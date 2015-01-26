Robert is the founder of Aurovo, a company focused on using Google Maps to create interactive web and mobile applications. Robert enjoys working with clients to create visually appealing maps that help promote their content and create engaging user experiences.
Robert's articles
Your First Google Map
JavaScript
By Robert Dickerson,
Robert will walk you through how to setup and configure your first Google map using the Google Maps API in this short screencast to get you started.
Video: Create Amazing Applications with Google Maps
JavaScript
By Robert Dickerson,
Explore the benefits and capabilities of the Google Maps API, and how other websites have customized it to make it a more attractive and interactive map.