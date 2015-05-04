Web APIs and the IoT in Unity

For me, the Internet of Things is most exciting when you look at just how far reaching the capabilities are. There is so much technology out there, with new devices emerging all the time, that can benefit from connectivity to the web. Over the next few months at SitePoint, I’ll be looking at the various possibilities that the Internet of Things can bring, reviewing a different platform or device in each article. In the previous article, we looked at how to pull in data from the Jawbone Up.

This time around, we’ll be bringing IoT data into Unity, a widely used games engine that is used to build everything from iOS and Android games to console and Facebook games. It is also emerging as an engine that’ll be used on the Oculus Rift, Gear VR and more, so it’s a fun one to try pairing with the IoT. Imagine a game that adapts to real world conditions like weather and light, if it suddenly goes dark in your room, the game world suddenly goes dark too!

To start with, we’re going to connect up a Unity scene to a weather API, allowing us to use real-world weather data in our virtual world. Then we’ll connect up a Spark Core to use its light sensor data.

In this article, we’re assuming that you know all about setting up a scene in Unity, with a skybox, terrain and lighting. We’ll be building from a scene that has all of this ready and set up. My code samples will be in C# but it is possible to do the same sorts of things in UnityScript if you’d prefer.

Connecting Up to the Weather

Our first example of bringing in real world data will be setting up a skybox to change texture depending on the weather. Our sky is going to change to reflect the weather in our real world city! We’ll use OpenWeatherMap to pull in the latest weather data into Unity.

In order to control our scene’s Skybox, we’ll attach a script called IoTSkybox to an Empty Game Object called “SkyboxController”:

Our Skybox Code

In IoTSkybox.c , we include the following code:

using UnityEngine; using System.Collections; public class IoTSkybox : MonoBehaviour { public Material clearSky; public Material cloudySky; IEnumerator AdjustSkyToWeather() { while (true) { string weatherUrl = "http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?zip=2000,au"; WWW weatherWWW = new WWW (weatherUrl); yield return weatherWWW; JSONObject tempData = new JSONObject (weatherWWW.text); JSONObject weatherDetails = tempData["weather"]; string WeatherType = weatherDetails[0]["main"].str; if (WeatherType == "Clear") { RenderSettings.skybox = clearSky; } else if (WeatherType == "Clouds" || WeatherType == "Rain") { RenderSettings.skybox = cloudySky; } yield return new WaitForSeconds(60); } } void Start () { StartCoroutine (AdjustSkyToWeather()); } }

The JSONObject Class

One of the first things we’ll need to do for this code to work, is to add the JSONObject class. To do this, go to the Asset Store in Unity, search for “JSON Object” and you’ll see it available to import into your project:

Install it into your project and you’ll have access to the `JSONObject` class in your code. We should have everything we need for the code above to work, so it’s about time we cover what’s actually happening in that code.

The code explained

We register two public variables for us to define – clearSky and cloudySky .

public Material clearSky; public Material cloudySky;

These are the two skybox materials we’ll be able to switch between depending on our weather data. We can then set which materials we want to use in the settings for our SkyboxController:

Next we’ll be using a Coroutine and IEnumerator. To start with, jump down to the Start() function:

void Start () { StartCoroutine (AdjustSkyToWeather()); }

Here we are starting our Coroutine. A Coroutine allows us to pause the function’s execution whenever we need to. We do that using a yield statement inside the Coroutine. We’ll be using it to wait for our web API response and to wait before regularly repeating our web call.

We define the IEnumerator function further up in our code, it starts with this line:

IEnumerator AdjustSkyToWeather()

Within it, we surround its contents with a while (true) statement, this will allow it to loop when the very last yield is returned.

The main bit where we’re performing our web call is the following group of code:

string weatherUrl = "http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?zip=2000,au"; WWW weatherWWW = new WWW (weatherUrl); yield return weatherWWW;

That makes a web call to http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?zip=2000,au , which you can adjust to include whichever postcode and country code you’d like (I’ve got 2000 for Sydney and au for Australia).

We then set up a WWW object with that URL and then set up a yield which will return true once it has retrieved the contents at that address. Until then, it pauses this function.

This call returns JSON like so:

{ "coord": { "lon": 151.2, "lat": -33.86 }, "sys": { "message": 0.0609, "country": "AU", "sunrise": 1430339337, "sunset": 1430378154 }, "weather": [ { "id": 801, "main": "Clouds", "description": "few clouds", "icon": "02d" } ], "base": "stations", "main": { "temp": 291.487, "temp_min": 291.487, "temp_max": 291.487, "pressure": 1038.32, "sea_level": 1044.67, "grnd_level": 1038.32, "humidity": 89 }, "wind": { "speed": 3.26, "deg": 133.502 }, "clouds": { "all": 24 }, "dt": 1430354026, "id": 0, "name": "Millers Point", "cod": 200 }

That function returns a JSON string which we can read using weatherWWW.text . We create a JSONObject (remember the class we installed from the Unity Store?) from this text:

JSONObject tempData = new JSONObject (weatherWWW.text);

We then create one more JSONObject to store the JSON data that is nested within the weather key value. It returns an array, so we focus on the first element in the array and grab the string value of main , storing it in WeatherType :

JSONObject weatherDetails = tempData["weather"]; string WeatherType = weatherDetails[0]["main"].str;

Then, if the weather type it returns is “Clear”, we set the skybox to use our clearSky material. If it is “Clouds” or “Rain”, then we use the cloudySky material:

if (WeatherType == "Clear") { RenderSettings.skybox = clearSky; } else if (WeatherType == "Clouds" || WeatherType == "Rain") { RenderSettings.skybox = cloudySky; }

Finally, we set our final yield to wait for 60 seconds, then return true. This will repeat our while statement every 60 seconds, checking the weather every minute.

yield return new WaitForSeconds(60);

Our results

If we run our Unity scene whilst there are clear skies in the town we’ve chosen (in my case Sydney), it looks like so:

If it is rainy or cloudy, it looks like so:

Bringing in Sensors with Spark Core

We can expand this idea further into the world of the Internet of Things by bringing in a microcontroller like a Spark Core or an Arduino. In this article, I’ll be using a Spark Core as it’s quite easy to get going and has its own cloud API that makes this really simple. If you have a different device, the same technique will be possible, you’ll just need to direct it to a web service showing that device’s levels.

I won’t go over all the details of how to use a Spark Core and get it set up, if you are new to Spark Core, the team at Spark have a quick overview here – http://docs.spark.io.

I’ve set up my Spark Core with a light sensor like so:

We can connect up the data from this Spark Core set up to our Unity scene.

Connecting our light levels to our Unity world

Let’s bring our Spark Core data into the scene. We are going to control the level of light from our artificial sun using the level of light around our Spark Core!

We start by adding a new script named IoTLight.c to our Directional Light object in the scene. In this script, we’ll add the following:

using UnityEngine; using System.Collections; public class IoTLight : MonoBehaviour { public string token = "42fu524tdfey45bd2c650ce12f45dfg3453s124g"; public string deviceId = "j23tsd8j3ns893k2g3932n3u"; public Light sceneLight; IEnumerator AdjustLightWithSensor() { while (true) { string lightUrl = "https://api.spark.io/v1/devices/" + deviceId + "/light?access_token=" + token; WWW lightWWW = new WWW (lightUrl); yield return lightWWW; JSONObject lightData = new JSONObject (lightWWW.text); float light = lightData ["result"].n; sceneLight.intensity = light / 255; yield return new WaitForSeconds (10); } } void Start () { sceneLight = GetComponent<Light>(); StartCoroutine (AdjustLightWithSensor()); } }

The code explained

The code above is structured in the same way as our previous example, however we connect to the Spark Core API and change the settings of our Light object instead.

I’ll explain the main points of difference. In our Start() function, we point our script to our Directional Light using the code:

sceneLight = GetComponent<Light>();

This will allow us to reference our Unity world’s sun.

Then, within our Coroutine, our WWW call is made to the Spark Core API using the device ID and your access token. You can get both of these from [build.spark.io](https://build.spark.io) (the same URL you can go to in order to put code on your Spark Core). We define these at the start of our IoTLight code.

string lightUrl = "https://api.spark.io/v1/devices/" + deviceId + "/light?access_token=" + token; WWW lightWWW = new WWW (lightUrl); yield return lightWWW;

The JSON object this will return will look like so:

{ "cmd": "VarReturn", "name": "light", "result": 20, "coreInfo": { "last_app": "", "last_heard": "2015-04-30T05:05:15.039Z", "connected": true, "last_handshake_at": "2015-04-30T04:06:06.250Z", "deviceID": "j23tsd8j3ns893k2g3932n3u" } }

We read in the data and turn it into a JSONObject and get a numerical value for the light value itself (this value will be from 0 – 255), which is in the result part of our JSON. We then set our light intensity. The light intensity needs to be from 0 to 1, so we divide our light value by 255.

JSONObject lightData = new JSONObject (lightWWW.text); float light = lightData ["result"].n; sceneLight.intensity = light / 255;

Our Spark Core code

This time around as we are working with our own hardware (the Spark Core) rather than a third party API, we’ll need to set up the code for that too. Head to build.spark.io and create a new App. I named mine “Light Reader”:

The code for our Spark Core sets up a light variable which is accessible to API calls via "light" . We connect up the A0 pin on the Spark Core to read in the analog values from the light sensor on loop, mapping them to a value between 0 and 255:

double light = 0.0; void setup() { Spark.variable("light", &light, DOUBLE); pinMode(A0, INPUT); } void loop() { int lightReading = 0; double lightVoltage = 0.0; lightReading = analogRead(A0); lightVoltage = map(lightReading, 0, 1023, 0, 255); lightVoltage = constrain(lightVoltage, 0, 255); light = lightVoltage; }

Our world lighting in action

Things should be looking good by this point! If we’ve got our Spark Core set up and running alongside our Unity scene then we should see the light level from our sun match the light level around our Spark Core.

When our light sensor sees lots of light, our world is lit up nice and bright:

When the light sensor sees less light, our world is darkened too:

Try some variations!

Here’s a bit of bonus code for those who are super keen. If you connect up a temperature sensor to your Spark Core, you could change the tint of the sky using something like this:

IEnumerator AdjustSkyToTemp() { while (true) { string tempUrl = "https://api.spark.io/v1/devices/" + deviceId + "/temperature?access_token=" + token; WWW tempWWW = new WWW (tempUrl); yield return tempWWW; JSONObject tempData = new JSONObject (tempWWW.text); temp = tempData["result"].n; Color skyColor = new Color(0.0F, 0.0F, 0.0F, 0.3F); if (temp >= 25) { skyColor = new Color(0.0F, 0.3F, 0.1F, 0.3F); } else if (temp < 25) { skyColor = new Color(0.5F, 0.5F, 0.5F, 0.3F); } RenderSettings.skybox.SetColor("_Tint", skyColor); yield return new WaitForSeconds(10); } }

Conclusion

Bringing data from web APIs and IoT devices like the Spark Core can bring a whole new interesting element to your Unity scenes! Using this basic concept, you can connect a whole range of different APIs and data sets to your Unity objects. Experiment! Have fun with it!