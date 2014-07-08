Skip to main content

Ravi Pratap

Ravi Pratap

Ravi Pratap is the CTO of MobStac and is responsible for all technology strategy, product innovation, and engineering execution. MobStac is the world's first mobile commerce platform for developers delivering exceptional mobile commerce apps on iOS, Android and Windows. We offer robust SDKs and backend services for developers specializing in app development for e-commerce businesses and consumer brands.

Ravi's article