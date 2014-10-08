Using Legacy C APIs with Swift

When using the inout operator, variables declared with var and constants declared with let are transformed into UnsafePoiner and UnsafeMutablePointer respectively. This is very easy to miss if you do not pay close attention to the original type in the code. Trying to pass an UnsafePointer where an UnsafeMutablePointer is expected results in a seemingly cryptic compiler error so be wary.

This operator only works in the context of passing Swift values and references as function arguments that expect an UnsafePointer or UnsafeMutablePointer . You cannot get the pointer in any other context. For example, this is invalid and will result in a compiler error:

Swift: let x = 42 let y = &x

From time to time, you will need to interoperate with an API that takes or returns a void pointer in place of an explicit type. This is unfortunately common in C, where there isn’t a way to specify a generic type.

C: void takesAnObject(void *theObject);

If you know the expected type taken by the function, you can coerce an object into a void pointer using withUnsafePointer and unsafeBitCast . For example, let’s say takesAnObject is actually expecting a pointer to an int .

var test = 42 withUnsafePointer(&test, { (ptr: UnsafePointer<Int>) -> Void in var voidPtr: UnsafePointer<Void> = unsafeBitCast(ptr, UnsafePointer<Void>.self) takesAnObject(voidPtr) })

Let’s break this down. First, we make a call to withUnsafeMutablePointer . This generic function takes two arguments.

The first is an inout of type T , and the second is a closure of type (UnsafePointer ) -> ResultType . This function calls the closure by taking a pointer to the first argument of the function, and passing it as the sole argument of the closure. The function then returns the result of the closure. In the example above, the closure is typed to return Void , and therefore doesn’t return anything. We could just as easily do something like this:

let ret = withUnsafePointer(&test, { (ptr: UnsafePointer<Int>) -> Int32 in var voidPtr: UnsafePointer<Void> = unsafeBitCast(ptr, UnsafePointer<Void>.self) return takesAnObjectAndReturnsAnInt(voidPtr) }) println(ret)

Note: Should you need to modify the pointer itself, there is a withUnsafeMutablePointer variant.

For convenience, Swift also has variants that pass two pointers:

var x: Int = 7 var y: Double = 4 withUnsafePointers(&x, &y, { (ptr1: UnsafePointer<Int>, ptr2: UnsafePointer<Double>) -> Void in var voidPtr1: UnsafePointer<Void> = unsafeBitCast(ptr1, UnsafePointer<Void>.self) var voidPtr2: UnsafePointer<Void> = unsafeBitCast(ptr2, UnsafePointer<Void>.self) takesTwoPointers(voidPtr1, voidPtr2) })

About unsafeBitCast

unsafeBitCast is an extremely dangerous operation. The documentation describes it as a “brutal bit-cast of something to anything of the same size.” The reason we are able to use it safely above is because we’re simply casting between pointers of different types, and all pointers are the same size on any given platform. This is why we must call withUnsafePointer to obtain a typed UnsafePointer first before casting that to an UnsafePointer as the C API is defined.

This can be confusing at first, especially when working with a type that is the same size as a pointer, such as an Int in Swift (on all currently available platforms anyway, where the size of a pointer is 1 Word , and 1 Word is the size of an Int ).

It is easy to make a mistake like this:

var x: Int = 7 let xPtr = unsafeBitCast(x, UnsafePointer<Void>.self)

With the intention of obtaining a pointer to x. This is incredibly misleading because it will compile and run, but lead to unexpected errors because instead of a pointer to x, the C APIs will receive a pointer with location 0x7, or garbage.

Because unsafeBitCast requires that the size of the types be equal, it is less insidious when attempting to cast something other than an Int , such as Int8 , or a one byte integer.

var x: Int8 = 7 let xPtr = unsafeBitCast(x, UnsafePointer<Void>.self)

This will simply cause unsafeBitCast to throw an exception and crash your program!

Interacting With C Structs

Let’s tackle this one with a concrete example. You want to retrieve information about the system your computer is running on. There’s a C API for that, uname(2) , which takes a pointer to a structure and fills out the information in the supplied object with the systems information, such as OS name and version or its hardware identifier. There’s a catch though, the struct is imported into Swift as:

struct utsname { var sysname: (Int8, Int8, ...253 times..., Int8) var nodename: (Int8, Int8, ...253 times..., Int8) var release: (Int8, Int8, ...253 times..., Int8) var version: (Int8, Int8, ...253 times..., Int8) var machine: (Int8, Int8, ...253 times..., Int8) }

Oh no! Swift imports C array literals as tuples! On top of that, the default initializer requires values for each and every field. So if you were to do this the normal Swift way, it would be like this:

var name = utsname(sysname: (0, 0, 0, ..., 0), nodename: (0, 0, 0, ..., 0), etc) utsname(&name) var machine = name.machine println(machine)

That’s not a good idea! But there’s another problem. The machine field of utsname is a tuple so that println is going to print out 256 Int8 ’s, with only the first few representing the ASCII values of the characters in the string we actually want.

So, how can we fix this?

Swift’s UnsafeMutablePointer supplies two methods, alloc(Int) and dealloc(Int) , for manually allocating and deallocating respectively. The argument the amount of T ’s to allocate or deallocate. We can use these APIs to simplify our code.

let name = UnsafeMutablePointer<utsname>.alloc(1) uname(name) let machine = withUnsafePointer(&name.memory.machine, { (ptr) -> String? in let int8Ptr = unsafeBitCast(ptr, UnsafePointer<Int8>.self) return String.fromCString(int8Ptr) }) name.dealloc(1) if let m = machine { println(m) }

The first step is making our call to withUnsafePointer , passing it the machine tuple and telling it that our closure is going to return an optional String.

Inside the closure we take the provided pointer and cast it to UnsafePointer , a mostly equivalent representation of the same value. Except that Swift’s String has a class method for initializing from UnsafePointer where CChar is a typealias for Int8 ! So we can pass our new pointer to the initializer and return the value.