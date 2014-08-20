Getting Started with Mobile Angular UI
By Jay Raj
Mobile
AngularJS is one of the many buzz frameworks in mobile and web development. We’ll create an app using Mobile Angular UI, a framework to develop HTML 5 mobile apps that combines AngularJS with Bootstrap. It provides essential mobile components missing in Bootstrap 3 such as switches and overlays etc. It has no dependency on jQuery but instead relies on libraries such as
fastclick.js and
overthrow.js to achieve a better mobile experience.
Getting Started
A demo of the app we’ll be creating is available on Heroku. The username is
sam@sam.com and password is
sam. Source code is available on GitHub.
In this tutorial, we’ll see how to develop a responsive mobile application using Mobile Angular UI. This tutorial expects the reader to have a basic knowledge of AngularJS and Bootstrap.
Download and install Mobile Angular UI as shown below:
cd mcasimir-mobile-angular-ui-90b1528
npm install
grunt
The version number in the folder path above may vary.
Point your browser to
http://localhost:3000/ and you should see a demo of Mobile Angular UI.
Creating a home screen
Let’s take a look inside the Mobile Angular UI folder that we downloaded. Files related to the sample demo are inside the demo folder. In addition to the html and css files, we have a
demo.js file. If we open up
demo.js we can see the AngularJS code.
If this file seems a little complicated, don’t worry. We’ll try to create our own little app from scratch and decipher what is inside
demo.js at the same time.
To get started, create a folder called
BucketApp inside the
mcasimir-mobile-angular-ui-90b1528 folder. Create an html file called
index.html. Add in the flowing code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<base href="/BucketApp/" />
<title>Bucket App</title>
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge,chrome=1" />
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content="yes" />
<meta name="viewport" content="user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, minimal-ui" />
<meta name="apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style" content="yes" />
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.png" type="image/x-icon" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/dist/css/mobile-angular-ui-hover.min.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/dist/css/mobile-angular-ui-base.min.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/dist/css/mobile-angular-ui-desktop.min.css" />
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.15/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.15/angular-route.min.js"></script>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.15/angular-touch.min.js"></script>
<script src="/dist/js/mobile-angular-ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="BucketApp.js"></script>
</head>
<body ng-app="AngularUIBucketApp">
// App Data will be here shortly :)
</body>
</html>
Take note of the
ng-app directive in the body. Next create
BucketApp.js which is already included in
index.html. Add this code:
var app = angular.module('AngularUIBucketApp', [
"ngRoute",
"ngTouch",
"mobile-angular-ui"
]);
app.config(function($routeProvider, $locationProvider) {
$routeProvider.when('/', {
templateUrl: "signIn.html"
});
});
We have established two things in the code above. First, we have registered the
mobile-angular-ui module. We have declared the root route for our app as
signIn.html. Create
signIn.html and leave it blank for the time being. In
index.html place the following code inside the
body tags which will serve as the basic template.
<div class="app">
<div class="navbar navbar-app navbar-absolute-top">
<div class="navbar-brand navbar-brand-center" yield-to="title">
<span>Bucket List App</span>
</div>
<div class="btn-group pull-right" yield-to="navbarAction">
<div class="btn btn-navbar">
<i class="fa fa-plus"></i> New
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="navbar navbar-app navbar-absolute-bottom">
<div class="btn-group justified">
<a href="#" class="btn btn-navbar btn-icon-only"><i class="fa fa-home fa-navbar"></i></a>
<a href="#" class="btn btn-navbar btn-icon-only"><i class="fa fa-list fa-navbar"></i></a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="app-body">
<ng-view class="app-content"></ng-view>
</div>
</div>
In the above code most of the code is self explanatory. The last
div may cause some confusion. It contains a ngView directive which renders the templates of the current route into
index.html.
Restart the server, point your browser to
http://localhost:3000/BucketApp/ and you should see the basic app template. Here is how it should look:
Next, inside our basic template we need to include a sign-in form. Open up
signIn.html and include the following html :
<div class="scrollable">
<div class="scrollable-content section">
<form action="" id="" ng-submit="signin()">
<div bs-panel title="">
<input bs-form-control type="text" ng-model="user.username" label="" label-class="col-xs-3 col-sm-2 col-lg-1" class="col-xs-10 col-sm-11 col-lg-12" placeholder="Username" />
<input bs-form-control type="password" ng-model="user.password" label="" label-class="col-xs-3 col-sm-2 col-lg-1" class="col-xs-10 col-sm-11 col-lg-12" placeholder="Password" />
<button type="submit" id="btnSignIn" class="btn btn-primary" data-style="expand-right">
Sign In
</button>
</div>
</form>
</div>
</div>
A few things to note are the ngSubmit and ngModel directives in the html code. We have to bind the username and password input to $scope. On a form submit it validates the user and calls the
signIn function. Let’s define it in
BucketApp.js as shown below:
app.controller('MainController', ['$scope',
function($scope) {
// Initialized the user object
$scope.user = {
username: "",
password: ""
};
// Sign In auth function
$scope.signin = function() {
var email = $scope.user.username;
var password = $scope.user.password;
if (email && password) {
// Sign In Logic
}
}
}
]);
Add the ngController directive to the body tag in
index.html as shown below:
<body ng-app="AngularUIBucketApp" ng-controller="MainController">
Before passing the username and password to the
signin function, we need to check for empty values. We’ll make use of ngDisabled to enable/disable the SignIn button. Add the
ng-disabled attribute to the
SignIn button in
signIn.html as shown below:
ng-disabled = "user.username==undefined||user.username=='' || user.password=='' || user.password==undefined"
We’ll be using Firebase as our app’ backend. To use Firebase you first need to register for a free account. After registration, you’ll get a firebase url. In my case the firebase url is
https://burning-fire-1723.firebaseio.com
Include the following firebase scripts in
index.html before
BucketApp.js:
<script src="https://cdn.firebase.com/js/client/1.0.18/firebase.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.firebase.com/libs/angularfire/0.8.0/angularfire.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.firebase.com/js/simple-login/1.6.2/firebase-simple-login.js"></script>
We’ll be implementing a simple login using an email id and password. Include the firebase module in the application by replacing the code at the top of
BucketApp.js with the below:
var app = angular.module('AngularUIBucketApp', [
"ngRoute",
"ngTouch",
"mobile-angular-ui",
"firebase"
]);
Next inject
$firebaseSimpleLogin into our controller and define the firebase authentication object. Replace our current controller code in
BucketApp.js with the below:
app.controller('MainController', ['$scope','$firebaseSimpleLogin',
function($scope,$firebaseSimpleLogin) {
// Init Firebase
var ref = new Firebase("https://burning-fire-1723.firebaseio.com");
var auth = $firebaseSimpleLogin(ref);
// Initialized the user object
$scope.user = {
username: "",
password: ""
};
// Sign In auth function
$scope.signin = function() {
var email = $scope.user.username;
var password = $scope.user.password;
if (email && password) {
// Sign In Logic
}
}
}
]);
We’ll need to enable the
Simple Login from Firebase to use this functionality. Login to firebase and select the
Simple Login tab from the left side. From the listed tabs select
Email & Password and check enabled. Add a new user with an email id and password.
Firebase provides a method called
login which we’ll use for authentication. Change the
signin function to the below:
$scope.signin = function() {
var email = $scope.user.username;
var password = $scope.user.password;
if (email && password) {
// Sign In Logic
auth.$login('password', {
email: email,
password: password
})
.then(function(user) {
// On success callback
console.log('Username and password found');
}, function(error) {
// On failure callback
console.log('Username and password not found');
});
}
}
Restart the server, point your browser to
http://localhost:3000/BucketApp and you should see the sign-in page as shown below:
Try to sign-in using the credentials of the user you added in firebase. If all goes well you should see the success message in your browser console.
Creating the User Home page
Create a new html file called
userHome.html with following code:
<div class="container">
<div class="jumbotron">
<h1>Welcome !!</h1>
<p class="lead"><i>{{userEmailId}}</i> Here is your Dashboard</p>
</div>
</div>
Add the
userHome.html page to the
app.config in
BucketApp.js as shown below:
$routeProvider.when('/userHome', {
templateUrl: 'userHome.html'
});
When a user successfully signs in they will be redirected to
/userHome. Change the controller code to inject the $location service as shown below:
app.controller('MainController', ['$scope','$firebaseSimpleLogin','$location',
function($scope,$firebaseSimpleLogin,$location) {
In the
signin success callback, we need to set
$scope.userEmailId from the returned
user object and then redirect to
/userHome. Here is the newly added code:
console.log('Username and password found');
$scope.userEmailId = user.email;
$location.path('/userHome');
Restart the server and try to sign-in. On successful a sign-in you will be redirected to
/userHome with a welcome message as shown below:
Next open up
index.html and replace the following div
<div class="btn-group pull-right" yield-to="navbarAction">
<div class="btn btn-navbar">
<i class="fa fa-plus"></i> New
</div>
</div>
with:
<div class="btn-group pull-right" yield-to="navbarAction">
<div class="btn btn-navbar">
<i class="fa"></i><a ng-click="showSignUp()" ng-hide="loggedIn" class="btn">SignUp</a><a ng-click="logout()" ng-show="loggedIn" class="btn">Logout</a>
</div>
</div>
When a guest user loads the app, it will show a
SignUp link in the top right corner and when a user logs in, it will show a
Logout link.
We have used the ngHide and ngShow directives to toggle the display. Now when a user signs in, we’ll set the
$scope.loggedIn to true and vice versa.
Add the following code to the
$scope.signin function’s success callback:
$scope.loggedIn = true;
Also, define the
logout and
showSignUp function as shown below:
$scope.logout = function() {
$scope.loggedIn = false; // to toggle display of SignUp/Logout
$scope.user = { // re init the user object
username: "",
password: ""
};
$location.path('/'); // redirect to home page after logout
}
$scope.showSignUp = function() {
$scope.user = { // re init the user object
username: "",
password: ""
};
$location.path('/signUp'); // redirect to SignUp page
}
Restart the server and point your browser to
http://localhost:3000/BucketApp/ and try signing in.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we focused on how to get started with developing a mobile web application using Mobile AngularUI. In the next tutorial, we’ll take this further by implementing a
SignUp interface to add items to our bucket list and integrate the awesome Ladda into our app. We’ll also play with some other components offered by Mobile Angular UI.
