Introduction to the Fetch API
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to the Fetch API, a new standard that aims to unify fetching across the web and to replace XMLHttpRequest.
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to the Fetch API, a new standard that aims to unify fetching across the web and to replace XMLHttpRequest.
By Christopher Pitt,
Set in the World of 24 with Jack Bauer, this tutorial takes you on an epic, but easy to follow journey, to build a dynamic 3D map using WRLD.
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli looks at using the Google+ API in an Android app to provide authentication and social sharing features.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use the Gmail JavaScript API to send email, and in so doing creates a customizable JavaScript app to help you manage your inbox.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov shows how to use CORS to further interact with other systems and websites in order to create even better Web experiences.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant builds a snazzy-looking movie browser and in so doing demonstrates how to retrieve data from a remote API using AngularJS and its $http service.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to make your APIs "fluent": more readable and human-friendly
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari follows up his first look at Kimono with a look at the improvements the web service has made, focused on infinite scroll, pagination and JS
By Bruno Skvorc,
Phil Sturgeon's book "Build APIs You Won't Hate" promises to teach you best practices in API design. We've reviewed it, and this is the verdict.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa finishes his guide to creating a functional, simple image gallery using the Flickr API, focusing on the style and logic of the service
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio De Rosa explains how to set up an image gallery service using the Flickr API, starting with the basics — the requirements and markup
By Robert Dickerson,
Explore the benefits and capabilities of the Google Maps API, and how other websites have customized it to make it a more attractive and interactive map.
By Chris Ward,
Do you need an API? What even is an API? Chris Ward walks us through the answers to help you in your decision of whether to head down the API path.
By Aleksander Koko,
oEmbed is one of the handy WordPress features that makes life easier. In this article we cover what oEmbed is, and how oEmbed and WordPress work together.
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Apple, a look at ECMAScript 6, and an examination of web apps.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko shows 5 different ways people have harnessed web data, using the free tools from import.io.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at Kimono, an app backed by Y Combinator which aims to help users create an API for any website they like.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Ambient Light API provides developers with a way to sense the light intensity around a device and allow their apps to respond accordingly.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article introduces the HTML5 WebSockets API. The readers are provided with an introductory client page and server.
By Sandeep Panda,
This tutorial gives an overview of the JavaScript History API and explains how to use this feature while designing modern web applications.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article introduces the new Firefox OS powered phone, known as the Geeksphone.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows the reader how to create a polyline on a map, using geolocation and the Google Maps API. A complete demo is also presented.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article explores server-sent events. In particular, this article focuses on the client aspects of the API and the EventSource object.
By Colin Ihrig,
This article explores the W3C's Vibration API. This new API allows developers to add tactile feedback to their Web applications.