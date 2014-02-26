The End of Passwords or Privacy? It’s Your Call
By Alex Walker,
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny introduces Guard, a new Symfony 3 component for easier authentication
By Shameer C,
Shameer quickly explains the gargantuan user management plugin for Symfony2: FOSUserBundle. Learn how to register, log in, and more!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's recent experiences with passwordless authentication have been overwhelmingly positive. Could your application and users enjoy the same benefits?
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Ryan Chenkie,
Ryan Chenkie demonstrates how AngularJS interacts with Firebase as he walks you through building a real-time satus update app, complete with authentication.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues his series about Symfony2 Authentication and Authorization by adding Registration and Login
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about authorization and authentication in Symfony2 with Taylor Ren's tutorial - covering an invite system, verification, and more.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.
By Tahir Taous,
In this article, we show you how to enable two-factor authentication for WordPress using Google Authenticator and Google's 2-Step Verification.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama explores a PHP package used for adding social logins to your PHP application. Log your users in with FB, Google, Github, etc!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explores UserApp - a user management and authentication web service letting you add logins easily to any app - by implementing it into Symfony2
By Emre Guneyler,
Authentication is tricky, so why not have someone else handle it for you? Emre Guneyler shows you how to let users log in to your Ember.js app using Twitter
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc will show you how to export Trello lists in TXT and JSON with a newly added context menu via a Chrome extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc takes you through the step by step process of building a Chrome extension for Trello - in this part, bootstrap and build authentication!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta implements a sample application with Coinbase's API for receiving Bitcoin
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco shows you how to use the basic functions of Coinbase's Bitcoin PHP API SDK
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on social network authentication and demonstrates how you can implement Twitter and Facebook as a login system
By Peter Nijssen,
After logging in with social networks, all that's left is merging accounts - and that's what Peter does in this part: merge the Google+ account with another
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on implementing social network logins with your app by demonstrating Google+ authentication
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen starts a series on building a social network authentication system, allowing your users to log in with social network accounts
By Ravi,
This article explains how authentication is setup in Angular applications. The reader will learn how to log in, log out, and secure routes.
By Lukas White,
This article explains the concept of JSON Web Tokens, or JWTs. The article covers how JWTs are used to authenticate API requests.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Using Disqus and another website as an example, this post describes the process of integrating single sign-on, or SSO.