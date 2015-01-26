Skip to main content

Video: Create Amazing Applications with Google Maps

By Robert Dickerson

JavaScript

You’ll see Google Maps being used as a feature almost anywhere you look these days. If you’re checking out a new restaurant’s website, or the contact page of your local grocery store, chances are you’ll find the Google Maps API hard at work.

In this video I will explore the benefits and capabilities of Google Maps, and show you how other websites have customized the Google Maps API to make it a more attractive, interactive and informative map.

Robert Dickerson

Robert is the founder of Aurovo, a company focused on using Google Maps to create interactive web and mobile applications. Robert enjoys working with clients to create visually appealing maps that help promote their content and create engaging user experiences.

