 2016-10-05 13:34:28 UTC], [“id”, 3]]
(0.6ms) commit transaction
=> true
Enums, when used properly, can be a great addition to creating readable code. Now that we have explored Enums along with a possible use case, I hope that it will make implementing other Enum-related features into your Rails app easier.
William is a self-taught Software Developer who went from a job he hates to a job he now loves. As well as writing about himself in the 3rd person, he breaks down exactly what you need to do if you want to get your first job as a software developer on his blog and newsletter.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns