Video: Create Amazing Applications with Google Maps
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
You’ll see Google Maps being used as a feature almost anywhere you look these days. If you’re checking out a new restaurant’s website, or the contact page of your local grocery store, chances are you’ll find the Google Maps API hard at work.
In this video I will explore the benefits and capabilities of Google Maps, and show you how other websites have customized the Google Maps API to make it a more attractive, interactive and informative map.
Robert is the founder of Aurovo, a company focused on using Google Maps to create interactive web and mobile applications. Robert enjoys working with clients to create visually appealing maps that help promote their content and create engaging user experiences.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns