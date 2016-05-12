Strong Authentication and the Road to FIDO

This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Whether we are on social media, shopping, or banking, almost all of our connections have the same first experience: enter your username and password. Enter the FIDO Alliance and the W3C. The FIDO Alliance is a collection of organizations working to move the web off of the password dependency and on to cryptographically strong credentials. In this talk, we’ll introduce you to .msCredential, an experimental version of the FIDO API implemented in Microsoft Edge, powered by Windows Hello.

