10 Ruby on Rails Best Practices

Ruby on Rails is a web application framework, we all know that. Rails makes us more productive and lets us focus on the task at hand rather than the technology. But sticking to best practices in Rails, especially when starting out, is very important. In this post, we’re going to look at some of the best practices in Ruby on Rails.

The Road to Ruin

If you neglect the best practices of a web application framework, you’re running the risk of drifting out of the framework without even knowing it. In the worst cases, your applications starts to become a nightmare for you to handle, making it difficult to develop new features, maintain the project, or bring in new developers. Trust me, stick to the best practices to remain effective and efficient, rather than having people (i.e., your team) pulling their hair out.



The Path to Glory

The name says it all: Best practices. They are the best and most widely used for a reason. Here’s some benefits:

Maintainability Readability Elegance Faster development DRY code

Let’s get started.

Follow the Ruby on Rails community style guidelines:

In every programming language, we have seen both ugly and beautiful code. Code style varies from person to person, which can lead to a delay when bringing on new developers. Having a community-driven style guide is very important, as it plays a vital role in enforcing a consistent style throughout a code base. Projects are usually built in small to large teams, with people coming from different programming backgrounds and styles. Following the Ruby community style guide is my #1 best practice and here are some of the style preferences I really like to emphasize:

Two Space Indentation

This is one of the most widely adapted and agreed upon style guidelines in the Ruby community. Use 2 space indentation instead of 4 space indentation. Let’s see an example:

4 space indentation

def some_method some_var = true if some_var do_something else do_something_else end end

2 spaces indentation

def some_method some_var = true if some_var do_something else do_something_else end end

The latter is much cleaner and readable. Also, it will be more evident in a larger file with more levels of indentation.

Define Predicate Methods with a ?

In Ruby, we have a convention for the methods which returns true or false . These methods are also known as predicate methods and the convention is end there name with a question mark ( ? ). In most programming languages, you’ll see methods or variable names defined like is_valid or is_paid , etc. Ruby discourages this style and encourages them in a more human language way like object.valid? or fee.paid? (notice no is_ prefix, as well) keeping inline with idiomaticness and readability of Ruby.

Iteration: Use each Instead of for

Almost all Ruby programmers use each instead of a for when iterating through a collection. It is simply more readable.

* for *

for i in 1..100 ... end

* each *

(1..100).each do |i| ... end

See?

Conditionals: Use unless Instead of !if :

If you find yourself using an if statement with a negative condition i.e:

if !true do_this end

or

if name != "sarmad" do_that end

then you should use Ruby’s exclusive unless . Like this:

unless true do_this end

or

unless name == "sarmad" do_that end

Again, it’s about readability. However, if you need to involve an else to your conditional, never use unless-else .

Bad

unless user.save #throw error else #return success end

Good

if user.save #return success else #throw error end

Short Circuits**

Short circuit is the term used for early exits from methods under certain conditions. Consider this example:

if user.gender == "male" && user.age > 17 do_something elsif user.gender == "male" && user.age < 17 && user.age > 5 do_something_else elsif user.age < 5 raise StandardError end



In this case, it needs to go through all conditions to find out if a user is below 5 years of age and raise an exception. The preferred way is:

raise StandardError if user.age < 5 if user.gender == "male" && user.age > 17 do_something elsif user.gender == "male" && user.age < 17 #we saved a redundant check here do_something_else end

It is more effective to return early when a certain condition is met.

Tip: I highly recommend you take a detailed look at the style guides here (Ruby) and here (Rails).



Write Tests

If you are familiar with Rails, then you know how much emphasis the Rails community puts on testing. I’ve heard people say that, as a newbie, testing makes it difficult to learn Rails. Also, some say it makes sense to get on with the basics of Rails (or in some cases general web development) first. But it doesn’t stop testing from being an absolute best practice in software development. As a matter of fact, I’ve seen people complaining that it takes more time to complete a feature then it requires when you take the testing route. But once they’ve hopped on testing Rails, and put up with the “hassle” of writing tests first, they actually started building features in no time. Plus, it also covers so many of the edge cases that it drives out a much better design of our objects. A good Ruby developer is instinctively good at testing.

Let’s list some benefits of testing:

Tests acts as detailed specifications of a feature or application.

Tests acts as a documentation for other devs, which helps them understand your intent in an implementation.

Tests helps in catching and fixing bugs beforehand.

Tests gives you confidence when refactoring code or making performance enhancements that nothing is broken as a result.

DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself)

Do whatever it takes to make sure that you don’t repeat yourself, avoiding duplication as much as you can. Let’s discuss a couple of the ways Ruby’s object oriented principles can help avoid duplication.



Use Abstract classes: Consider you have these two classes:

class Mercedes def accelerate "60MPH in 5 seconds" end def apply_brakes "stopped in 4 seconds" end def open_boot "opened" end def turn_headlights_on "turned on" end def turn_headlights_off "turned off" end end class Audi def accelerate "60MPH in 6.5 seconds" end def apply_brakes "stopped in 3.5 seconds" end def open_boot "opened" end def turn_headlights_on "turned on" end def turn_headlights_off "turned off" end end

We have three duplicate methods open_boot , turn_headlights_on , and turn_headlights_off . We’re not gonna discuss why we shouldn’t have code duplication in this post, you can read about that here. For now, it’s just against the DRY principle. Best practice here is to use class inheritance and/or abstract classes. Let’s rewrite our class to solve the problem.

class Car # Uncomment the line below if you want this class to be uninstantiable # i.e you can't make an instance of this class. # You can only inherit other classes from it. # self.abstract = true def open_boot "opened" end def turn_headlights_on "turned on" end def turn_headlights_off "turned off" end end class Mercedes < Car def accelerate "60MPH in 5 seconds" end def apply_brakes "stopped in 4 seconds" end end class Audi < Car def accelerate "60MPH in 6.5 seconds" end def apply_brakes "stopped in 3.5 seconds" end end

Got the idea? Much better!

Use Modules

Modules, on the other hand, are a flexible way to share behavior across classes. The reasons one would use modules (composition) over inheritance are beyond the scope of this post. Suffice it to say that modules are a “has-a” and inheritance is a “is-a” relationship between classes and behavior:

class Newspaper def headline #code end def sports_news #code end def world_news #code end def price #code end end class Book def title #code end def read_page(page_number) #code end def price #code end def total_pages #code end end

Let’s say we need to add a print method to both classes without duplicating the code. Use a module, like this:

module Printable def print #code end end

Modify the classes to make them include this module:

class Newspaper #This wil add the module's methods as instance methods to this class include Printable def headline #code end def sports_news #code end def world_news #code end def price #code end end class Book #This wil add the module's methods as instance methods to this class include Printable def title #code end def read_page(page_number) #code end def price #code end def total_pages #code end end

This is a very powerful and useful technique. We can also add a module’s methods as class methods by using extend Printable instead of include Printable .

Smart Use of Enums

Say you have a model named Book and a column/field in which you want to store the status of whether it’s a draft, completed, or published. You find yourself doing something like this:

if book.status == "draft" do_something elsif book.status == "completed" do_something elsif book.status == "published" do_something end

or

if book.status == 0 #draft do_something elsif book.status == 1 #completed do_something elsif book.status == 2 #published do_something end

You should look at Enums! Define the status column to be integer, ideally not null ( null: false ), and a default value of the status you want your model to have after creation, i.e default: 0 . Now, define enums in your model like this:

enum status: { draft: 0, completed: 1, published: 2 }

Now you can rewrite the code as:

if book.draft? do_something elsif book.completed? do_something elsif book.published? do_something end

Looks great, doesn’t it? Not only it gives you these predicate methods with names, it also gives you the methods to switch between defined statuses.

book.draft!

book.completed!

book.published!

These methods will as switch the status matching the method. What an elegant tool to have in your arsenal.

Fat Models, Skinny Controllers and Concerns

Another best practice is to keep non-response related logic out of the controllers. Examples of code you don’t want in a controller are any business logic or persistence/model changing logic. For example, someone might have their controller like:

class BooksController < ApplicationController before_action :set_book, only: [:show, :edit, :update, :destroy, :publish] # code omitted for brevity def publish @book.published = true pub_date = params[:publish_date] if pub_date @book.published_at = pub_date else @book.published_at = Time.zone.now end if @book.save # success response, some redirect with a flash notice else # failure response, some redirect with a flash alert end end # code omitted for brevity private # Use callbacks to share common setup or constraints between actions. def set_book @book = Book.find(params[:id]) end # code omitted for brevity end

Let’s move this complicated logic to the relevant model instead:

class Book < ActiveRecord::Base def publish(publish_date) self.published = true if publish_date self.published_at = publish_date else self.published_at = Time.zone.now end save end end class BooksController < ApplicationController before_action :set_book, only: [:show, :edit, :update, :destroy, :publish] # code omitted for brevity def publish pub_date = params[:publish_date] if @book.publish(pub_date) # success response, some redirect with a flash notice else # failure response, some redirect with a flash alert end end # code omitted for brevity private # Use callbacks to share common setup or constraints between actions. def set_book @book = Book.find(params[:id]) end # code omitted for brevity end

This was a straightforward case where it is clear that this piece of functionality belongs to the model. There are lots of other cases where you have to be smart to find the right balance and know what should go where. Sometimes, logic you take out from a controller doesn’t fit into the context of any model. You have to figure out where would it fit the best. I’ll try to lay down some simple rules for you according to my experience. If you think there’s a better approach to some problem, let me know in the comments.

Controllers should only make simple queries to the model. Complex queries should be moved out to models and broken out in reusable scopes. Controllers should mostly contain request handling and response related logic.

Any code that is not request and response related and is directly related to a model should be moved out to that model.

Any class which represents a data structure should go into the app/models directory as a Non-ActiveRecord model (table-less class).

Use PORO (Plain Old Ruby Objects) Ruby classes when logic is of a specific domain (Printing, Library & etc.) and doesn’t really fit the context of a model (ActiveRecord or Non-ActiveRecord). You can put those classes in app/models/some_directory/. Anything inside the app/ directory is automatically loaded on app startup as it’s include in the Rails autoload path. POROs can also be placed in app/models/concerns & app/controllers/concerns directories.

Place your PORO, Modules, or Classes in lib/ directory if they are application independent and can be used with other applications as well.

Use modules if you have to extract out common functionality from otherwise unrelated functionality. You can place them in app/* directory and in lib/ directory if they are application independent.

The “Service” layer is another really important place in supporting vanilla MVC when the application code is growing and it’s getting hard to decide where to put specific logic. Imagine you need to have a mechanism to send SMS or Email notifications to some subscribers when a book is published, or a push notification to their devices. You can create a Notification service in app/services/ and start service-ifying your functionality.

Internationalization/Localization

Internationalize your app from the beginning. Don’t leave it for later or it will only grow to haunt you later. Good websites can’t rely on a single language, they usually have a bigger lingual target. The bigger, the better. It is one of the best practices to internationalize along with development. That’s why Rails ships with the I18n gem, which signifies the importance of internationalising your app. You can read more about it here.

It gives you following out of the box:

Support for English and similar languages out of the box

Making it easy to customize and extend everything for other languages

It lets you set a default locale and change the locale according the user’s location or preference.

Here is short example conversion of a non-internationalized HTML code to an internationalized one:

<h1>Books Listing</h1> <table> <thead> <th>Name</th> <th>Author</th> </thead> <tbody> <td> Some book </td> <td> Some author </td> </tbody> </table

Files in the config/locales directory are used for internationalization and are automatically loaded by Rails. Every Rails app has a config/locales/en.yml by default. This file is responsible for holding English translations. If you need to add translations for more languages you can just add the files matching the locale name with .yml extension. In this example we’ll stick to en.yml. Letrs refactor the above HTML to use internationalization:

<h1><%= t('.title') %></h1> <table> <thead> <th><%= t('.name') %></th> <th><%= t('.author') %></th> </thead> <tbody> <td> Some book </td> <td> Some author </td> </tbody> </table>

Now place the content to show in the .yml file so that the updated HTML can extract the translations.

# config/en.yml en: title: "Books Listing" name: "Name" author: "Author"

Database Best Practices

The db/schema.rb file comes with a comment at its top which says:

It's strongly recommended that you check this file into your version control system.

and

If you need to create the application database on another system, you should be using db:schema:load, not running all the migrations from scratch. The latter is a flawed and unsustainable approach (the more migrations you'll amass, the slower it'll run and the greater likelihood for issues).

It’s strongly recommended to always check this file into your version control system. If this file is not checked in and not up to date, then you can’t utilize rails db:schema:load . As it is explained above, if you need to create the application database on another machine then you should use db:schema:load instead of db:migrate . Running all migrations from scratch is discouraged due its tendency to be get flawed over time. I’ve personally experienced this problem a number of times. When migrations are buggy, it’s hard to track down where the problems lie, where it went wrong with the migrations. db:schema:load is the saviour in those situations.

Beware! db:schema:load is to be used just when you need to create your application database on a new system. If you are adding new migrations, you should simply just let db:migrate do the work. If you run db:schema:load on an existing and populated DB, your data (could be production data) will be wiped out. So just remember these three simple rules and you’ll be fine:

Always check schema.rb into your version control system when you add and apply any new migrations. Use db:schema:load when creating the application database on a new system. Use db:migrate in all other cases when you need to apply the newly added migrations.

Tip: Don’t use migrations to add data to the DB. Use db/seeds.rb for that purpose instead.

Nested Resources/Routes

If you have a resource which belongs to another resource, then it’s a good idea to define the routes of the child resource nested within the routes of parent resource. For example, if you have a Post resource and a Comment resource, and have these model associations set up:

Post model has many comments

model has many comments Comment model belongs to Post

And your config/routes.rb file looks like this:

resources :posts resources :comments

This will define your routes like this:

http://localhost:3000/ posts

http://localhost:3000/ posts/1

http://localhost:3000/ posts/1/edit

http://localhost:3000/ comments

http://localhost:3000/ comments/1

http://localhost:3000/comments/1/edit

Which is OK, but not a good practice. We should define the Comment routes nested within Post routes. This is how:

resources :posts do resources :comments end

Now this will define your routes like this:

http://localhost:3000/ posts

http://localhost:3000/ posts/1

http://localhost:3000/ posts/1/edit

http://localhost:3000/ posts/1 / comments

/ http://localhost:3000/ posts/1 / comments/1

/ http://localhost:3000/posts/1/comments/1/edit

The URLs are readable and indicate that the comments belong to a Post whose ID is 1. There’s a slight gotcha though: You must make some changes in your usage of Ruby’s form and URL helpers. For instance, in a comment form, you have this:

<%= form_for(@comment) do |f| %> <!-- form elements removed for brevity --> <% end %>

This will need to be changed. Currently it takes a new instance of Comment, we need to change it to something like this:

<%= form_for([@comment.post, @comment]) do |f| %> <!-- form elements removed for brevity --> <% end %>

Pay attention to the argument passed in the form_for helper. It’s now an array, and contains the parent resource first and the Comment instance second.

Another thing which we’ll need to change is all the URL helpers for Comments:

<%= link_to 'Show', comment %>

Will be changed like this:

<%= link_to 'Show', [comment.post, comment] %>

And your show link will work. Let’s take a look at Edit link:

<%= link_to 'Edit', edit_comment_path(comment) %>

This will be changed like this:

<%= link_to 'Edit', edit_post_comment_path(comment.post, comment) %>

Pay attention! Both the helper name ( edit_post_comment_path ) and arguments (2 args instead of 1) are changed in order to make it work with nested resources/routing.

Use Time.zone.now Instead of Time.now

A best practice is to always define default timezone of your application in config/application.rb like this:

config.time_zone = ‘Eastern Time (US & Canada)'`.

Date.today and Time.now always gives the local date and time of the machine, in the machine’s timezone. It makes sense to use Time.zone.now and Time.zone.today to get around the conflicts between timezones on development machines and production servers.

Don’t Put Too Much Logic in Views

Views are the presentation layer, which shouldn’t contain logic. You should avoid having checks like this:

<% if book.published? && book.published_at > 1.weeks.ago %> <span>Recently added</span> <% end %>

or

<% if current_user.roles.collect(&:name).include?("admin") || (user == book.owner && book.draft?) %> <%= link_to 'Delete', book, method: :delete, data: { confirm: 'Are you sure?' } %> <% end %>

What you could do is move out this conditional check to a helper module, which are located in app/helpers and are automatically available in all views. Here is an example:

# app/view/helpers/application_helper.rb module ApplicationHelper def recently_added?(book) book.published? && book.published_at > 1.weeks.ago end # current_user is defined in application controller, which can be # accessed from helper modules & methods def can_delete?(book) current_user.roles.collect(&:name).include?("admin") || (user == book.owner && book.draft?) end end

Modifying the above view markup as:

<% if recently_added?(book) %> <span>Recently added</span> <% end %>

and

<% if can_delete?(book) %> <%= link_to 'Delete', book, method: :delete, data: { confirm: 'Are you sure?' } %> <% end %>

There are many other places this can_delete? method can be used, but this is just an example to separate logic from views.

Conclusion

Like I discussed in the beginning of this post, it makes our lives easier if projects are written the right way as defined by the framework and the community. Best practices of a framework are developed by people who are experienced, who have been through the negatives of doing things in a certain way, driving them to a best practice that goes around the problem. It’s nice for us to have those kind of people in our community and gain from their experience. Luckily Rails is popular for having a great community, which makes it loved the way we do.

I am sure there are other practices that you feel are important. Let me know your favorites in the comments.