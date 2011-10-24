Marc Berszick
Marc is a freelance software engineer and technical consultant with a dedication to web technologies and open standards who has over 10 years of experience. He loves traveling, mountain biking and climbing.
Marc's articles
Detecting Faces with Ruby: FFI in a Nutshell
Ruby
By Marc Berszick,
Ruby + Arduino + LEGO® = RuBot
Ruby
By Marc Berszick,
Tiny jQuery Mobile App Powered by Sinatra
Ruby
By Marc Berszick,
Ruboto: Ruby’s and Android’s First Born
Ruby
By Marc Berszick,
Debugging and Dissection Dojo – 5 Weapons/Techniques of Choice
Ruby
By Marc Berszick,