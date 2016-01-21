PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
By Kim Maida,
Kim Maida explains how to authenticate firebase and Angular with Auth0, covering async and realtime.
By Kim Maida,
Kim Maida explains how to authenticate firebase and Angular with Auth0, covering custom tokens and lazy loading.
By Jurgen Van de Moere,
Jurgen Van de Moere takes an Angular app to the next level, adding authentication and showing how to protect sections of the app from unauthorized access.
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to build an Angular application and add login functionality using token-based authentication with Auth0.
By Simon Holmes, Jeremy Wilken,
In this tutorial, Simon Holmes and Jeremy Wilken show how to implement Angular authentication using a REST API built with Node, Express and MongoDB.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Heard of bitwise operators? Let's explore their practical application in storing and checking for user permissions, and whether this makes sense!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Christopher Pitt,
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to use Auth0 (a universal identity platform) to add authentication to an API & send authenticated requests to it from an Angular app.
By Ado Kukic,
Learn how to painlessly migrate your existing users to Auth0 without requiring password resets.
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Vinoth,
Vinoth completes this two-part series on authenticating your Rails API using JWT by handling reset password and email endpoints.
By Robin Orheden,
Learn how to use Stormpath to build a React.js application with user authentication.
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
By Vinoth,
Password-less authentication is becoming more popular, and Vinoth shows you how to do it from scratch in Rails.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to authenticate the users of your Rails-based APIs with JSON Web Tokens (JWT) from scratch.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at how to secure your Android apps with the Marshmallow Fingerprint API.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at authenticating users via OAuth with a Cordova and Ionic based app.
By Ryan Chenkie,
Ryan Chenkie walks through creating a real-life React + Redux application that authenticates users and calls a remote API for data.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about authentication, Microsoft Edge, and the FIDO movement.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta adds authentication to React Native apps using Firebase.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Controlling access to methods and classes rather than routes? This is where Rauth comes in - a package for full, granular access control in your whole app!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the entire process of contributing to an open source project - from contact with the author to sending PRs. Come see how it works!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use the Gmail JavaScript API to send email, and in so doing creates a customizable JavaScript app to help you manage your inbox.
By Kingsley Silas,
Kingsley Silas runs throw a quick tutorial on adding Google ReCAPTCHA to your Rails application. He includes Devise integration as well. Very useful.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,